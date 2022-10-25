Read full article on original website
The Worcester EcoTarium Invites Children of All Ages to 'Science Tricks & Animal Treats'Camilo DíazWorcester, MA
Tufts community celebrates the fall season through various social events, activities￼￼The Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
Ukrainian religious icons made from ammunition boxes to be on display at Massachusetts museumD.J. EatonClinton, MA
Harvard Medical School tests for bionic pancreas, device to treat Type 1 diabetesThe Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
60 Year Old Iconic Furniture Store Permanently ClosesCadrene HeslopWorcester, MA
iheart.com
Mass. Fuel Assistance Program Looking To Help Residents Pay High Heat Bills
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — Heating bills here in The Commonwealth will likely be going up this winter, but the Massachusetts Fuel Assistance Program is looking to help shoulder some of that burden. The program, formally known as the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, helps people under a certain...
westernmassnews.com
Officials announce heating assistance for low-income households
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Help may soon be coming to some households in the Bay State. As the price of heating oil is on the rise and families are worried about making ends meet this winter, the federal government is announcing heating assistance for low-income households. MASSCAP, the Massachusetts Department...
National Grid working to prepare customers for rising energy costs
WORCESTER — Jefferson Laginestra has a serious problem with his electricity bill. This month, the Millbury resident paid $164. This in itself may not be an issue — except that he also paid $176 in delivery fees. "I'm paying more for delivery than my actual bill," said Laginestra. "It changes every couple of months." ...
wasteadvantagemag.com
New Massachusetts Recycling Law for Recycling Mattresses to take Effect November 1st, 2022
Per the Commonwealth of Massachusetts new mandatory Mattress Recycling Law that will take effect on November 1, 2022, the City of Springfield Department of Public Works is issuing immediate changes to the city’s bulk pickup operations for the collection of mattresses. Per the State law, mattresses can only be recycled at locations that have been approved by the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP). Standard waste disposal entities that are not under State contract will no longer be able to accept mattresses after November 1, 2022. As such, and due to the requirements of collection and disposal per the DEP, the Springfield DPW will collect bulk pickup appointments for mattresses separately from the collection of standard bulk items.
2 Mass. communities irked by influx of people seeking shelter under care of state
Local officials in Kingston and Plymouth said they had little warning before a group of families speaking relatively little English arrived in their town in need of shelter last Friday. In Kingston, the group has since grown to include more than 100 men, women and children, placed in a Kingston...
These 4 free devices from Mass Save could reduce your utility bills
WORCESTER, Mass.—We’re all looking for ways to save money on our utility bills. The National Energy Assistance Directors Association predicts families will pay 17.2 percent more for home heating this winter, reaching a level not seen in more than ten years. Fortunately, Mass Save offers free home energy...
WMUR.com
More than 100 people in need of assistance arrive unannounced at Massachusetts hotel
KINGSTON, Mass. — More than 100 people, including children, are being housed at a hotel in Massachusetts after they were brought there unannounced. Kingston, Massachusetts, town administrators said the state gave them no warning. Since Friday, 107 people have shown up, including recent arrivals from Venezuela and Haiti. They...
ABC6.com
Massachusetts residents will no longer be able to trash old mattresses or box springs
TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts residents looking to get rid of their old mattress or box spring can no longer put it in their trash starting Nov. 1. The Commonwealth is implementing new waste ban disposal regulations that require mattresses and box spring boxes to be recycled or donated.
State ‘surprised’ at Mayor Wu’s comments over partnership on Mass and Cass
In a letter sent on Wednesday to Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, the state detailed its past and current involvement in addressing Boston’s homelessness crisis the region of Boston known as Mass and Cass, amid pleas from the mayor for state-level support. Specifically, the state’s Department of Health and Human...
Awards recognize Southwick town workers for persistence in pandemic
SOUTHWICK — Town essential employees were recognized Oct. 25 by the Southwick Civic Fund for their service through the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic. Civic Fund founder Joseph Deedy and member James Putnam, both of whom are former elected officials in town, hosted the ceremony, which included the presentation of certificates to all town emergency personnel, Town Hall employees, volunteers with Our Community Food Pantry, school lunch staff and more.
Fully back open for business in new space, Springfield’s Community Justice Support Center to provide new leases on life
SPRINGFIELD — After spending most of his adult life behind bars, Joe Johnson has held his first legitimate job for a full month now at a local grocery store deli. He been more than seven months clean and sober — his longest stint, really, since he had his first drink at 9 years old, then quickly transitioned to using drugs and all that went with it.
Nonprofits offering fuel assistance programs prepare for winter’s chill
REGION — With winter approaching and energy companies such as Eversource and National Grid predicting increases in their customer’s energy bills, two local nonprofits are preparing for thousands of residents needing their fuel assistance programs. Energy Director for Community Action Pioneer Valley Peter Wingate said he anticipates this...
Owl Shop closing in downtown Worcester after 76 years, reopening in New Hampshire
After 76 years on Main Street in Worcester, Owl Shop will be closing at the end of the year and moving its business to New Hampshire. The tobacco shop’s owner Zack Photakis said Tuesday the decision to close the Main Street store that his grandfather George opened in 1946 was “heartbreaking.”
5 homes on the market in Weymouth for under the typical prices
We found three single-family properties, a town home, and a condo, including one for under $230,000. The median sales price for homes in Weymouth stayed essentially the same year over year in September, according to a report The Warren Group released on Oct. 18. The median sales price for a condo was $316,250, according to the report, while the median cost for a single-family home was $542,500. To aid your house hunt in this Norfolk County community, we found five pretty homes under these price points. Check them out:
Religion Notes: Oct. 27, 2022
Holyoke - The United Congregational Church of Holyoke will hold a roast pork dinner on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 5:30 p.m. The menu will consist of roast pork, homemade mashed potatoes, butternut squash, rolls and butter, apple crisp and coffee and tea. Dinner will be available for dine in or take out and will be $12 per person. Registration is required, call the church office at 413-532-1483. A 50/50 raffle will also be held to benefit Rebekah’s Closet as well as scholarships presented by the Fellowship Council. The church is located at the corner of Appleton and Maple Streets.
Gaming regulators eyeing in-person meetings as it rolls out sports betting
Massachusetts gaming regulators are eyeing a return to in-person public meetings as they juggle the rollout of sports betting and continued oversight of the state’s gaming entities, officials said Thursday morning. At a virtual meeting, Massachusetts Gaming Commission Executive Director Karen Wells said regulators asked the Charles River Media...
wgbh.org
People are moving from Worcester to small towns because they can't afford the rent
Five days a week, Manny Marval drives his black Ford Escape to an Applebee’s restaurant outside Worcester. He works his shift as a prep cook, chopping vegetables and seasoning meat. Eight hours later, Marval walks out of the Applebee’s and steps into the car to head to his second...
whdh.com
Kingston officials looking for answers after unannounced arrival of more than 100 people at hotel
KINGSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Town leaders in Kingston say they are frustrated after groups of families were dropped off at a local hotel over the past week, with the total number growing to 107 people over the last few days. Town Administrator Keith Hickey said a number of families have...
Springfield Pioneer Valley Riverfront Club looks to draw more people to Connecticut River for recreation, sports
With the sun setting on another successful season, the Pioneer Valley Riverfront Club is looking toward a bright horizon of growth and the opportunity. But it won’t be sailing into the sunset without a last splash. Before it packs up its rowing sculls and dragon boats to shift to...
Valvoline proposes service garage at vacant Hess station on Route 20 in Westfield
WESTFIELD — Valvoline Instant Oil Change is currently before the city’s Conservation Commission and Planning Board as they seek to build on the site of the former Hess gasoline station at 310 E. Main St. (Route 20), Westfield. Ryan Nelson of R. Levesque Associates told the Conservation Commission...
