First responders at east Tulsa pond
TULSA, Okla. — First responders are at a pond in east Tulsa. Crime scene tape has been put up near East 21st Street and Interstate 44, and Tulsa police are at the scene. This is a developing story. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.
Mother of teenager shot to death over the weekend searches for answers
TULSA, Okla. — Laticia Brown is searching for answers after her son, 17-year-old Demarion Brown, was shot to death Saturday, Oct. 21 near 46th and Peoria Ave. “There was just so much he wanted to do in life and give people,” Laticia said. “He was just taken too soon.”
$4,000 raised to support a popular midtown Tulsa bar following burlgary
TULSA, Okla. — A popular midtown bar was hit by a thief early Tuesday morning. Tulsa Police is investigating after a man broke into The Starlite near 11th and Utica and stole $1,000 of dollars in unopened liquor bottles. He was captured on security camera as he robbed the business.
Tulsa police find body in east Tulsa pond
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (10/27/22 9:15 A.M.) — Tulsa police said they found the body of a man who jumped into an east Tulsa pond while handcuffed Thursday morning. Tulsa police said they are looking for a man in a pond at an east Tulsa apartment complex Thursday morning, after he jumped into the water naked and handcuffed.
Jury convicts Mounds man of shooting girlfriend in 2021
TULSA, Okla. — A jury has convicted a Mounds man of shooting his then-girlfriend when she tried to end their relationship in 2021, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. Jeffrey Sutton, age 54, was found guilty of carrying, using, brandishing, and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence and assault with dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm in Indian Country.
Tulsa police, crime scene tape at pond in east Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are at a pond in east Tulsa near an apartment complex. Crime scene tape has been put up at the pond next to the Shoreline Apartments near East 21st Street and Interstate 44. This is a developing story. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.
Police: Suspect barricaded himself in east Tulsa home for hours
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (10/27; 6:55 a.m.) — A man suspected of barricading himself inside an east Tulsa house Wednesday is identified as Dexter Ross Harris. He is booked into the Tulsa County jail for first-degree robbery and obstructing/interfering with a police officer. UPDATE (10/26; 7:06 p.m.) —...
Missing Tulsa man was found safe, now with family
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) -- The Tulsa Police Department is searching for a 75-year-old missing man with medical and memory issues. Jack Churchwell was last seen leaving the area near 41st and Mingo on Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. driving a silver 2009 Nissan Rogue and heading to Owasso. Churchwell is 5...
Police involved in standoff in east Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police officers are involved in a standoff in an east Tulsa neighborhood Wednesday evening. At least 13 Tulsa Police units are at a house near 21st and Garnett. This is a developing story. FOX23 has a crew on the scene. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
1 person dead, another injured after shooting in Muskogee
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — UPDATE: The Muskogee Police Department has identified the person who died after Wednesday's shooting as 18-year-old Roy Thorton. The other person who was injured is in a Tulsa area hospital and is being detained by police. The case is still under investigation. More details will...
Police: One dead, one injured following shooting in Muskogee
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Muskogee police are investigating after a shooting left one dead and another injured Wednesday afternoon. Around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to reports of shots fired near 10th and Freemont. While on their way to the scene, officers said that they were advised that a red car and a silver car were possibly involved in the case.
One dead, Tulsa bridge reopens after rollover crash
First responders blocked the 71st Street bridge over the Arkansas River after a rollover crash on Thursday afternoon.
WATCH: Stillwater police release bodycam footage from deadly crash involving Owasso man
STILLWATER, Okla. — Officers with the Stillwater Police Department have released bodycam footage showing the aftermath of a deadly crash involving an Owasso man. We want to warn you, some people may find the footage upsetting. Investigators say 18-year-old Luke Christopher House was driving at least 150 miles per...
Tulsa Police: Body Found In Pond Where Man Escaped Custody
A man who escaped police custody and jumped into a nearby pond has died, according to Tulsa Police. Officers recovered the man's body from the pond in about 10 feet of water after an hours-long search on Thursday. According to police, it started after officers received a call that someone had thrown a brick through a glass door of the clubhouse at the Shoreline Apartments, near East 21st Street and South 101st East Avenue.
Tulsa police sergeant put on restrictive duty after controversial comments during class
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — During a recent Citizen Police Academy class, a Tulsa Police Department supervisor and sergeant said some things that were recorded by an anonymous individual. A NewsChannel 8 employee who was in attendance at the class confirmed the one making the statements was Sgt. Mike Griffin.
Man hit, killed walking on I-44 in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A man was hit and killed by a truck Tuesday night in east Tulsa. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said around 10 p.m., the man was crossing Interstate 44 eastbound, west of U.S. Highway 169, when he was hit by a truck. The driver of the...
‘Not acceptable:’ Tulsans share concerns about TPD supervisors controversial comments
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsans are reacting to controversial comments shared by a Tulsa Police Department Sergeant in a Citizen’s Academy session. In the audio recordings, the sergeant speaks about the anti-police riots arriving in Tulsa in 2020. The sergeant said, “this is not Oregon, this is not Seattle. If you act (exploitive) here, we’ll smoke your (exploitive) right?”
Carjacking suspect in custody after east Tulsa police standoff
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) - Police are responding to a possible standoff near 17th and Garnett. Officers say a subject is barricaded within a residence in the area.
Silver Alert issued for missing Claremore woman with dementia
CLAREMORE, Okla. — A Silver Alert has been issued for an 84-year-old Claremore woman. The Claremore Police Department issued the alert, asking for the public’s help finding Mary Ann Wilson. Wilson was last seen Tuesday night around 8:30 p.m. in Claremore. She drives a silver Kia Spectra with...
City councilors react to Tulsa sergeant's comments during Citizen's Police Academy class
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa Police Department sergeant is on restrictive duty following a leak of comments he made during a Citizen's Police Academy class. The video of the comments, which is a little over a minute in length, was sent to a reporter at The Frontier and posted to Twitter.
