WIBW
Water main breaks close Topeka streets, heavily affects traffic
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Water main breaks have closed lanes of two Topeka streets which will heavily affect traffic. The City of Topeka says that on Thursday morning, Oct. 27, it closed the far left lane of SE Monroe St. in the 500 block - just north of Sixth St. - due to a water main break.
WIBW
Truck driver killed in Junction City after getting pinned between two vehicles
GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 71-year-old truck driver was killed Wednesday morning in Junction City when he was pinned between the power unit and another semi trailer. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, Major Willie Washington, 71, of Kansas City, Missouri, was outside of his Peterbilt Truck when it started rolling forward. He attempted to get back inside of the truck and was pinned in-between his truck and another semi trailer. Washington was pronounced dead at the scene.
WIBW
Coal spills along Kansas highway after semi rollover
ST. MARYS, Kan. (WIBW) - A semi truck driver was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after rolling his truck on a highway north of St. Marys. The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash at K-63 and Jeffrey Rd. around 9:30 a.m. They said the semi truck driver had come from Jeffrey Energy Center and was carrying a load of coal when the rollover accident happened.
WIBW
Officials investigate after semi runs over Honda, drives away
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are investigating after a semi-truck ran over a Honda Accord in Kansas City and drove away. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around noon on Wednesday, Oct. 26, emergency crews were called to the area of milepost 2.2 on southbound I-635 - just south of Metropolitan Ave. - with reports of a hit-and-run accident.
WIBW
Crews respond to car-deer crash early Wednesday north of Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No serious injuries were reported in a car-deer collision just before dawn Wednesday north of Topeka. The crash occurred around 7:15 a.m. Wednesday on southbound N.W. US-75 highway, about a half-mile north of the N.W. 46th Street exit. Kansas Highway Patrol officials said at the scene...
WIBW
Two-vehicle crash caused by driver fleeing from police
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A two-vehicle crash Tuesday night in Central Topeka was caused by a driver fleeing from Topeka Police officers. The Topeka Police Department said officers stopped a vehicle around 10 p.m. Tuesday, but the driver sped off. They said officers did not pursue and later found the vehicle had collided with another driver at Southwest 17th & Gage Boulevard.
WIBW
Union Pacific to close Topeka railroad crossing for maintenance
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Union Pacific Railroad will close a crossing for maintenance in the Capital City. On Tuesday, Nov. 1, the City of Topeka says that Union Pacific Railroad will completely close the railroad crossing on NW Brickyard Rd., - just north of Lower Silver Lake Rd. The City...
WIBW
Tonganoxie teen sent to hospital after car hits tree along side of highway
LINWOOD, Kan. (WIBW) - A Tonganoxie teen was sent to the hospital after he hit a tree along the side of a Kansas highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, emergency crews were called to the area of milepost 2 on Kansas Highway 32 - about 6 miles west of Linwood - with reports of an injury crash.
Topeka neighborhood scared, several deer found dead
TOPEKA (KSNT) – People in a Topeka neighborhood say they’re scared for their safety after multiple deer were found shot and killed near their homes in Oakland. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks is investigating a person shooting, killing and leaving behind deer inside the City of Topeka. For the past few weeks, some […]
WIBW
Fire reignites at Pines Apartments following blaze that displaced 8 families
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A fire reignited at the Pines Apartment complex following a blaze that displaced eight families. Emergency officials tell 13 NEWS that a fire reignited late Tuesday night, Oct. 25, at the Pines Apartment complex in the bathroom of one of the units. While the fire prompted...
Garbage truck spills hydraulic fluid, closes main road
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Manhattan Fire Department confirmed that 30 to 40 gallons of hydraulic fluid leaked from a garbage truck on Denison Avenue Tuesday afternoon. All traffic has been diverted from Denison Avenue from Jardine to Olympic Drive. City crews are on the scene cleaning the surface of the road, according to the Manhattan […]
KVOE
Van fire stopped before extending to Emporia restaurant
A van fire nearly became a much larger incident Tuesday evening. Fire developed in a power washing van just north of Ichiban Asian Fusion Bistro, 1430 Industrial, around 6 pm. Emporia Fire knocked down the fire before it extended to the restaurant, although some paint melted. Emporia Fire Battalion Chief...
WIBW
Three hospitalized after pair of Manhattan accidents
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were sent to the hospital after a pair of accidents in Manhattan. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Bluemont Ave. and Tuttle Creek Blvd. with reports of an injury accident.
WIBW
Denison Ave. reopened after trash truck spills hydraulic fluid
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Denison Ave. has reopened in Manhattan after a trash truck spilled 20 gallons of hydraulic fluid on the roadway. The Manhattan Fire Department says that just before 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, officials closed Denison Ave. between Olympic and Kerr Dr. as crews attempted to clean a fluid spill in the area.
WIBW
Dog helps alert family to house fire, all escape safely
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A family escaped a large house fire early Thursday morning after authorities said their dog woke them up, alerting them to the fire. Shawnee Heights Fire Chief, Rick Deibert, told 13 NEWS that three people and two dogs were able to safely get out of a burning home at 4705 SE Croco Rd. before fire crews arrived.
Road crews prep for snowfall in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT)- As temperatures drop, the focus turns to keeping the streets clear from snow. The City of Topeka says it hired 10 new employees for these winter months and everyone is trained on the designated routes. Topeka’s snow plowing plan changed just over 2 years ago. Leaders believe, this has brought success to the […]
WIBW
Teen taken to hospital after 3-vehicle collision NE of Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 16-year-old was taken to the hospital after a 3-vehicle collision northeast of Topeka. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 3:55 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, officials were called to the area of 2580 NE Kansas 4 Highway - just north of U.S. 24 Highway - with reports of an injury crash.
WIBW
Wichita woman hospitalized after speed, wet roads play role in Lyon Co. crash
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita woman was hospitalized after speed and wet pavement were believed to play a role in a Lyon County crash. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 9 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 134.5 on northbound I-335 in Lyon co. with reports of an injury accident.
