WWMT
'People, pay attention to those symptoms,' local survivor speaks out for heart health
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Happening this Saturday—The American Heart Association’s Heart Walk in Kalamazoo. The goal is to bring the community together to support survivors and promote a heart healthy life. “To know that I have, by the grace of God been given the opportunity to go through...
WWMT
Milestones Senior Services hosting first-ever senior resource fair
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — It's an afternoon for the seniors in Kalamazoo. A Senior Resource Fair is expected to be held Thursday at Milestones Senior Services at 918 Jasper St., according to a representative from the organization. Milestones Senior Services, which provides programs for seniors and adults with disabilities, covers...
WWMT
SAFE Task Force seeks ideas to reduce violence in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Make your voice heard at Pitch and Highlight Night in Grand Rapids in November. The Safe Alliances for Everyone Task Force, also known as SAFE Force, is expected to hear ideas to decrease gun violence in the city Nov. 30 at the Grand Rapids Center for Community Transformation, according to Grand Rapids city officials.
Kalamazoo community warming shelter to open for winter season
KALAMAZOO, MI – The first community warming shelter for the winter opens Nov. 4. The Kalamazoo Coalition for the Homeless will host a community warming shelter every Monday and Friday for noon to 5 p.m., at Salvation Army, 1700 S. Burdick St., the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said.
WWMT
"An opportunity to help," Portage students creating resource closet for students in need
PORTAGE, Mich. — Students at Portage Northern High School are removing barriers for students in need. “Some people wear the same sweatshirt for two weeks straight and of course they need a change of clothes,” Sloan Markin, senior at Portage Northern High School said. “I mean they’re starting to smell, but if we can provide anything, that’s just what it’s all about, inclusivity.
WOOD
Mental health event coming to Kalamazoo on Friday
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’ve introduced you to SIR Home Improvements and their Baths for the Brave program and how they help the community. They’re also involved with the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Dr. Ken Duckworth is the chief medical officer for NAMI and also the author of the new mental health book called “You Are Not Alone.” He’ll be in Kalamazoo for a discussion/book signing on Friday where you can meet people during a mixer & get the book signed, listen in on the author discussion and also participate in the audience Q&A at the end.
Fire displaces person living in shed near downtown Jackson
JACKSON, MI - A person living in a shed in Jackson was displaced by a fire Thursday morning, officials said. Firefighters responded to reports of a small fire at 7:31 a.m., Oct. 27 in the 600 block of Quarry Street near downtown, according to the Jackson Fire Department. Upon arrival,...
WWMTCw
1-Year Span: Nearly 50% increase in domestic violence incidents in Kalamazoo, here's why
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Latest numbers reveal there’s been a nearly 50% increase in domestic violence incidents in Kalamazoo County between 2020 and 2021. Experts said they’re seeing a trend of increasing cases from the start of the pandemic to now. “We know that there was an increase...
WWMT
New benefits to assist veterans exposed to toxic chemicals, burn pits
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Sen. Gary Peters was in Grand Rapids Tuesday to highlight new benefits for veterans who were exposed to burn pits and toxic chemicals during their time in service. For the first time in history, roughly 3 1/2 million veterans across the country can apply for...
wfft.com
13-year-old organ donor honored in community motorcycle ride
ANGOLA, Ind. (WFFT) -- 13-year-old Wayden Bennett craved the melody of a motorcycle engine. “Any chance he got, he was on the bike, any chance,” Wayden’s mom Chantel Bennett said. Saturday there was a symphony. Wayden was killed in a hit-and-run crash while walking along the side of...
WWMT
Witnesses testify seeing former Grand Rapids officer Schurr, Patrick Lyoya struggle
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Kent County judge is expected to rule Friday whether a former Grand Rapids police officer will stand trial in the fatal shooting of an unarmed Black man. Court adjourned for the day just before 4 p.m. Thursday, and will resume in the morning. The...
‘Careless smoking’ sparks Jackson area house fire, officials say
JACKSON COUNTY, MI - “Careless smoking” ignited a fire Wednesday that displaced a person from their Jackson-area home, officials said. Firefighters responded to the structure fire at 7:29 a.m., Oct. 26 in the 300 block of Broad Street in Leoni Township, east of Jackson, said Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety Director Mike Jester.
WOOD
Car crashes into kitchen of Battle Creek home
No one was hurt after a car slammed into a house in Battle Creek on Tuesday.
WWMT
Bronson Health closing down drive-thru testing locations
WEST MICHIGAN — With the COVID-19 testing and vaccine more available throughout the region, Bronson is expected to close their drive-thru testing locations Oct. 26, according to Bronson health officials. After two years of curbside service, the Bronson team will now return to standard protocol after 75,000 of the...
Mother: East Kentwood High School student unknowingly given edible
An investigation is underway at East Kentwood High School after a student reportedly ended up in the hospital after eating a marijuana edible.
Kalamazoo library evacuated after false threat
KALAMAZOO, MI – A false threat was made at the Kalamazoo Central Library on Wednesday morning. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to the library, 315 S. Rose St., for a report of a bomb threat that ended up being a general threat, KDPS Public Information Officer Jay Shatara said.
WWMT
Barry County Sheriff and township clerk spread voting conspiracies as midterms near
IRVING TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An election clerk in a small township in Barry County who filed a lawsuit to decertify Michigan's 2020 election results and gave unauthorized access to election equipment continues to publicly amplify voting machine conspiracies. Irving Township Clerk Sharon Olson pointed to unproven reports suggesting voting...
The Smallest County in Michigan
That would be Cass County. The first permanent settlers in the area which would become Cass County was Uzziel Putnam, his wife, and daughter who settled on November 18, 1825. Just a few years later, the county was organized and named after Lewis Cass, former Secretary of State, Senator, French Ambassador, Secretary of War, and Governor of Michigan. The county boasted a population of 900, including many who migrated from Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia.
More than 100 cats to be rescued at Lansing mobile home park
The Lansing-area humane society has spent the past few months trapping, neutering and releasing cats at Mill Pond Village.
Comments / 1