Lincoln County, ME

wabi.tv

Rockland woman was fatally struck by a truck

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A woman was killed Thursday morning after she was hit by a truck in Rockland. It happen just after 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Ocean and Suffolk streets. According to the Village Soup the woman was next to a crosswalk. Rockland Police Chief told the...
ROCKLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Motorcyclist who died in Gorham crash has been identified

PORTLAND, Maine — The motorcyclist who died Tuesday in a crash involving a car and school bus in Gorham has been identified. Casey Southworth, 18, of Norway was operating a 2003 Kawasaki ZX600 when the crash occurred at about 3:30 p.m. on Route 202, also known as the Gray Road, according to a news release issued Wednesday morning by the Gorham Police Department.
GORHAM, ME
wabi.tv

18-year-old identified as motorcyclist killed in crash with school bus

GORHAM, Maine (WMTW) - An 18-year-old has been identified as the motorcyclist who died after a crash between a motorcycle and a school bus on Route 202 in Gorham. Police said the bus was making a turn onto Libby Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday when the motorcyclist crashed into the back of it.
GORHAM, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Fatal crash closes Gray Road in Gorham

PORTLAND, Maine — A road in Gorham was closed on Tuesday evening due to what officials are calling a serious crash. The crash was reported in a news release from the Cumberland County Regional Communications Center. Gorham Police Chief Christopher Sanborn confirmed the crash involved a school bus, a...
GORHAM, ME
B98.5

Man Dies Following Tragic Fire At Maine Convenience Store

WARNING: The following contains material of a sensitive subject matter. According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, the state's fire marshal's office is currently investigating a fatal fire at a Maine convenience store. The press release explains that at about 1 AM on Tuesday, October...
POLAND, ME
nbcboston.com

Teen Stuck in Car Door Dragged Half a Mile in Maine

A teenager is back home and recovering after being dragged approximately half a mile on the outside of a car with his thumb stuck in a door. According to South Portland Police, this happened around 4:00 p.m. on Monday when the boy, who is about 13 or 14, was exiting the car at his home.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
foxbangor.com

Kennebec County Grand Jury indicts a County Sheriff’s Deputy

KENNEBEC COUNTY– The Kennebec County Grand Jury has indicted a Kennebec County Sheriff’s Deputy. Daniel Ross ,29, of West Gardiner was arrested in August after a report was made to the Kennebec County Sheriff’s office that Ross had been assaulting his wife while off duty. Deputies contacted...
KENNEBEC COUNTY, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Male dragged by vehicle in South Portland

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — A high school-aged male was dragged by a vehicle in South Portland around 4 p.m. Monday. According to a news release from the South Portland Police Department on Monday evening, the male was being dropped off at home by a classmate after school when he got his hand caught in a car door.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
wabi.tv

Missing 14-year-old Morrill girl located

ORLAND, Maine (WABI) - Update: Ariana Montgomery has been located safely, according to the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office. Police are asking for help locating a Morrill teen. Ariana Montgomery’s family says the 14-year-old was last seen on Oct. 14. They say she left home with an unidentified friend...
MORRILL, ME
Ellsworth American

Cold case: Century-old unsolved murder stirs memories

BUCKSPORT — On Sept. 11, 1998, the head of Sarah MacDonald Ware was buried near the top of Oak Hill Cemetery. The mother of two’s skull is all that is remains of her corpse that was discovered in alder bushes five days after her disappearance in this river town over a century ago. Her bashed head is said to have detached from the decayed body while it was being removed from the dense thicket.
BUCKSPORT, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Oct. 27 update: Midcoast adds 14 new COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Lewiston police warn of police imposters scam

LEWISTON, Maine — The Lewiston Police Department is warning members of the public about scammers impersonating the department. According to a Facebook post from the department, scammers have been using the names of Lewiston police officers, pretending to be them, and calling members of the public, claiming they have an outstanding warrant.
LEWISTON, ME
NECN

Man Dies After Dousing Himself in Gasoline, Lighting Himself on Fire Outside Maine Convenience Store

A 68-year-old man died overnight after he reportedly drove to a Maine convenience store and gas station, doused himself in gasoline and then set himself on fire. The Maine Department of Public Safety said the state Fire Marshal's Office was contacted around 1 a.m. Tuesday by the Poland Fire Department and asked to respond to a fire at the Big Apple Convenience Store at 1510 Maine St. in their town.
POLAND, ME

