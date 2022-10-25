Read full article on original website
How do you say that? 9 (more) Idaho place names you might be saying wrong
Is there anything more divisive between locals and transplants than place pronunciations? Let's face it: Idahoans are passionate about how to say the places in which they live – and rightly so. There's no shortage of hard-to-say words in Idaho. So, without further adieu, here are nine more places...
Wyoming, New Mexico sees calls to suicide prevention line surge after switch to 988 crisis number
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline can be reached by phone or text at “988” and by chat at 988lifeline.org. In July, the nation got a new three-digit suicide prevention number – 988. A...
Who is responsible for the voter advisory on the ballot?
Idaho Matters is answering your questions about voting in the 2022 midterm elections. This week, listeners asked us about the advisory question on this year's ballot. Who is responsible for the Voter Advisory on the ballot?. How did it get on the ballot especially when the legislature is trying to...
West Coast wildfires bring severe weather to Mountain West, study finds
A new study shows that wildfires in California, Oregon and Washington can intensify severe weather in the Mountain West region. The study explored the long-range impact of fires and their debris on severe storms. Researchers found that those wildfires increase the “occurrences of heavy precipitation rates by 38%” in our region, according to their work in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
Idaho lawmakers tackle school maintenance backlog in interim committee
Idaho lawmakers on an interim committee are taking the next couple of months to tackle an $874 million backlog in deferred public school maintenance. A report released earlier this year by the Office of Performance Evaluations found it’ll cost taxpayers at least $874 million to bring public schools into “good” physical condition.
Idaho Hunger Coalition: Plight of homeless Peruvian families is greater than a housing dilemma
The Wood River Valley has a long, rich history with Peruvians. In particular, they share a love for sheepherding. So, it was no surprise to see, post-pandemic, a new stream of Peruvian families to the Sun Valley region. But something is very different this year. The region's employers need workers...
Ballet Idaho celebrates 50 years of dance
This year marks a very special anniversary for Ballet Idaho. Since 1972, the company has been celebrating stories of the human spirit through dance. 50 years later they are commemorating this accomplishment with the performance of four different programs. Laura Curry, Executive Director of the company and the Artistic Director, Garret Anderson joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the history of Ballet Idaho and what they have in store for us this season.
St. Luke's introduces its own insurance plan
St. Luke's Health System has created its own insurance plan, saying it wants to make health care coverage more efficient with less stress. The plan is available as part of the offerings on Idaho's health insurance exchange, known as Your Health Idaho, which is currently in the middle of its open enrollment period.
The importance of health care planning
If your husband were to suddenly pass away, would you know how to get in touch with your life insurance agent? If your mom went into a coma, would you know how to find her regular doctor?. There are dozens of details within our day-to-day lives that we don’t write...
Idaho superintendent candidates face off in debate
Candidates running to be Idaho’s next superintendent of public instruction vastly differed on how they would prioritize spending a massive boost to education funding. In September, state lawmakers dedicated $410 million dollars towards boosting education funding – the vast majority of which would go to K-12 public schools.
Hunting on public lands is becoming more crowded
Hunters are always looking for the perfect place to harvest a deer or elk. And once they find it, they often go back year after year for decades. But now, many hunters complain that their hunting spots on public land are getting too crowded. The Mountain West News Bureau’s Madelyn Beck reports.
Author of "The Paris Bookseller" on Idaho Matters
This episode of Idaho Matters originally aired on January 11, 2022. What do Ernest Hemingway, Ezra Pound, F. Scott Fitzgerald and E.E. Cummings all have in common? The modernist writers all lived in Paris in the 1920s. And the person who brought them together was Sylvia Beach, an American woman...
We go door to door in Akron, to hear what issues are on the minds of Ohio voters
We're listening to voters who will decide control of Congress. Our team interviewed more than 40 people in two congressional districts to sample what's on their minds. All are people to reckon with because all have the power of the vote. We started in Ohio, which is choosing a U.S. senator - specifically, Akron, Ohio, where a congressional seat is also considered a toss-up. On the morning we arrived, a senior citizen's line dancing class was underway.
Massachusetts could allow undocumented people to get driver's licenses
Voters in Massachusetts are about to decide whether undocumented immigrants should be able to apply for driver's licenses. Seventeen other states, along with the District of Columbia, already allow this. New York is one of those states, and Chris Burrell from member station GBH reports how their law is having a big impact on road safety.
What to watch this Halloween weekend: Two new films, a powerful documentary and a Halloween favorite
With October winding down, that means one thing, we're getting closer to film award season. Over the next two months, we've got movies hitting both the big and small screen that you won't want to miss. Morning Edition host and resident movie critic, George Prentice joins Idaho Matters to give...
Questions about Fetterman's health dominate Pennsylvania Senate debate
Political strategists Adrienne Elrod and John Brabender join Here & Now hosts Deepa Fernandes and Celeste Headlee to assess how Republican Mehmet Oz and Democrat John Fetterman did last night in their first and only debate in the race for an open Senate seat in Pennsylvania, as well as the latest following gubernatorial debates in New York and Michigan.
