Tulsa, OK

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

First responders at east Tulsa pond

TULSA, Okla. — First responders are at a pond in east Tulsa. Crime scene tape has been put up near East 21st Street and Interstate 44, and Tulsa police are at the scene. This is a developing story. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa police find body in east Tulsa pond

TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (10/27/22 9:15 A.M.) — Tulsa police said they found the body of a man who jumped into an east Tulsa pond while handcuffed Thursday morning. Tulsa police said they are looking for a man in a pond at an east Tulsa apartment complex Thursday morning, after he jumped into the water naked and handcuffed.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Jury convicts Mounds man of shooting girlfriend in 2021

TULSA, Okla. — A jury has convicted a Mounds man of shooting his then-girlfriend when she tried to end their relationship in 2021, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. Jeffrey Sutton, age 54, was found guilty of carrying, using, brandishing, and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence and assault with dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm in Indian Country.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Missing Tulsa man was found safe, now with family

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) -- The Tulsa Police Department is searching for a 75-year-old missing man with medical and memory issues. Jack Churchwell was last seen leaving the area near 41st and Mingo on Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. driving a silver 2009 Nissan Rogue and heading to Owasso. Churchwell is 5...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Police involved in standoff in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police officers are involved in a standoff in an east Tulsa neighborhood Wednesday evening. At least 13 Tulsa Police units are at a house near 21st and Garnett. This is a developing story. FOX23 has a crew on the scene. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

1 person dead, another injured after shooting in Muskogee

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — UPDATE: The Muskogee Police Department has identified the person who died after Wednesday's shooting as 18-year-old Roy Thorton. The other person who was injured is in a Tulsa area hospital and is being detained by police. The case is still under investigation. More details will...
MUSKOGEE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Police: One dead, one injured following shooting in Muskogee

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Muskogee police are investigating after a shooting left one dead and another injured Wednesday afternoon. Around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to reports of shots fired near 10th and Freemont. While on their way to the scene, officers said that they were advised that a red car and a silver car were possibly involved in the case.
MUSKOGEE, OK
News On 6

Tulsa Police: Body Found In Pond Where Man Escaped Custody

A man who escaped police custody and jumped into a nearby pond has died, according to Tulsa Police. Officers recovered the man's body from the pond in about 10 feet of water after an hours-long search on Thursday. According to police, it started after officers received a call that someone had thrown a brick through a glass door of the clubhouse at the Shoreline Apartments, near East 21st Street and South 101st East Avenue.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man hit, killed walking on I-44 in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A man was hit and killed by a truck Tuesday night in east Tulsa. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said around 10 p.m., the man was crossing Interstate 44 eastbound, west of U.S. Highway 169, when he was hit by a truck. The driver of the...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

‘Not acceptable:’ Tulsans share concerns about TPD supervisors controversial comments

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsans are reacting to controversial comments shared by a Tulsa Police Department Sergeant in a Citizen’s Academy session. In the audio recordings, the sergeant speaks about the anti-police riots arriving in Tulsa in 2020. The sergeant said, “this is not Oregon, this is not Seattle. If you act (exploitive) here, we’ll smoke your (exploitive) right?”
TULSA, OK

