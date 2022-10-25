ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

As Seen on SA Live - Thursday, October 27, 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, Mission Crafts Chandlery shows us some of their San Antonio inspired candles, including some based on some urban legends of the city. Java Jen takes us to Texas Grounds Coffee. You can find Very That as a vendor at this weekend’s Muertos...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Incubus to perform at San Antonio’s Tech Port Arena

SAN ANTONIO – Grammy-nominated rock band, Incubus, is stopping in the Alamo City as part of their 2022 summer tour promoting their new album Trust Fall. The band will rock the main stage at Tech Port Arena on Thursday, February 2. Incubus rose to fame in the 1990′s and...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
tpr.org

San Antonio's famous musical sons set to rock the Tobin veranda

San Antonio’s Last Bandoleros live in Nashville, but fresh from a live, nationwide "Good Morning America" gig in New York City, they’re back in San Antonio for a few nights. Emilio and Diego Navaira are the sons of the late Tejano superstar Emilio Navaira. Diego sings and plays...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Tell us who you celebrate during Dia De Los Muertos

SAN ANTONIO – As part of our Dia de Muertos coverage, KSAT is inviting you to honor loved ones on our digital and streaming platform. We appreciate everyone who takes part in celebrating this holiday that honors friends and family members that have passed on. Submit stories and photos...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KIXS FM 108

[VIDEO] This Tiny Home Just Hit the Market in San Antonio

This home just went on the market in San Antonio. In a TikTok video that was uploaded by San Antonio realtor: tylentaylor, he refers to this home as the 'tiniest home for sale in San Antonio, Texas.' This tiny home is located near the campuses of Palo Alto and Texas A&M San Antonio in the Southern Meadows Community which features tiny and regular-sized homes. The list price for this 350-square-foot home is $160.000. Take a tour with the video below and let us know what you think of this home in the Facebook comments of this status. Get more information about this home with Tylen Taylor.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
flicksandfood.com

Come Try This New Lobster Fried Rice at This Amazing Northside Restaurant

Come Try the New Menu at this Seafood Eatery on the Northside. This Seafood Eatery, SA Seafood, has some new items on their menu you should come try. SA Seafood, located at 5222 De Zavala Road #330, has officially dropped two new additions to the menu, an unbelievably irresistible Lobster Fried Rice and an unbeatable classic, Shrimp Tacos.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Five Haunted Spots In Texas That Are Sure To Make You Quiver

It's Halloween week and this week we are all about all things creepy, spooky, scarey, and haunted. See for yourself. Welcome to some of the most haunted spots in Texas. Hope in the car and head southeast to check out these paranormal spots. Let's start out in San Antonio to get you in the spirit. Take a trip down the San Antonio River Walk and enjoy all the lights and decorations for Halloween. Now that you are feeling all festive let the spooking begin.
TEXAS STATE

