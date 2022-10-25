ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

WWMT

Hastings teen dies after Baltimore Township car crash

WAYLAND, Mich. — A Hastings teen died after a car crash in Baltimore Township Wednesday night. The crash happened on Maple Grove Road near Foster Road when a driver lost control of the car and rolled into a corn field, according to Michigan State Police. One of the passengers,...
HASTINGS, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo takes steps to protect cyclists, students at busy intersections

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo placed new safety measures at four major intersections Thursday. The safety plans are in Kalamazoo's Vine neighborhood near downtown and right next to Western Michigan University's campus, according to the city. Confusion and construction cones: Why so many lanes are closed on...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Passenger dies in crash with semi truck in Cass County

MASON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 23-year-old passenger died Wednesday from a crash with a semi-truck in Cass County. The driver, Andres Rivera, 24, turned in front of the semi at the intersection of Old M-205 and Autumn Drive around 9 a.m., according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Kalamazoo...
CASS COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Semi truck driver dead after accident at Standale Lumber

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — An accident at a Grandville business killed a semi driver Wednesday morning, according to the Grandville Police Department. Grandville: $800,000 awarded to Grandville Fire Department for new fire truck. The accident happened at Standale Lumber after a portion of trailer's load fell off and struck a...
GRANDVILLE, MI
WWMT

Suspect in custody for the accused killing of Battle Creek man

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — New details in the fatal shooting of a 36-year-old man from Battle Creek have been uncovered. One suspect was taken into custody for the killing of William Michael Wilson, 36, according to Battle Creek Sgt./Det. Chris Rabbitt. A charge is expected to be submitted in upcoming days,
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

Marshall student in custody, accused of school threat

MARSHALL, Mich — A Marshall student was taken to Calhoun County Juvenile Home on charges related to threats of violence, according to Marshall Police Department. The school resource officer and the district's threat assessment team determined that a threat made Tuesday was "legitimate," prompting an arrest, police said. In...
MARSHALL, MI
WWMT

Woman admits to biting child arm, state suspends child care license

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — An Allegan County woman will be barred from ever operating a child care facility in Michigan under an emergency order filed Wednesday by the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs. The state found Deborah Loudin in violation of the Child Care Organizations Act and administrative...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Downtown Kalamazoo holiday parade looks for volunteers

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Maple Hill Holiday Parade, one of the biggest volunteer events in the area, is back for another year. The 60th annual parade is looking for volunteers to help create the excitement, fun, and magic. Volunteer opportunities are available for a variety of different skill sets.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

SAFE Task Force seeks ideas to reduce violence in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Make your voice heard at Pitch and Highlight Night in Grand Rapids in November. The Safe Alliances for Everyone Task Force, also known as SAFE Force, is expected to hear ideas to decrease gun violence in the city Nov. 30 at the Grand Rapids Center for Community Transformation, according to Grand Rapids city officials.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo business to pay over $99,000 fine for odor violation

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Graphic Packaging in Kalamazoo said it is working to resolve a nuisance odor violation notice from three years ago. The company reached a tentative agreement with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and energy after alleged air quality violations. The proposed consent order included a...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Bronson Health closing down drive-thru testing locations

WEST MICHIGAN — With the COVID-19 testing and vaccine more available throughout the region, Bronson is expected to close their drive-thru testing locations Oct. 26, according to Bronson health officials. After two years of curbside service, the Bronson team will now return to standard protocol after 75,000 of the...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo Farmers Market to extend season into winter

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The citizens of Kalamazoo can get fresh and local foods for just a bit longer in 2022. The Kalamazoo Farmers Market extended their season for another four weeks, rounding out the year on Dec. 17, according to event organizers. Needed: Downtown Kalamazoo holiday parade looks for...
KALAMAZOO, MI

