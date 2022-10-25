ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

westernmassnews.com

Officials announce heating assistance for low-income households

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Help may soon be coming to some households in the Bay State. As the price of heating oil is on the rise and families are worried about making ends meet this winter, the federal government is announcing heating assistance for low-income households. MASSCAP, the Massachusetts Department...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wasteadvantagemag.com

New Massachusetts Recycling Law for Recycling Mattresses to take Effect November 1st, 2022

Per the Commonwealth of Massachusetts new mandatory Mattress Recycling Law that will take effect on November 1, 2022, the City of Springfield Department of Public Works is issuing immediate changes to the city’s bulk pickup operations for the collection of mattresses. Per the State law, mattresses can only be recycled at locations that have been approved by the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP). Standard waste disposal entities that are not under State contract will no longer be able to accept mattresses after November 1, 2022. As such, and due to the requirements of collection and disposal per the DEP, the Springfield DPW will collect bulk pickup appointments for mattresses separately from the collection of standard bulk items.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Awards recognize Southwick town workers for persistence in pandemic

SOUTHWICK — Town essential employees were recognized Oct. 25 by the Southwick Civic Fund for their service through the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic. Civic Fund founder Joseph Deedy and member James Putnam, both of whom are former elected officials in town, hosted the ceremony, which included the presentation of certificates to all town emergency personnel, Town Hall employees, volunteers with Our Community Food Pantry, school lunch staff and more.
SOUTHWICK, MA
MassLive.com

Fully back open for business in new space, Springfield’s Community Justice Support Center to provide new leases on life

SPRINGFIELD — After spending most of his adult life behind bars, Joe Johnson has held his first legitimate job for a full month now at a local grocery store deli. He been more than seven months clean and sober — his longest stint, really, since he had his first drink at 9 years old, then quickly transitioned to using drugs and all that went with it.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Boston

5 homes on the market in Weymouth for under the typical prices

We found three single-family properties, a town home, and a condo, including one for under $230,000. The median sales price for homes in Weymouth stayed essentially the same year over year in September, according to a report The Warren Group released on Oct. 18. The median sales price for a condo was $316,250, according to the report, while the median cost for a single-family home was $542,500. To aid your house hunt in this Norfolk County community, we found five pretty homes under these price points. Check them out:
WEYMOUTH, MA
MassLive.com

Religion Notes: Oct. 27, 2022

Holyoke - The United Congregational Church of Holyoke will hold a roast pork dinner on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 5:30 p.m. The menu will consist of roast pork, homemade mashed potatoes, butternut squash, rolls and butter, apple crisp and coffee and tea. Dinner will be available for dine in or take out and will be $12 per person. Registration is required, call the church office at 413-532-1483. A 50/50 raffle will also be held to benefit Rebekah’s Closet as well as scholarships presented by the Fellowship Council. The church is located at the corner of Appleton and Maple Streets.
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

