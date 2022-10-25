LeBron James Reveals He Had Crashers At His Wedding: "Do You Know These N***as?"

LeBron James recalls when he found out there were some crashers at his wedding.

View the original article to see embedded media.

During his storied career and life, LeBron James has lived incredible moments, with some happier than others. The King is often telling stories of the things he had to live through to be where he is right now, especially on UNINTERRUPTED's "The Shop," where he constantly talks about the things from his past and what he wants to achieve in the future.

LeBron is often seen talking about what he wants to do with the Lakers, what he wants to achieve in the league before he retires and even praising other players, but not every time he tells happy stories.

At least that's what happened in the most recent edition of the show, where he revealed that he had uninvited people at his wedding, and if it wasn't because somebody got called the wrong way, they could have stayed the whole night at the ceremony.

LeBron James Reveals He Had Crashers At His Wedding

While talking to PJ Tucker, Draymond Green, Lisa Leslie, and the usual Paul Rivera and Maverick Carter, James recalled when he found out there were wedding crashers at his ceremony.

"This is how they got sniffed out: I had a celebrity friend walk by and they called him their real name, that none of us call him. I don't wanna say the name--let's say, you walk by and they be like, 'what's up, Paul?' and so you come to me, you're like, 'hey Bron, do you know these ni**as?' I'm like, 'no, why? What's wrong?' He's like, 'these ni**as just called me 'Paul'. Ain't nobody gonna call me 'Paul''. So that's how they got sniffed out. So, my security go over to them and say, 'hey, who y'all with?' And they're like, 'oh, we're with him' [pointing at Maverick Carter] and when they say him, he turned around at the same time and was like, 'hell no! These motherfuckers ain't with me!' And they got put out."

These people could have enjoyed a nice ceremony if they had just stayed quiet and enjoyed everything without saying a word, but their mouths were too big and were busted. LeBron tells it now as a fun story, but that could have been really uncomfortable to watch or live.

The King is now happily married to Savannah James, and they recently celebrated another anniversary, with Savannah trolling LeBron repeatedly . These stories are great to tell, and the way LeBron talks about it makes them a lot funnier.