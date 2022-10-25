The Johnson Eagles football team (Thomaston, AL), was ripped 68-0 in Friday’s league challenge with the visiting Linden Patriots (Linden, AL) The Patriots (8-0) will now prepare for their challenge against Mars Hill Bible (Florence, AL). The Panthers come into the non-league challenge with a 8-1 record. In their last challenge, Mars Hill Bible trounced Lauderdale County (Rogersville, AL), 38-0, in a league challenge.

LINDEN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO