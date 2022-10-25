ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

'The View' explodes after Ted Cruz calls out past Democrats on questioning election results

"The View" panel erupted on Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, on Monday after he confronted the hosts about election deniers and political violence on the left. The Republican was initially heckled by environmental protesters within the audience before co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin grilled him about the January 6 Capitol Hill riot and whether he viewed President Biden as legitimately elected. Cruz confirmed that Biden was the president before calling out "The View" and the media for giving Democrats a pass for floating "stolen election" claims.
The Independent

Woman who had to abort 22-week pregnancy pleads with Congress to protect abortion rights: ‘Be the compassion’

Into her 20th week of a “very wanted” pregnancy, Kelsey Leigh was devastated to learn during an ultrasound that her unborn son had a fatal diagnosis.If the pregnancy had continued, her child would likely not have been able to swallow, or breathe, and his bones would have broken during delivery, no matter the method, she told members of Congress on 29 September.“I chose to end my pregnancy,” she testified during a House Oversight Committee hearing. “I could not and would not carry my son for four more months to give birth to him knowing his life would be filled...
WashingtonExaminer

Trump's message to Republicans on abortion

Former President Donald Trump says Republicans need to do a better job explaining their position on abortion ahead of the midterm elections. In an interview that aired Saturday, Trump spoke with conservative talk show host Wayne Allyn Root, who talked about how Democrats are flooding the zone with campaign ads attacking Republicans on abortion access and surmised that inflation is a more important issue to voters.
Fox News

Woman who has ‘never been pregnant’ claims in Boston Globe piece to have had multiple life-saving abortions

The Boston Globe published a piece from a woman who claimed she had multiple abortions before the age of 21 despite never being pregnant. The opinion piece headlined, "My first abortion occurred at age 11. Then there were the others," was written by Lora-Ellen McKinney, who is a "pediatric psychologist, an activist artist, and a proud dog mom" according to the Globe. The article was published last week but resurfaced on Sunday when The Daily Caller noticed the headline didn’t align with the story told by McKinney for the Globe’s The Emancipator section that focuses on racial justice and equity.
Vogue Magazine

Men Need to Tell Abortion Stories, Too. Here's Mine.

“We’re pregnant!” My wife, YJ, and I could barely believe it. It was 2018 and we had just started trying, after years of putting it off. Many of our friends had struggled to get pregnant, and we were in our late 30s, so I had prepared myself for a long, difficult process. Yet here we were, looking at a little pink line on the at-home test, the rest of our lives suddenly rushing toward us whether we were ready or not. I was thrilled – I had always wanted to be a dad. YJ was more ambivalent, nervous about giving up her independence and taking on the responsibilities of parenthood. My mother, on the other end of the phone, was over the moon. As she never tired of reminding us, she had been waiting – and waiting – to be a grandmother.
Fox News

SEAN HANNITY: They don't care that Fetterman has disqualifying physical limitations

Sean Hannity discussed John Fetterman's apparent difficulties during the debate with Dr. Mehmet Oz and how he is not fit to run for Senate on "Hannity." SEAN HANNITY: Here's an important question. Six months ago, was John Fetterman even able to fully consent to this campaign? Naturally, the Fetterman campaign, they're now blaming the debate host Nexstar for not doing enough to help mitigate Fetterman's mental disability. Now, NextStar rightly, flatly rejected this accusation in writing that they went to extraordinary lengths to accommodate every one of Fetterman's demands, including the use of a closed caption teleprompter and two prior rehearsals. Now, this is where it gets even more interesting.
Fox News

Fox News

