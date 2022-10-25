Read full article on original website
WWMT
Big Ten announces 2023 conference football schedule
CHICAGO, Ill. — Time waits for no man, and the Big Ten doesn't either: the conference announced its 2023 football schedule Wednesday, helping Spartan and Wolverine fans fill out the remainder of their '23 slate. The University of Michigan will play four home games against Big Ten foes, while...
WWMT
Gull Lake, Portage Central soccer teams advance to Regional Finals
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The #1 ranked Gull Lake boys soccer team stumbled a bit down the stretch, ending the regular season with back to back losses to conference rivals Mattawan and St. Joseph. But the Blue Devils surviving and advancing in the postseason, knocking off Thornapple Kellogg and previously...
WWMT
Binder Park Zoo to end 2022 season Halloween weekend
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — There is still time to make a final trip or two to Binder Park Zoo, but visitors are quickly running out of time. “Peaking fall color in the park, smaller crowds, and cooler daily temperatures make it a fabulous time to be at the zoo,” said Leslie Walsh, the zoo's Director of Marketing & Development.
WWMT
Nonprofit introduces Battle Creek students to new workplace opportunities
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — In honor of October being Global Diversity Month, the Diversity Org traveled to Battle Creek to speak to students about their futures in the workforce. The Diversity Org, a global nonprofit organization, started a worldwide tour, teaching low-income and minority students about how to obtain corporate and high income careers through assemblies and workshops, according to event organizers.
WWMT
Barry County Sheriff and township clerk spread voting conspiracies as midterms near
IRVING TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An election clerk in a small township in Barry County who filed a lawsuit to decertify Michigan's 2020 election results and gave unauthorized access to election equipment continues to publicly amplify voting machine conspiracies. Irving Township Clerk Sharon Olson pointed to unproven reports suggesting voting...
WWMT
18-year-old Kalamazoo man charged in high speed chase across Calhoun, Kalamazoo Counties
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man was charged in connection to the group of five teens who lead law enforcement in a high-speed chase in multiple counties over the weekend, according to deputies. James Jackson, 18, of Kalamazoo, was arraigned in Calhoun County District Court Monday on two...
WWMT
3 men convicted of supporting plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer
Three men accused of supporting a plot to kidnap Michigan's governor were convicted of all charges Wednesday, a triumph for state prosecutors after months of mixed results in the main case in federal court. Joe Morrison, his father-in-law Pete Musico, and Paul Bellar were found guilty of providing "material support"...
WWMT
Bronson Health closing down drive-thru testing locations
WEST MICHIGAN — With the COVID-19 testing and vaccine more available throughout the region, Bronson is expected to close their drive-thru testing locations Oct. 26, according to Bronson health officials. After two years of curbside service, the Bronson team will now return to standard protocol after 75,000 of the...
WWMT
Safety Service Patrol expands service coverage to Kent County
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A traffic safety service will be rolling out on Kent County roads this November. Launching Nov. 1, the Safety Service Patrol is expected to help create safer and more efficient roads by helping drivers during traffic accidents, and working to clear the scene as soon as possible, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
WWMT
Hillcrest Dog Park reopens after expansion, amenities added
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — West Michigan dogs will have a new place to play in Kent County. Hillcrest Dog Park reopened Tuesday after an expansion and amenities were added, according to the City of Grand Rapids. Improvements included an expanded entryway, fenced-off leash area, a wooded nature path, nature...
WWMT
Marshall student in custody, accused of school threat
MARSHALL, Mich — A Marshall student was taken to Calhoun County Juvenile Home on charges related to threats of violence, according to Marshall Police Department. The school resource officer and the district's threat assessment team determined that a threat made Tuesday was "legitimate," prompting an arrest, police said. In...
WWMT
DEA educates youth at kickball event before 23rd annual takeback day
ATHENS, Mich. — Officials in West Michigan gathered in Athens for the Operation Engage Youth kickball event to teach kids about drug safety. The event taught kids about safe use, storage and disposal of prescription medication. Closing up shop: Bronson Health closing down drive-thru testing locations. The Drug Enforcement...
WWMT
Witnesses testify seeing former Grand Rapids officer Schurr, Patrick Lyoya struggle
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Kent County judge is expected to rule Friday whether a former Grand Rapids police officer will stand trial in the fatal shooting of an unarmed Black man. Court adjourned for the day just before 4 p.m. Thursday, and will resume in the morning. The...
WWMT
POLICE: No one hurt after shots fired near Battle Creek apartment complex
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — No one was hurt after shots were fired Tuesday morning near an apartment complex, according to Battle Creek police. Flashes can be seen in the top right corner from a ring doorbell camera video. Many shots can be heard in the video. Fatal shooting: Shooting...
WWMT
Man charged with murdering woman in Walmart parking lot competent to stand trial
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man charged with intentionally murdering a 65-year-old woman with his car is mentally competent to stand trial, according to the Kalamazoo County Prosecutor's Office. Xuan Thanh Vo, 32, was accused of killing Sandra Villarreal, 65, in the Walmart parking lot in Oshtemo Township on Aug....
WWMT
Flint Water prosecution team to appeal judge's order to dismiss charges
LANSING, Mich. — The Flint Water prosecution team is expected to appeal a judge's ruling to drop criminal cases against seven defendants. Judge Elizabeth Kelly ordered cases against the following individuals to be dismissed:. Jarrod Agen, former Chief of Staff to the Office of Governor Rick Snyder. Gerald Ambrose,...
WWMT
WWII veteran from Delton aboard Talons Out Flight to Washington D.C.
PORTAGE, Mich. — With encouragement from friends and family, a local Michigan resident and World War II veteran made the Talons Out Flight to Washington D.C. for the first time Saturday. The 97-year-old man from Delton proudly served his country as a Navy gunner during the war, according to...
WWMT
Suspect in custody for the accused killing of Battle Creek man
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — New details in the fatal shooting of a 36-year-old man from Battle Creek have been uncovered. One suspect was taken into custody for the killing of William Michael Wilson, 36, according to Battle Creek Sgt./Det. Chris Rabbitt. A charge is expected to be submitted in upcoming days,
WWMT
Shooting death of Battle Creek man feared to be retaliatory, family says
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek Police began an investigation into the homicide of a 36-year-old man who was shot to death in front of a Warren Street home, according to police. The victim, identified as Michael Wilson by family, was found shot multiple times around 1:20 a.m. Tuesday....
