Read full article on original website
Related
Hypebae
The M Jewelers x wuzg00d's New Collaboration Celebrates New York
Celebrity-loved brand The M Jewelers has just unveiled its newest collaboration with New York-based influencer Alani Figueroa aka @wuzg00d. Known for her uber-saturated colorful fashion, Figueroa celebrates her Nuyorican heritage, bringing her authentic sense of style to the range of gilded accessories. Titled “Herencia,” which translates to heritage, the collection pays homage to the ’90s and early aughts, acknowledging the undeniable impact people of color have had on fashion overall.
hypebeast.com
Rémy Martin and Hypebeast Magazine Celebrated the Publication’s 30th Issue at HBX New York
After a two-year hiatus, Hypebeast Magazine makes its return with the highly-anticipated 30th issue, New Frontiers. The relaunch was celebrated with an event held across three floors of HBX New York, including an exhibition showcasing featured talent: Devon Turnbull of Ojas, Nigo, Glenn Martens, Peter Do, Teezo Touchdown, Dan Colen, and more.
Uffizi Gallery Sues Jean Paul Gaultier for Use of Botticelli Image
The Uffizi Gallery in Florence is suing the fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier for reproducing an image of a Botticelli painting in a new capsule collection without authorization, the museum told The Guardian Monday. The image at the center of the dispute is Botticelli’s famed opus Birth of Venus which is in the Florentine museum’s permanent collection and who’s copyright the museum oversees. Gaultier launched its “Le Musée” collection earlier this year, featuring a range of designs with the printed Renaissance paintings. The museum is suing the French luxury brand for its “unauthorized” commercial use of the Botticelli image, which it claims...
hypebeast.com
Bodega and Clarks Originals Reunite for Wallabee "Heritage Patchwork"
Following several footwear collaborations with the likes of ON, Suicoke, Salomon, Jordan Brand, and New Balance, Boston-based retailer Bodega now partners with Clarks Originals for “Heritage Patchwork” Wallabees. Arriving just in time for the cold Northeast winters, the pairs are dressed in an eclectic range of textures and...
hypebeast.com
PXG and Collaborator Nick Jonas Talk Fashion, Golf’s New Frontier and the All-New PXG x NJ Capsule Ahead of SoHo Pop-Up
PXG will debut its PXG x NJ apparel capsule — created in partnership with singer-songwriter and actor Nick Jonas — during an experiential New York City pop-up in SoHo on November 15. In celebration of the capsule, Nick Jonas and PXG’s Apparel President and Executive Creative Director, Renee Parsons, will speak at a panel discussion moderated by Hypebeast’s Associate Creative Director, Courtney Kenefick, and Hypegolf’s Senior Editor, Ray Mate. The event will recreate the exclusive clubhouse experience of Scottsdale National Golf Club, which shares ownership with PXG. Attendees can book a “tee time” to access the event and gain insight into the collaborative process behind the capsule.
hypebeast.com
Dr. Martens’ Latest Boury Utility Boot Takes a Classic to the Trenches
Footwear specialist Dr. Marten is following up on its recently-released Jorge Shearling shoe with an all-new Boury Utility Boot and it’s one of the brand’s most military-inspired designs to date. Traditionally, Dr. Martens is best known for its 1460 boot and 1461 shoe, however, this latest release is...
hypebeast.com
Gigi Hadid’s New Fashion Line Launches Its FW22 “Varsity FUNK” Collection
Supermodel Gigi Hadid knows more than a thing or two about fashion, with countless magazine covers and hundreds of runway shows under her belt. After being a prominent figure in the modeling space, she’s branched out to helm a new fashion line – titled Guest In Residence – and has just launched the brand’s Fall/Winter 2022 “Varsity FUNK” collection.
hypebeast.com
NILMANCE Builds on Its Performance Roots for Fall 2022
Returning back to its roots, NILMANCE has delivered its latest Fall 2022 collection centered around performance. Repositioning itself in its core design philosophy, the minimizing and maximizing of essential elements arrive in the presentation of its seasonal offerings. The Fall 2022 collection draws from the traditional navy uniforms of World...
hypebeast.com
Drakes Is Making Layering Sophisticated This Fall
London-based brand Drakes has just presented its latest collection for Fall/Winter 2022 and it’s bringing a slice of class to the winter season. Recently the label dropped its friends and family-orientated “Perennials” collection which featured a selection of heavy-set knitwear and tailored trousers. And while the brand is regularly rolling out high-quality garments, the label is also making trips across the pond to its newly-opened New York-based flagship store. However, the British imprint is now taking things back to basics with a varied collection packed with ribbed knitwear, tailored suits, and sharp-fitting shirts.
hypebeast.com
Nike Adds a Shaggy Air Force 1 Low to its "NAI-KE" Series
Since 2015, has treated its Chinese audience to an assortment of “NAI-KE” colorways on iconic models such as the Air Force 1 and Cortez. Utilizing various references to Chinese culture such as jade detailing, these releases celebrate the brand’s presence in China. Following the theme’s return at the end of 2021, the Swoosh has prepared yet another Air Force 1 Low equipped with a “NAI-KE” look.
hypebeast.com
‘Black Panther’ Launches Offical “Wakanda Forever” Wearable Merch Ahead of the New Film’s Release
Already proving its massive cultural influence and box-office dominance, the Black Panther film franchise is ramping up for its highly-anticipated second film installment with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In conjunction with the film, Marvel Studios has officially partnered with the community-first company Actively Black to co-produce and sell the film’s official wearable merchandise.
hypebeast.com
Places+Faces’ Latest "Film Club" Collection Gets a Five-Star Rating
London-based streetwear label Places+Faces has just presented its latest “Film Club” collection in the spirit of the Halloween holiday. Recently, the brand has been collaborating regularly with British talent on its campaign imagery — for example, P+F’s recent “Cozy Drop” featured Leicester-born rapper Sainté, while the brand also released its well-received “POLAROIDS” hardcover book earlier in the year which captured and connected British creatives and industry movers with others from the same realm.
Coach Brings Circular Concept (Re)loved to London
LONDON — Coach is materializing its (Re)Loved program, a circular system for remaking, up-crafting and redesigning its used bags in London with its first European pop-up store in Spitalfields Market. Running from Thursday to Jan. 16, the “Tomorrow’s Vintage” space will feature a selection of (Re)Loved Coach bags, with vintage styles like Dinky, the Saddle and the Cashin Carry from Coach’s archival collection on display.More from WWDJenny Packham RTW Spring 2023Edeline Lee RTW Spring 2023They Are Wearing: Street Style at London Fashion Week Spring 2023 The brand will launch an exchange program that allows customers to trade in their Coach bag through the Coach (Re)Loved program to...
hypebeast.com
Nike's GORE-TEX-Lined Air Max 90 Is the Perfect Rainy Day Sneaker
The Air Max 90 is an easy-wearing, Tinker Hatfield-designed classic that’s one of the most beloved Air Max silhouettes of all time. However, one thing it’s not usually known for is its water repellency — until now. Nike Sportswear has given the Air Max 90 a GORE-TEX makeover, making it impervious to inclement weather without taking away any of its signature style, and now that special makeup has appeared in a decidedly rainy day-appropriate “Anthracite/Pure Platinum” colorway.
hypebeast.com
Harry Styles Morphs Into a Bearded Merman in "Music for a Sushi Restaurant" Video
Harry Styles on Thursday released the official music video for his popular Harry’s House track, “Music for a Sushi Restaurant,” directed by Aube Perrie. In the video, Styles morphs into a bearded, tentacle-endowed merman, who washes ashore and ends up in the hands of a squad of sushi chefs. At the restaurant, fittingly called Gill’s, Styles is terrified by the sight of fellow sea creatures being prepped for dinner. Panicked, he fights for his survival and ultimately wins over the kitchen.
hypebeast.com
Poltrona Frau is Bringing Back a Brutalist-Style Sofa
When Pierluigi Cerri designed the Ouverture sofa back in 1982, he was looking toward the future. Now, 40 years later, Poltrona Frau is bringing the piece into the present day, and is reissuing the cult classic design to a new audience. Cerri’s original inspirations behind the piece ranged from the...
hypebeast.com
Official Images of the Air Jordan 6 "Metallic Silver"
A relatively quiet year for the Air Jordan 6, Jordan Brand has kept its involvement with the silhouette lowkey. Key releases thus far include “Georgetown” and “Red Oreo” looks alongside various PE reveals. Adding to the sneaker’s list of notable drops for 2022, a new “Metallic Silver” colorway surfaced in September. Pulling inspiration from the Air Jordan 6 Retro Low “Black Metallic” and Defining Moments Pack’s (DMP) Air Jordan 6 from 2006, this pair puts a twist on classic releases.
25 Times Emma D'Arcy And Olivia Cooke From "House Of The Dragon" Were Goofy, Chaotic, And Simply Adorable Together Behind The Scenes
The way Olivia Cooke and Emma D'Arcy can't get through a single interview together without laughing is the cutest thing.
hypebeast.com
Embrace Your Inner Tiger With Paraboot’s Latest Reims Shoe
French footwear specialist Paraboot has just presented its latest Reims shoe and it looks to embrace the spirit of the tiger. Recently, the shoe label has collaborated with the MLB and took inspiration from the New York Yankees — arguably the most recognizable and popular baseball team in the world. And with this in mind, this said collaboration showed that Paraboot isn’t afraid to experiment with its tailored designs that traditionally, would be worn in a contemporary fashion. That being said, Paraboot’s latest release stays in keeping with its experimental ways as it unveils a new “Lisse Noir/Poil Tigre” design.
hypebeast.com
Official Look at the Nike Air Force 1 Low "San Francisco Chinatown"
In celebration of ‘s 40th anniversary of the Air Force 1, the company has released yet another special colorway, this time inspired by San Francisco’s Chinatown neighborhood. The neighborhood has been a long-standing staple in the community, having been established in 1848. It is considered to be the largest Chinatown outside of Asia and the oldest in North America.
Comments / 0