Demopolis Times
Linden Patriots rout A.L. Johnson Eagles
The Johnson Eagles football team (Thomaston, AL), was ripped 68-0 in Friday’s league challenge with the visiting Linden Patriots (Linden, AL) The Patriots (8-0) will now prepare for their challenge against Mars Hill Bible (Florence, AL). The Panthers come into the non-league challenge with a 8-1 record. In their last challenge, Mars Hill Bible trounced Lauderdale County (Rogersville, AL), 38-0, in a league challenge.
Demopolis Times
Demopolis Board of Education approves paper bid, gets updates from school district
The October 17 Demopolis Board of Education meeting had a short agenda for the regular meeting with one bid being approved, and Superintendent Tony Willis providing updates from around the school district. The superintendent recommended approval of the paper bid be awarded to Newell Paper in the amount of $37,012.95....
