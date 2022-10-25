Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Indiana Daily Student
COLUMN: Let’s all promise not to overreact to Indiana men’s basketball exhibition games, OK?
Indiana men’s basketball enters its preseason exhibition schedule against Division III Marian University at 3 p.m. Saturday in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. It may sound like an inevitable blowout, but don’t sleep on Marian. Last year, this venerated program took down Penn State University Greater Allegheny. It was...
Owen Valley set to host Gibson Southern
SPENCER, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Owen Valley Patriots (10-0) will host the defending 3A state champion Gibson Southern Titans on Friday night in one of the most anticipated games in the state. Gibson defeated Vincennes Lincoln 63-42 last week while Owen Valley beat Mount Vernon 35-14. Owen Valley head coach Rob Gibson knows this is […]
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball alum Steve Downing anticipating Assembly Hall return with Marian
Steve Downing just wants his team to see the picture. As director of athletics at Marian University, he spends plenty of time around the Knights’ men’s basketball program. He said the players don’t know much about his background, as a prominent Indiana Hoosier in the 1970s. So when Marian plays IU in an exhibition game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall this weekend, he’ll share a meaningful part of his past with the team.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball program, Mike Woodson make strong impression on 2024 5-star Asa Newell
For the second time in four months, class of 2024 5-star forward Asa Newell was in Bloomington for a visit, this time for a long weekend with the whole family. The energy on the IU campus was a bit different this time with the students in town. And seemingly everyone...
thedailyhoosier.com
The genius of Knight: From 31 points per game to all-time assist leader
Today is the 82nd birthday of legendary former IU basketball coach Bob Knight. Knight’s last game at Indiana was also the last game for guard Michael Lewis, who finished his career in Bloomington with 545 assists, then a program record. But Lewis arrived as the state’s high school scoring...
WLKY.com
360-unit apartment complex opens as southern Indiana continues to see population growth
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Another apartment complex opened in southern Indiana on Tuesday. Lakeside Gardens, a 360-unit multifamily apartment complex, is located on Herb Lewis Road in Jeffersonville, just off Interstate 265. "Clark County has the second highest rent growth in all of Louisville, the whole MSA [metropolitan statistical area],"...
New coach has Butler basketball buzzing with new energy
INDIANAPOLIS — College basketball season returns in just two weeks. At Hinkle Fieldhouse, the Butler Bulldogs are coming off a rough season, when they won just six conference games. But there is hope. As the team gears up for game time, there's a new energy on the court —...
Inside Indiana Business
Indiana- where biotech first became medicine
October 28, 2022 marks the 40-year anniversary of when biotech became medicine. And it happened here in Indianapolis – not in San Francisco or Boston, as many may suspect. It was a validating technical achievement filled with enormous commercial relevance for an emerging sector of the global pharmaceutical industry. It pertains to Eli Lilly and Co.’s drug Humulin, a breakthrough advance for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its development and successful registration collectively represent the first step in demonstrating that safe, breakthrough medicines could be assembled in microorganisms, and subsequently in engineered human cells.
Inside Indiana Business
Ivy Tech to launch immersive IT academy
Ivy Tech Community College has announced the creation of Ivy+ IT Academy, an immersive program to help students earn certifications in high-demand technology careers. Ivy Tech says the program, which will launch in 2023, will give Indiana employers a “one stop shop” for employees who need IT training.
Inside Indiana Business
For FFA president, the organization provides life-changing opportunities
At its core, the mission of FFA is about helping members find their path – in life and in agriculture. We like to say FFA is about how you grow during your time in the blue jacket – and that no matter your background or experiences, there is a place for you. My involvement in FFA and the opportunities I’ve gained as a member have significantly influenced my life and even inspired me to launch my own graphic design company.
3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana
If you love eating seafood and you also happen to live in Indiana then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
wbiw.com
Ten high school seniors were selected as finalists for Monroe County’s Lilly Endowment Community Scholarships
BLOOMINGTON – The Community Foundation of Bloomington and Monroe County (CFBMC) has announced that 10 high school seniors have been selected as finalists for the 2023 Monroe County Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program. The finalists will be honored at the Community Foundation’s Annual Report to the Community on Tuesday,...
WANE-TV
What is the likelihood of snowfall on Halloween in Indiana?
Would you consider snowfall on Halloween a trick or a treat? Snow on Halloween is very unlikely, but not unheard of here in Indiana. Highest snowfall totals on Halloween around Indiana. Areas of Indiana have seen snowfall on Halloween, some higher than others. Indianapolis: 0.1″ in 1890 & 2014.
Indiana Teacher is Being Called a ‘Hero’ After Saving the Life of a Choking Student
The teacher, Mason Wetzel, a graduate of Indiana University and formerly a Castle High School football standout, teaches middle school art at Lynhurst 7th and 8th Grade Center for Wayne Township Schools in Indianapolis, Indiana. On Monday, October 24th, 2022, during his lunch duty, he had to do something he...
Winning $50,000 Powerball Double Play ticket sold in Hamilton County
INDIANAPOLIS — Anyone who played Monday night’s Powerball lottery in Noblesville and selected the Double Play option — check your ticket! A $50,000 winning ticket was sold in the $10 million Powerball Double Play lottery. Hoosier Lottery officials announced a ticket matching four out of five numbers plus the Powerball was sold at the Kroger […]
shelbycountypost.com
Our Hospice relocating to new office in Decatur County
Our Hospice of South Central Indiana is relocating to a new space in Decatur County. As of November 1, the Our Hospice Decatur county office will be located at 2015 N. Broadway Street in Greensburg, in the building currently occupied by Remax Realty Associates and Strategic Ag. Insurance Services. “We...
Inside Indiana Business
Next Little Red Door chief named
Indianapolis-based Little Red Door Cancer Agency has named Mandy Pietrykowski the nonprofit’s next director and chief executive officer, succeeding Fred Duncan who will retire in June 2023. In advance of the CEO role, the agency’s board of directors has promoted Pietrykowski to chief operating officer. Pietrykowski came to...
Wave 3
Crews called to barn fire storing ammo in Southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Firefighters are working a barn fire that broke out in Lexington, Indiana Monday afternoon. Fire Chief Mike Higgins with the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department said crews were called to the private property around 2 p.m. and found a barn on fire, with “a lot of ammunition in it going off.”
Inside Indiana Business
Health department, Regenstrief to track flu outbreaks
Indianapolis-based Regenstrief Institute and the Indiana Department of Health are collaborating on a pilot study to examine the spread of influenza in the Hoosier State. The partners say the project is similar to one undertaken to provide in-depth data and analysis about COVID-19. Researchers says the data will be used...
WISH-TV
How have recent NOAA winter outlooks performed in central Indiana?
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In case you missed it, NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center (CPC) released their 2022-23 winter outlook last week. The winter months in this outlook stretch from December to February. Above average precipitation is the most likely outcome for central Indiana within this outlook. There is an equal chance at above average or below average temperatures in Indiana this winter. These outlooks can be a general guide to the winter ahead, but how have they performed in recent history here in central Indiana?
Comments / 0