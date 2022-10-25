Read full article on original website
Sarah Palin: Democrats 'wasting their money' on abortion ads because they have no answers on the economy
Alaska congressional candidate Sarah Palin joined "Faulkner Focus" to discuss Democrats focusing on abortion ahead of the midterm election and says the party has no answers for the economy.
'The View' explodes after Ted Cruz calls out past Democrats on questioning election results
"The View" panel erupted on Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, on Monday after he confronted the hosts about election deniers and political violence on the left. The Republican was initially heckled by environmental protesters within the audience before co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin grilled him about the January 6 Capitol Hill riot and whether he viewed President Biden as legitimately elected. Cruz confirmed that Biden was the president before calling out "The View" and the media for giving Democrats a pass for floating "stolen election" claims.
Reporter confronts White House press secretary on abortion: 'What about the child's right to life?'
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre faced a loud interjection from a reporter demanding to get an accounting for a child's right to life in the abortion issue Tuesday.
Woman who had to abort 22-week pregnancy pleads with Congress to protect abortion rights: ‘Be the compassion’
Into her 20th week of a “very wanted” pregnancy, Kelsey Leigh was devastated to learn during an ultrasound that her unborn son had a fatal diagnosis.If the pregnancy had continued, her child would likely not have been able to swallow, or breathe, and his bones would have broken during delivery, no matter the method, she told members of Congress on 29 September.“I chose to end my pregnancy,” she testified during a House Oversight Committee hearing. “I could not and would not carry my son for four more months to give birth to him knowing his life would be filled...
Trump's message to Republicans on abortion
Former President Donald Trump says Republicans need to do a better job explaining their position on abortion ahead of the midterm elections. In an interview that aired Saturday, Trump spoke with conservative talk show host Wayne Allyn Root, who talked about how Democrats are flooding the zone with campaign ads attacking Republicans on abortion access and surmised that inflation is a more important issue to voters.
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
St. Louis school shooter Orlando Harris had 600 rounds of ammunition, complained about being a 'loner': police
Orlando Harris, the 19-year-old who carried out Monday's St. Louis school shooting, brought over 600 rounds of ammunition and wrote about how lonely he felt prior to the attack.
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
Florida 10-year-old girl escapes attempted kidnapper twice in two days, and there's video, police say
A 10-year-old Florida girl escaped two kidnapping attempts last week according to Fort Lauderdale police, and part of her flight was caught on home security video.
Washington Examiner
Democrats are finally being forced to own their abortion extremism
The goal of the pro-life movement has never been a secret: Make abortion illegal and unthinkable. How we reach that goal is its own debate, but we’ve never been shy about what we believe and what it is we’re fighting for. Abortion activists, however, have hidden behind a...
Missing Georgia toddler's mother tells all in televised interview days after boozy nightlife exposed
Leilani Simon, the mother of missing Quinton Simon, told local media she would turn herself in "if something does come up" faulting her in his disappearance.
Fury after Democrats publish and withdraw letter urging Biden to negotiate with Russia – as it happened
Letter was drafted months ago and ‘released by staff without vetting’, says Pramila Jayapal
Woman who has ‘never been pregnant’ claims in Boston Globe piece to have had multiple life-saving abortions
The Boston Globe published a piece from a woman who claimed she had multiple abortions before the age of 21 despite never being pregnant. The opinion piece headlined, "My first abortion occurred at age 11. Then there were the others," was written by Lora-Ellen McKinney, who is a "pediatric psychologist, an activist artist, and a proud dog mom" according to the Globe. The article was published last week but resurfaced on Sunday when The Daily Caller noticed the headline didn’t align with the story told by McKinney for the Globe’s The Emancipator section that focuses on racial justice and equity.
Men Need to Tell Abortion Stories, Too. Here's Mine.
“We’re pregnant!” My wife, YJ, and I could barely believe it. It was 2018 and we had just started trying, after years of putting it off. Many of our friends had struggled to get pregnant, and we were in our late 30s, so I had prepared myself for a long, difficult process. Yet here we were, looking at a little pink line on the at-home test, the rest of our lives suddenly rushing toward us whether we were ready or not. I was thrilled – I had always wanted to be a dad. YJ was more ambivalent, nervous about giving up her independence and taking on the responsibilities of parenthood. My mother, on the other end of the phone, was over the moon. As she never tired of reminding us, she had been waiting – and waiting – to be a grandmother.
House Judiciary Votes Against Bill To Allow Fathers To Use Courts To Stop Abortions
CONCORD – A bill that would allow biological fathers to use the courts to stop an abortion will not be recommended for future legislation. The New Hampshire House Judiciary Committee voted 12-7 to not recommend the legislation, HB 1181, from the pile of studied bills they still have to report out in November.
Missing Indonesian grandmother eaten alive by 22-foot python
An Indonesian grandmother who went missing in the Jambi province on Friday was found two days later after being eaten alive by a 22-foot python.
SEAN HANNITY: They don't care that Fetterman has disqualifying physical limitations
Sean Hannity discussed John Fetterman's apparent difficulties during the debate with Dr. Mehmet Oz and how he is not fit to run for Senate on "Hannity." SEAN HANNITY: Here's an important question. Six months ago, was John Fetterman even able to fully consent to this campaign? Naturally, the Fetterman campaign, they're now blaming the debate host Nexstar for not doing enough to help mitigate Fetterman's mental disability. Now, NextStar rightly, flatly rejected this accusation in writing that they went to extraordinary lengths to accommodate every one of Fetterman's demands, including the use of a closed caption teleprompter and two prior rehearsals. Now, this is where it gets even more interesting.
Utah Gabby Petito cop had romantic rival arrested in 2019 domestic incident that was later dismissed
A Moab cop investigated for his handling of a 2021 stop involving Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie once had a man arrested while in an affair with his wife.
Former NYPD inspector drops bombshell, believes Dem Mayor Adams wants Republican Lee Zeldin to become governor
Paul Mauro joined "America's Newsroom" to explain what is behind the growing crime in New York and why he thinks Mayor Eric Adams will vote for Lee Zeldin.
GOP Candidate Says Abortion Decisions Belong to 'Gentlemen' Legislators
A Republican nominee for the Senate sparked a furious backlash on social media after saying that he thinks decisions on abortion rights belong to "gentlemen" state legislators. Don Bolduc, a retired U.S. Army general running against Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan in New Hampshire, made the comments when speaking about whether...
