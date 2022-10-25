ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

WWMT

Big Ten announces 2023 conference football schedule

CHICAGO, Ill. — Time waits for no man, and the Big Ten doesn't either: the conference announced its 2023 football schedule Wednesday, helping Spartan and Wolverine fans fill out the remainder of their '23 slate. The University of Michigan will play four home games against Big Ten foes, while...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WWMT

Gull Lake, Portage Central soccer teams advance to Regional Finals

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The #1 ranked Gull Lake boys soccer team stumbled a bit down the stretch, ending the regular season with back to back losses to conference rivals Mattawan and St. Joseph. But the Blue Devils surviving and advancing in the postseason, knocking off Thornapple Kellogg and previously...
RICHLAND, MI
WWMT

Binder Park Zoo to end 2022 season Halloween weekend

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — There is still time to make a final trip or two to Binder Park Zoo, but visitors are quickly running out of time. “Peaking fall color in the park, smaller crowds, and cooler daily temperatures make it a fabulous time to be at the zoo,” said Leslie Walsh, the zoo's Director of Marketing & Development.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

Nonprofit introduces Battle Creek students to new workplace opportunities

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — In honor of October being Global Diversity Month, the Diversity Org traveled to Battle Creek to speak to students about their futures in the workforce. The Diversity Org, a global nonprofit organization, started a worldwide tour, teaching low-income and minority students about how to obtain corporate and high income careers through assemblies and workshops, according to event organizers.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

3 men convicted of supporting plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer

Three men accused of supporting a plot to kidnap Michigan's governor were convicted of all charges Wednesday, a triumph for state prosecutors after months of mixed results in the main case in federal court. Joe Morrison, his father-in-law Pete Musico, and Paul Bellar were found guilty of providing "material support"...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Bronson Health closing down drive-thru testing locations

WEST MICHIGAN — With the COVID-19 testing and vaccine more available throughout the region, Bronson is expected to close their drive-thru testing locations Oct. 26, according to Bronson health officials. After two years of curbside service, the Bronson team will now return to standard protocol after 75,000 of the...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Safety Service Patrol expands service coverage to Kent County

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A traffic safety service will be rolling out on Kent County roads this November. Launching Nov. 1, the Safety Service Patrol is expected to help create safer and more efficient roads by helping drivers during traffic accidents, and working to clear the scene as soon as possible, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
KENT COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Hillcrest Dog Park reopens after expansion, amenities added

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — West Michigan dogs will have a new place to play in Kent County. Hillcrest Dog Park reopened Tuesday after an expansion and amenities were added, according to the City of Grand Rapids. Improvements included an expanded entryway, fenced-off leash area, a wooded nature path, nature...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

Marshall student in custody, accused of school threat

MARSHALL, Mich — A Marshall student was taken to Calhoun County Juvenile Home on charges related to threats of violence, according to Marshall Police Department. The school resource officer and the district's threat assessment team determined that a threat made Tuesday was "legitimate," prompting an arrest, police said. In...
MARSHALL, MI
WWMT

DEA educates youth at kickball event before 23rd annual takeback day

ATHENS, Mich. — Officials in West Michigan gathered in Athens for the Operation Engage Youth kickball event to teach kids about drug safety. The event taught kids about safe use, storage and disposal of prescription medication. Closing up shop: Bronson Health closing down drive-thru testing locations. The Drug Enforcement...
ATHENS, MI
WWMT

Flint Water prosecution team to appeal judge's order to dismiss charges

LANSING, Mich. — The Flint Water prosecution team is expected to appeal a judge's ruling to drop criminal cases against seven defendants. Judge Elizabeth Kelly ordered cases against the following individuals to be dismissed:. Jarrod Agen, former Chief of Staff to the Office of Governor Rick Snyder. Gerald Ambrose,...
FLINT, MI
WWMT

WWII veteran from Delton aboard Talons Out Flight to Washington D.C.

PORTAGE, Mich. — With encouragement from friends and family, a local Michigan resident and World War II veteran made the Talons Out Flight to Washington D.C. for the first time Saturday. The 97-year-old man from Delton proudly served his country as a Navy gunner during the war, according to...
DELTON, MI
WWMT

Suspect in custody for the accused killing of Battle Creek man

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — New details in the fatal shooting of a 36-year-old man from Battle Creek have been uncovered. One suspect was taken into custody for the killing of William Michael Wilson, 36, according to Battle Creek Sgt./Det. Chris Rabbitt. A charge is expected to be submitted in upcoming days,
BATTLE CREEK, MI

