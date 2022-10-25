Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular San Antonio restaurant cops criticism for hosting Greg AbbottAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Department of Public Safety Arrests a Human Smuggler With 84 Migrants in TexasTom HandyCotulla, TX
San Antonio Express-News recommends readers vote for BetoAsh JurbergTexas State
Award Winning Digestive and Colon Health Expert Karin Nahmani Comes to San AntonioSomething Something MediaSan Antonio, TX
President Trump Made Stops in South Texas Campaigning For Local RepresentativesTom HandyTexas State
KSAT 12
As Seen on SA Live - Thursday, October 27, 2022
SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, Mission Crafts Chandlery shows us some of their San Antonio inspired candles, including some based on some urban legends of the city. Java Jen takes us to Texas Grounds Coffee. You can find Very That as a vendor at this weekend’s Muertos...
This Is The Highest-Rated Bar In San Antonio
TripAdvisor has a list of the highest-rated bars in the city.
KSAT 12
Incubus to perform at San Antonio’s Tech Port Arena
SAN ANTONIO – Grammy-nominated rock band, Incubus, is stopping in the Alamo City as part of their 2022 summer tour promoting their new album Trust Fall. The band will rock the main stage at Tech Port Arena on Thursday, February 2. Incubus rose to fame in the 1990′s and...
These San Antonio businesses are holding family-friendly Halloween events
The gatherings range from costume contests and scary vendor markets to a hay ride.
KSAT 12
‘Haunted’ doll draws curious visitors to locally-owned North Side business
SAN ANTONIO – Whether or not the calendar shows it is October 31, Halloween is never far from the thoughts of anyone who walks into a North Side business. Stickers ‘N Stars, located on Thousand Oaks Road near Jones-Maltsberger Road, is filled with the images of every horror lover’s dreams.
West Commerce crosswalk area turns deadly for San Antonio rapper
SAN ANTONIO — As a rapper, Richard Tovar had many names. Relatives say his music appears on social media sites as Eric Diaz, Stealth Entity and Richard Gein. But the last beat has sounded and his voice has been silenced. Tovar, a 46-year-old father of two, was killed by...
tpr.org
San Antonio's famous musical sons set to rock the Tobin veranda
San Antonio’s Last Bandoleros live in Nashville, but fresh from a live, nationwide "Good Morning America" gig in New York City, they’re back in San Antonio for a few nights. Emilio and Diego Navaira are the sons of the late Tejano superstar Emilio Navaira. Diego sings and plays...
San Antonio's 2M Smokehouse to debut mobile kitchen at El Camino food truck park this winter
2M Smokehouse and El Camino officials anticipate a late November or early December launch for the truck.
San Antonio bakers explain pan de muerto's importance during Day of the Dead
It's a common item on altars made for the deceased.
KSAT 12
Tell us who you celebrate during Dia De Los Muertos
SAN ANTONIO – As part of our Dia de Muertos coverage, KSAT is inviting you to honor loved ones on our digital and streaming platform. We appreciate everyone who takes part in celebrating this holiday that honors friends and family members that have passed on. Submit stories and photos...
[VIDEO] This Tiny Home Just Hit the Market in San Antonio
This home just went on the market in San Antonio. In a TikTok video that was uploaded by San Antonio realtor: tylentaylor, he refers to this home as the 'tiniest home for sale in San Antonio, Texas.' This tiny home is located near the campuses of Palo Alto and Texas A&M San Antonio in the Southern Meadows Community which features tiny and regular-sized homes. The list price for this 350-square-foot home is $160.000. Take a tour with the video below and let us know what you think of this home in the Facebook comments of this status. Get more information about this home with Tylen Taylor.
Parents of Erik Cantu say son was 'targeted' on 'Good Morning America'
The parents believe their son was profiled because he is Hispanic.
Vintage video shows family on San Antonio’s River Walk 80 years ago
This was way before the River Walk fights.
KSAT 12
5 major events will be happening in downtown San Antonio on Saturday. City officials say to plan ahead for traffic
SAN ANTONIO – Downtown San Antonio will be jam-packed with events this Saturday, and city officials are encouraging visitors to plan ahead. Superstar Elton John will be playing Saturday evening at the Alamodome while across Interstate 37, the Muertos Fest will be taking place at Hemisfair. The Muertos Fest...
flicksandfood.com
Come Try This New Lobster Fried Rice at This Amazing Northside Restaurant
Come Try the New Menu at this Seafood Eatery on the Northside. This Seafood Eatery, SA Seafood, has some new items on their menu you should come try. SA Seafood, located at 5222 De Zavala Road #330, has officially dropped two new additions to the menu, an unbelievably irresistible Lobster Fried Rice and an unbeatable classic, Shrimp Tacos.
San Antonio 'Jewish soul food' spot Bubby's closed for remodeling ahead of first anniversary
The eatery closed so the owners can give it a facelift, make technology upgrades and extend its menu.
'It is my livelihood': A truck and massive trailer stolen in Bexar County, filled with equipment used to help nonprofits across Texas
SAN ANTONIO — A bold theft in front of a home has left a family's livelihood in jeopardy. Over the weekend, a truck and a 54-foot trailer were stolen off of Culebra and Little Geronmio Street. Inside the trailer, the family's entire business filled with equipment for shotgun sports,...
San Antonio has free Diwali events celebrating the 'Festival of Lights'
Events are at Hemisfair, downtown, and at Rolling Oaks Mall.
America Ferrera, Rosie Castro join quince ambassadors to get out S.A. vote
These young Latinas want to help you 'Quince to the Polls.'
Five Haunted Spots In Texas That Are Sure To Make You Quiver
It's Halloween week and this week we are all about all things creepy, spooky, scarey, and haunted. See for yourself. Welcome to some of the most haunted spots in Texas. Hope in the car and head southeast to check out these paranormal spots. Let's start out in San Antonio to get you in the spirit. Take a trip down the San Antonio River Walk and enjoy all the lights and decorations for Halloween. Now that you are feeling all festive let the spooking begin.
