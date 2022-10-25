At its core, the mission of FFA is about helping members find their path – in life and in agriculture. We like to say FFA is about how you grow during your time in the blue jacket – and that no matter your background or experiences, there is a place for you. My involvement in FFA and the opportunities I’ve gained as a member have significantly influenced my life and even inspired me to launch my own graphic design company.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO