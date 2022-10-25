Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
Drakes Is Making Layering Sophisticated This Fall
London-based brand Drakes has just presented its latest collection for Fall/Winter 2022 and it’s bringing a slice of class to the winter season. Recently the label dropped its friends and family-orientated “Perennials” collection which featured a selection of heavy-set knitwear and tailored trousers. And while the brand is regularly rolling out high-quality garments, the label is also making trips across the pond to its newly-opened New York-based flagship store. However, the British imprint is now taking things back to basics with a varied collection packed with ribbed knitwear, tailored suits, and sharp-fitting shirts.
Hypebae
Octavia Banks Launches Debut Knitwear Collection
Emerging London-based brand, Octavia Banks, was first founded in November 2020 after fashion graduate Charlotte Banks felt artistically stifled by the effects of the pandemic and multiple national lockdowns. Banks’ brand rose to prominence through her now-Trademarked marbling technique, which later became the brand’s unique signifier. Now, Octavia...
hypebeast.com
Kappa Drops Its New Collection for Holiday 2022
Changing up your gear during the holiday season typically involves layering with sweaters or putting on a warm coat. Kappa wants to add to that wardrobe mix by dropping its new “Holiday 2022” collection that features collegiate-inspired pieces and seasonal attire. The global sportswear brand has become known...
hypebeast.com
The Goldwin 0 FW22 Collection Has Just Dropped
Earlier this year, Japanese outerwear specialists Goldwin launched its experimental platform, Goldwin 0 — a dedicated line that focuses on the cultivation of lifelong garments that have zero impact on the Earth. Put together as a collaborative process by the Goldwin Team in Japan, the Fall/Winter 2022 collection features a lineup of utilitarian pieces, all composed of innovative and sustainable materials from recycled polyesters and GORE-TEX, to Spiber’s Brewed Protein fabrics as well as 3D printed knitwear.
hypebeast.com
Body of Work Invokes Nature’s Tranquility in FW22 Campaign
This past June, Toronto-based sportswear brand, Body of Work, unveiled its Fall/Winter 2022 collection outfitted with a range of thoughtful staples. Now the unisex label is preparing for the decreasing temperatures with its new FW22 campaign. Invoking the tranquility of nature, the Vancouver-shot campaign livens the vintage sportswear through activities...
hypebeast.com
Bodega and Clarks Originals Reunite for Wallabee "Heritage Patchwork"
Following several footwear collaborations with the likes of ON, Suicoke, Salomon, Jordan Brand, and New Balance, Boston-based retailer Bodega now partners with Clarks Originals for “Heritage Patchwork” Wallabees. Arriving just in time for the cold Northeast winters, the pairs are dressed in an eclectic range of textures and...
hypebeast.com
Nike Dresses Its Air Max Plus TN in ”Black/Turquoise”
Nike’s Air Max Plus TN silhouette appears to be a blank canvas for extreme experimentation. And while the silhouette has minimalist styles — such as the triple black colorway — the sneaker also loves to steal the headlines with vibrant designs, color combinations, and collaborations alike. For example, in 2020,
Cecilie Bahnsen RTW Spring 2023
It seemed like a twist of fate — the heavens opened as guests were arriving to see Cecilie Bahnsen’s “We Are Water” collection on Wednesday, the one day this week in Paris with no rain forecast. Inspired by Yoko Ono’s 2013 retrospective at the Louisiana Museum...
hypebeast.com
Atelier100 Reveals First Collection from its Resident Designers
From stainless steel seating crafted from car exhausts to lighting fixtures that feature London’s paving stones – the debut collection from the Atelier100 designers has been unveiled and is now for sale. The launch reveals the first pieces to be created by 13 of the designers currently supported...
Moschino Returns to Denim; Lupito Nyong’o Teams With De Beers
SOMETHING BLUE: Denim is definitely having a moment, and Moschino seems determined to boost that further with its latest move. The Aeffe-controlled brand said on Monday it will introduce M05CH1N0 Jeans, a range of women’s ready-to-wear and accessories inspired by denim culture, history and heritage.More from WWDA Look Back at Madame GresA Look Back at Marc BohanA Look Back at Patrick Kelly This will be a reinterpretation of the 1986 Moschino Jeans line launched by the brand’s founder, Franco Moschino, and will respect the fashion house’s core elements, starting from its signature tongue-in-cheek approach and trompe l’oeil visual effects. The line will...
Hypebae
Hanifa Goes Bold With FW2022 Collection
Designed by Anifa Mvuema, Hanifa has just unveiled its Fall/Winter 2022 collection. The brand’s latest line arrives with a special live shopping session with Mvuemba and style expert Jenne Naylor of High Low Luxxe. Featuring richly saturated dresses, complete with edgy cut-outs and asymmetrical silhouettes, the brand’s latest collection...
hypebeast.com
Dr. Martens’ Latest Boury Utility Boot Takes a Classic to the Trenches
Footwear specialist Dr. Marten is following up on its recently-released Jorge Shearling shoe with an all-new Boury Utility Boot and it’s one of the brand’s most military-inspired designs to date. Traditionally, Dr. Martens is best known for its 1460 boot and 1461 shoe, however, this latest release is...
hypebeast.com
Places+Faces’ Latest "Film Club" Collection Gets a Five-Star Rating
London-based streetwear label Places+Faces has just presented its latest “Film Club” collection in the spirit of the Halloween holiday. Recently, the brand has been collaborating regularly with British talent on its campaign imagery — for example, P+F’s recent “Cozy Drop” featured Leicester-born rapper Sainté, while the brand also released its well-received “POLAROIDS” hardcover book earlier in the year which captured and connected British creatives and industry movers with others from the same realm.
hypebeast.com
COMME des GARÇONS Wallet Taps Multidisciplinary Artist Diana Ejaita
One thing about COMME des GARÇONS Wallet that remains true is its cadence of both classic and lively wallet designs. Now, the CDG accessory sublabel has tapped multidisciplinary Berlin-based artist, Diana Ejaita, for a new wallet collaboration. The new offering sees Ejaita’s expanded skillset as an artist who specializes...
hypebeast.com
Gigi Hadid’s New Fashion Line Launches Its FW22 “Varsity FUNK” Collection
Supermodel Gigi Hadid knows more than a thing or two about fashion, with countless magazine covers and hundreds of runway shows under her belt. After being a prominent figure in the modeling space, she’s branched out to helm a new fashion line – titled Guest In Residence – and has just launched the brand’s Fall/Winter 2022 “Varsity FUNK” collection.
hypebeast.com
PANGAIA and VICTOR VICTOR Launch Earth-Friendly Capsule
Following a collaboration with Kenny Scharf, materials science company PANGAIA now announces a new capsule collection with Steven Victor‘s NYC-based media company Victor Victor Worldwide. Joined by the shared wish to make the world a better place, the capsule urges the masses to take care of the planet that...
hypebeast.com
Marni Announces Collaboration With No Vacancy Inn
Under the creative direction of Francesco Risso, Marni has set forth a fun and lively approach toward fashion. From multicolored pieces to expansive collaborations, the brand always looks toward what’s next. Now, the Milan-based brand has announced its forthcoming collaboration with No Vacancy Inn. A part of Marni’s core...
Complex
Yardsale Unleashes Updated Fan Favourites For Fall/Winter 2022
South London skate label Yardsale returns for Fall/Winter 2022 with its latest collection of weather appropriate apparel as well as brand classics and other fan favourites. Shot by Rafal Wojnowski, the campaign lookbook stars Alex Hatfield, Curtis Pearl and Kelvinas Litvinas in key pieces from the capsule such as the Black and Bone crewneck in a herringbone panel and jacquard print, the Gem Velour Zip Hood, and the brand’s loose-fitting Phantasy Jeans complete with reflective embroidery in both black and light washes.
hypebeast.com
Denim Tears Adds Collaborative Levi's 501 Jeans to "Virgil Abloh: Figures of Speech" Merch Collection
Earlier this summer, Tremaine Emory announced the posthumous “PYREX TEARS” collaboration collection with Virgil Abloh, paying homage to the late-designers first label, Pyrex Vision. Now, as a part of the “Virgil Abloh: Figures of Speech” Brooklyn Museum merch collection, Denim Tears has dropped the latest addition to the collaboration.
Hypebae
Introducing Dala, the London-Based Label Making a Case for Sustainable Denim
London-based label Dala is the latest addition to the current sustainable denim selection, designed by former denim consultant Rosie Ingleby. The brand fuses vintage washing with heritage techniques to create an elevated denim offering. With the aim of utilizing high-quality materials and considered cuts, Dala seeks to provide hardwearing pieces that last, taking wearers from day to night with ease.
