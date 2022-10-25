A man who escaped police custody and jumped into a nearby pond has died, according to Tulsa Police. Officers recovered the man's body from the pond in about 10 feet of water after an hours-long search on Thursday. According to police, it started after officers received a call that someone had thrown a brick through a glass door of the clubhouse at the Shoreline Apartments, near East 21st Street and South 101st East Avenue.

