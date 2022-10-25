ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

WWMT

Milestones Senior Services hosting first-ever senior resource fair

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — It's an afternoon for the seniors in Kalamazoo. A Senior Resource Fair is expected to be held Thursday at Milestones Senior Services at 918 Jasper St., according to a representative from the organization. Milestones Senior Services, which provides programs for seniors and adults with disabilities, covers...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

SAFE Task Force seeks ideas to reduce violence in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Make your voice heard at Pitch and Highlight Night in Grand Rapids in November. The Safe Alliances for Everyone Task Force, also known as SAFE Force, is expected to hear ideas to decrease gun violence in the city Nov. 30 at the Grand Rapids Center for Community Transformation, according to Grand Rapids city officials.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

"An opportunity to help," Portage students creating resource closet for students in need

PORTAGE, Mich. — Students at Portage Northern High School are removing barriers for students in need. “Some people wear the same sweatshirt for two weeks straight and of course they need a change of clothes,” Sloan Markin, senior at Portage Northern High School said. “I mean they’re starting to smell, but if we can provide anything, that’s just what it’s all about, inclusivity.
PORTAGE, MI
WOOD

Mental health event coming to Kalamazoo on Friday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’ve introduced you to SIR Home Improvements and their Baths for the Brave program and how they help the community. They’re also involved with the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Dr. Ken Duckworth is the chief medical officer for NAMI and also the author of the new mental health book called “You Are Not Alone.” He’ll be in Kalamazoo for a discussion/book signing on Friday where you can meet people during a mixer & get the book signed, listen in on the author discussion and also participate in the audience Q&A at the end.
KALAMAZOO, MI
wfft.com

13-year-old organ donor honored in community motorcycle ride

ANGOLA, Ind. (WFFT) -- 13-year-old Wayden Bennett craved the melody of a motorcycle engine. “Any chance he got, he was on the bike, any chance,” Wayden’s mom Chantel Bennett said. Saturday there was a symphony. Wayden was killed in a hit-and-run crash while walking along the side of...
ANGOLA, IN
MLive

‘Careless smoking’ sparks Jackson area house fire, officials say

JACKSON COUNTY, MI - “Careless smoking” ignited a fire Wednesday that displaced a person from their Jackson-area home, officials said. Firefighters responded to the structure fire at 7:29 a.m., Oct. 26 in the 300 block of Broad Street in Leoni Township, east of Jackson, said Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety Director Mike Jester.
JACKSON, MI
WOOD

Get your dream smile with a full arch restoration

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We all know that our smiles are important to our self esteem so if we’re missing or have failing teeth, it may feel like part of our identity is missing. Our friends at Advanced Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Studio are hosting their annual “It’s Time to Smile” program – it provides a member of the community with a new set of teeth through full arch restoration. This procedure is completely free for one lucky individual and it’s a great way for the practice to give back to their community. Their team believes that everyone deserves a healthy, happy smile. If you want to apply for the program, they’re accepting applications now through this Friday and they’ll announce the recipient on November 17th, just head to AdvancedOralSurgeryMI.com/SmileTime!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

Bronson Health closing down drive-thru testing locations

WEST MICHIGAN — With the COVID-19 testing and vaccine more available throughout the region, Bronson is expected to close their drive-thru testing locations Oct. 26, according to Bronson health officials. After two years of curbside service, the Bronson team will now return to standard protocol after 75,000 of the...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo library evacuated after false threat

KALAMAZOO, MI – A false threat was made at the Kalamazoo Central Library on Wednesday morning. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to the library, 315 S. Rose St., for a report of a bomb threat that ended up being a general threat, KDPS Public Information Officer Jay Shatara said.
KALAMAZOO, MI
99.1 WFMK

The Smallest County in Michigan

That would be Cass County. The first permanent settlers in the area which would become Cass County was Uzziel Putnam, his wife, and daughter who settled on November 18, 1825. Just a few years later, the county was organized and named after Lewis Cass, former Secretary of State, Senator, French Ambassador, Secretary of War, and Governor of Michigan. The county boasted a population of 900, including many who migrated from Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia.
MICHIGAN STATE

