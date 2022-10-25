ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suddenly, Democrats aren’t concerned about the 25th Amendment

It might be hard to believe given the Biden presidency, but at one time, Democrats were allegedly significantly concerned about the mental health of the president of the United States. During Donald Trump’s time at the White House, Democrats claimed he was unstable and a threat to national security. Allegedly, his irrational behavior and incoherent ramblings were proof he couldn’t perform his presidential duties. Rumors began that Democrats would try to use the 25th Amendment to remove him from office.
'The View' explodes after Ted Cruz calls out past Democrats on questioning election results

"The View" panel erupted on Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, on Monday after he confronted the hosts about election deniers and political violence on the left. The Republican was initially heckled by environmental protesters within the audience before co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin grilled him about the January 6 Capitol Hill riot and whether he viewed President Biden as legitimately elected. Cruz confirmed that Biden was the president before calling out "The View" and the media for giving Democrats a pass for floating "stolen election" claims.
Suspected Russian Asset Tulsi Gabbard Leaves ‘Anti-White’ Democratic Party Because Of ‘Wokeness’

Former Hawaii Congresswoman and failed presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard announced Tuesday that she was leaving the Democratic Party in part because she claimed it was actively working “to undermine our God-given freedoms.”. Gabbard’s announcement seemingly came out of nowhere, if not extremely delayed after it had been widely established...
