Read full article on original website
Related
World Series: 1-all, Phils, Phanatic see Astros on Halloween
No telling how well Philadelphia pitcher Noah Syndergaard will do in Game 3 of the World Series. Or whether Astros dynamo Jose Altuve will deliver another three hits. But there will be one sure thing at Citizens Bank Park on Monday when the World Series resumes with the teams tied at 1-all: The Phillie Phanatic will put on quite a show on Halloween night.
Podcast: Citizens Bank Park Will Haunt the Astros in Game 3 on Halloween
The Inside the Phillies crew discusses the first two games of the 2022 World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros.
Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers stay hot, top Knicks
Donovan Mitchell continued his superb start with his new team by totaling 38 points and 12 assists as the host
Jazz, Grizzlies back for more after thrilling first meeting
After Saturday’s entertaining back-and-forth contest wasn’t decided until the final buzzer, the NBA schedule-makers might be feeling pretty good about
Saddiq Bey, Pistons surprise Warriors
Saddiq Bey poured in 28 points, Isaiah Stewart supplied a career-high 24 points and 13 rebounds and the Detroit Pistons
Cavaliers rally past Knicks, 121-108
Donovan Mitchell had 38 points and a season-high 12 assists, Kevin Love scored 16 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied to beat the New York Knicks 121-108 on Sunday night.
Comments / 0