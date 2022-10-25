Henrico shooting leaves man critically injured, police asking for footage

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are asking residents for surveillance footage and information after a shooting left a man critically injured in western Henrico on Monday night.

According to the Henrico County Police Department, officers responded to the 4600 block of Halley’s Circle, between Hungary Road and Springfield Road, at 9:47 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24 for a report of a shooting.

When police arrived, they found a man with apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital and is now in critical but stable condition, according to police.

Police said the shooting occurred in front of a home. The suspect involved was wearing dark clothing, a mask and what is believed to be gloves. The suspect left the scene on foot shortly after the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Rosser at 804-501-5247. Anyone with surveillance video from the area at the time of the shooting is asked to email it to police@henrico.us .

