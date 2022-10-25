ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ansonia, CT

Salvation Army of Greater Valley kicks off 2022 Red Kettle campaign, reopens renovated food pantry in Ansonia

By Jenn Brink
WTNH
WTNH
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oypz9_0ilygB8100

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — Christmas season is starting early in Ansonia.

The Salvation Army kicked off its Red Kettle campaign and reopened its newly renovated food pantry at its headquarters on Lester Street on Monday.

The new food pantry offers a “client choice” experience for selecting items. They are also implementing a new wellness program by nutritionally ranking the food they distribute.

“We need help from you, our friends, and our family,” Cpt. Cheryl McCollum said. “With more people facing hardship in these last few years, the need to serve the most vulnerable is greater than ever.

The Salvation Army of Greater Valley serves families in Ansonia, Derby, Oxford, Seymour and Shelton.

In 2021, the organization served over 24,300 meals, provided over 450 families with Thanksgiving baskets, distributed over 300 Christmas toys, and served over 1,400 individuals.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

Elementary students make ‘red wagon trek’ to help West Hartford Food Pantry

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Some students at West Hartford’s Morley Elementary School made their annual red wagon trek to town hall Thursday morning. Kindergarteners and first-and second-graders filled up their wagons with non-perishable food donations that were collected by all Morley students and made their delivery to the West Hartford Food Pantry on South […]
WEST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Stew the service pig pays visit to Bristol PD

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Following a devastating loss, the Bristol Police Department is still recovering. Only two weeks ago, Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy were killed in an ambush attack. Not only has the community been mourning, but their fellow officers have been recuperating as well. But as the police force recovers, the […]
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

West Haven school expanding its own food pantry

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The pandemic helped reveal how many families struggle to put food on the table. A West Haven middle school is now stepping up and expanding its own food pantry. There is more to check out in the Bailey Middle School Library than just books. A back storage room is now […]
WEST HAVEN, CT
darientimes.com

Gunshots reported in 'densely wooded' area, Milford police say

MILFORD — Local police say they are investigating a report of shots fired. Police said in a Facebook post the shots reportedly occurred between the 900 block of New Haven Avenue and the 200 block of Baxter Lane. They described the area as a “densely wooded” site popular with turkey hunters.
MILFORD, CT
milfordmirror.com

Former 'Cheers' star leads Milford United Way campaign

MILFORD — Food insecurity, housing instability, and mental health challenges are the focus for Milford United Way as its kicks off its annual fundraising campaign. And a familiar face is helping lead the charge. John Ratzenberger, the Bridgeport native known for his role as Cliff Clavin on the long-running...
MILFORD, CT
connect-bridgeport.com

Bridgeport Trick or Treat Date and Time Established

For those that have inquired, City Manager Brian Newton announced recently that Trick or Treat in Bridgeport will take place from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on the day of Halloween, Monday, Oct. 31. The event will coincide with most, if not all, municipalities in the Harrison County area.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

East Hampton votes to spend $85K to add 3 armed guards at schools

EAST HAMPTON, Conn. (WTNH) — East Hampton will hire three more armed security guards for its schools following a vote Tuesday evening at a town meeting. About 100 people voted in favor of appropriating $85,000 from the 2023 fiscal year budget to hire the three employees. The funds will be used to hire, train, equip […]
EAST HAMPTON, CT
WTNH

Bomb squad in Watertown investigates grenade found by utility worker

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A report of a “suspicious item” on Wednesday shut down parts of Main Street in Watertown, according to police. The Connecticut State Police bomb squad was called in to evaluate after a utility worker and an officer found a grenade, according to Watertown police. The area of Main Street from Cherry […]
WATERTOWN, CT
WTNH

Peer-to-peer police group aiding Bristol officers

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Officers from across Connecticut have been offering their support and help to Bristol police after the department lost two of its own earlier this month. “We need to be there for one another and it’s important the officers know they’re not alone,” said Sgt. Jeffrey Ward of the Southington Police Department.  […]
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

WTNH

29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy