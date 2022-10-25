Read full article on original website
WWMT
Hastings teen dies after Baltimore Township car crash
WAYLAND, Mich. — A Hastings teen died after a car crash in Baltimore Township Wednesday night. The crash happened on Maple Grove Road near Foster Road when a driver lost control of the car and rolled into a corn field, according to Michigan State Police. One of the passengers,...
WWMT
West Michigan state troopers participate in Pedestrian Safety Enforcement Week
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Over the last five years, more Michigan pedestrians died in October crashes compared to other months. That's why Michigan State Police is hosting Pedestrian Safety Enforcement Week Oct. 29-Nov. 4. The enforcement period aims to educate community members about the importance of pedestrian safety and the...
WWMT
Kalamazoo takes steps to protect cyclists, students at busy intersections
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo placed new safety measures at four major intersections Thursday. The safety plans are in Kalamazoo's Vine neighborhood near downtown and right next to Western Michigan University's campus, according to the city. Confusion and construction cones: Why so many lanes are closed on...
WWMT
18-year-old Kalamazoo man charged in high speed chase across Calhoun, Kalamazoo Counties
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man was charged in connection to the group of five teens who lead law enforcement in a high-speed chase in multiple counties over the weekend, according to deputies. James Jackson, 18, of Kalamazoo, was arraigned in Calhoun County District Court Monday on two...
WWMT
Passenger dies in crash with semi truck in Cass County
MASON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 23-year-old passenger died Wednesday from a crash with a semi-truck in Cass County. The driver, Andres Rivera, 24, turned in front of the semi at the intersection of Old M-205 and Autumn Drive around 9 a.m., according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Kalamazoo...
WWMT
Semi truck driver dead after accident at Standale Lumber
GRANDVILLE, Mich. — An accident at a Grandville business killed a semi driver Wednesday morning, according to the Grandville Police Department. Grandville: $800,000 awarded to Grandville Fire Department for new fire truck. The accident happened at Standale Lumber after a portion of trailer's load fell off and struck a...
WWMT
Charges authorized against Portage man police say attacked FedEx driver, used racial slurs
PORTAGE, Mich. — A Portage man could be facing prison time after charges were authorized Thursday in connection to an attack against a FedEx driver, according to Portage Department of Public Safety Director Nick Armold. The incident happened on Bruning Street Aug. 27 as a FedEx driver, Tirrell Lipsey,...
WWMT
POLICE: No one hurt after shots fired near Battle Creek apartment complex
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — No one was hurt after shots were fired Tuesday morning near an apartment complex, according to Battle Creek police. Flashes can be seen in the top right corner from a ring doorbell camera video. Many shots can be heard in the video. Fatal shooting: Shooting...
WWMT
1-Year Span: Nearly 50% increase in domestic violence incidents in Kalamazoo, here's why
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Latest numbers reveal there’s been a nearly 50% increase in domestic violence incidents in Kalamazoo County between 2020 and 2021. Experts said they’re seeing a trend of increasing cases from the start of the pandemic to now. “We know that there was an increase...
WWMT
Suspect in custody for the accused killing of Battle Creek man
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — New details in the fatal shooting of a 36-year-old man from Battle Creek have been uncovered. One suspect was taken into custody for the killing of William Michael Wilson, 36, according to Battle Creek Sgt./Det. Chris Rabbitt. A charge is expected to be submitted in upcoming days,
WWMT
Marshall student in custody, accused of school threat
MARSHALL, Mich — A Marshall student was taken to Calhoun County Juvenile Home on charges related to threats of violence, according to Marshall Police Department. The school resource officer and the district's threat assessment team determined that a threat made Tuesday was "legitimate," prompting an arrest, police said. In...
WWMT
Driver crashes into Battle Creek home, damages garage and kitchen
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Police are investigating how a car ended up crashing into a Battle Creek home Tuesday afternoon. The car smashed into the home on N. 20th Street, south of Goguac Avenue just before 2:30 p.m., according to the Battle Creek Fire Department. Loud boom: Butane sparks...
WWMT
Shooting death of Battle Creek man feared to be retaliatory, family says
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek Police began an investigation into the homicide of a 36-year-old man who was shot to death in front of a Warren Street home, according to police. The victim, identified as Michael Wilson by family, was found shot multiple times around 1:20 a.m. Tuesday....
WWMT
Woman admits to biting child arm, state suspends child care license
ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — An Allegan County woman will be barred from ever operating a child care facility in Michigan under an emergency order filed Wednesday by the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs. The state found Deborah Loudin in violation of the Child Care Organizations Act and administrative...
WWMT
Downtown Kalamazoo holiday parade looks for volunteers
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Maple Hill Holiday Parade, one of the biggest volunteer events in the area, is back for another year. The 60th annual parade is looking for volunteers to help create the excitement, fun, and magic. Volunteer opportunities are available for a variety of different skill sets.
WWMT
Barry County Sheriff and township clerk spread voting conspiracies as midterms near
IRVING TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An election clerk in a small township in Barry County who filed a lawsuit to decertify Michigan's 2020 election results and gave unauthorized access to election equipment continues to publicly amplify voting machine conspiracies. Irving Township Clerk Sharon Olson pointed to unproven reports suggesting voting...
WWMT
SAFE Task Force seeks ideas to reduce violence in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Make your voice heard at Pitch and Highlight Night in Grand Rapids in November. The Safe Alliances for Everyone Task Force, also known as SAFE Force, is expected to hear ideas to decrease gun violence in the city Nov. 30 at the Grand Rapids Center for Community Transformation, according to Grand Rapids city officials.
WWMT
Kalamazoo business to pay over $99,000 fine for odor violation
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Graphic Packaging in Kalamazoo said it is working to resolve a nuisance odor violation notice from three years ago. The company reached a tentative agreement with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and energy after alleged air quality violations. The proposed consent order included a...
WWMT
Bronson Health closing down drive-thru testing locations
WEST MICHIGAN — With the COVID-19 testing and vaccine more available throughout the region, Bronson is expected to close their drive-thru testing locations Oct. 26, according to Bronson health officials. After two years of curbside service, the Bronson team will now return to standard protocol after 75,000 of the...
WWMT
Kalamazoo Farmers Market to extend season into winter
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The citizens of Kalamazoo can get fresh and local foods for just a bit longer in 2022. The Kalamazoo Farmers Market extended their season for another four weeks, rounding out the year on Dec. 17, according to event organizers. Needed: Downtown Kalamazoo holiday parade looks for...
