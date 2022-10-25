ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, MA

Boston Globe

No more parking mandates at new buildings in Cambridge

The City Council voted to end parking requirements on new developments, a reform that may increase low-cost housing. The Cambridge City Council voted Monday night to eliminate all minimum parking requirements for new buildings in the city, a major zoning reform that could reduce the number of new off-street parking spaces and — advocates hope — make it easier to build more housing at lower cost.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
WHAV

Haverhill Councilors Hear Plan Tonight to Build 14 Single Family Homes Where 10 Typically Allowed

Haverhill city councilors hear plans tonight to build 14 single-family homes on 25.3 acres of former farmland off Lake Street and Mohawk Trail. The proposal by Aaron Orso, co-owner of Cedar Crest Development seeks to take advantage of another element of the city’s new zoning master plan. Using the new “Flexible Development” zoning tool, the developer could be permitted to build 14 homes where only 10 would be conventionally allowed.
HAVERHILL, MA
Harvard Crimson

Cambridge Becomes First Massachusetts City to Fully Abolish Parking Minimums

The Cambridge City Council on Monday eliminated all minimum parking space requirements from the city’s zoning code, citing declining car ownership and the need for more open space and housing construction. The Council voted 8-1 to amend Cambridge’s Zoning Ordinance — which details regulations for new construction in Cambridge...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Watertown News

Charles River Chamber Holding Young Professionals Event in Watertown

The Charles River Chamber of Commerce will host a networking event in Watertown. See the Chamber’s announcement below. Young Professionals Happy Hour at Taffer’s Tavern. Tuesday, Nov. 1, 5:30 to 7 p.m. 541 Arsenal St., Watertown. Free, open to members & nonmembers. Our popular YPG Networking Happy Hour...
WATERTOWN, MA
Watertown News

Council Narrowly Passes Resolution Supporting Fair Share Amendment

Despite every City Councilor personally supporting Massachusetts Ballot Question 1, known as the Fair Share Amendment, the Council narrowly approved a Resolution supporting passage of the ballot measure. The Fair Share Amendment would increase tax on income over $1 million from 5 percent to 9 percent, which includes salary, as...
WATERTOWN, MA
Watertown News

See the Performers, Judges for Watertown’s Got Talent

The following announcement was provided by the Watertown Community Foundation:. It’s time to see who is crowned Watertown’s Top Talent!. Announcing a BRAND NEW Talent Show this October during Arsenal Yards’ Fall Falladays in partnership with the Watertown Community Foundation: Watertown’s Got Talent!. Join us for...
WATERTOWN, MA
Watertown News

See the Winners of the First Watertown’s Got Talent

Talented Watertown residents from grade school to veteran performers showed off a range of talents on the stage at the River Green at Arsenal Yards Wednesday night during the first annual Watertown’s Got Talent contest. The event raised money for the Watertown Community Foundation, and the three winners took...
WATERTOWN, MA
Watertown News

City Manager Hosting Meet & Greet for West Side Residents

The following information was provided by Councilor Emily Izzo:. City Manager George Proakis will be having a Meet & Greet for residents of District D. This will be taking place on Thursday, Nov. 3 from 6-8 p.m. in the Watertown Police Station Community Room. This will be a great opportunity...
WATERTOWN, MA
QSR magazine

Shake Shack Opens 12th Massachusetts Location

Shake Shack will open its doors to its newest, and 12th overall, Massachusetts location on Friday, October 28 at 11 a.m. The Shack will be part of WS Development’s Derby Street Shops at 100 Derby Street (Suite 505) in Hingham, located near the center’s iconic “The Woody Wall'' mural. Positioned halfway between Boston and Cape Cod, Derby Street is a premier destination with of-the-moment retailers and unique events; with 65 spots to shop and dine, Derby Street is an eclectic collection of local and national brands.
HINGHAM, MA
beckersasc.com

5 Mass General Brigham updates ASC leaders need to know

From a new ASC in New Hampshire to a controversial expansion, here are five updates about Boston-based Mass General Brigham Becker's has reported on this year. 1. Mass General opened a 62,000-square-foot center in Salem, N.H., with a four-operating room ASC. 2. Mass General pledged $8.4 million to a federal...
BOSTON, MA
nshoremag.com

A Contemporary Home in Gloucester Goes Vertical to Make the Most of Its Beachy Views

Attracted to a contemporary house that Heather Weiss designed on Wingaersheek Beach, the owners of this Long Beach home, also located in Gloucester, engaged the architect to design something with a similar sensibility for their relatively small corner lot. The result? A contemporary, 3,700-square-foot, three-story home with a family-friendly backyard. “We minimized the footprint and maximized the height,” the studioHW founder says.
GLOUCESTER, MA
baystatebanner.com

In the news: Annissa Essaibi George

Big Sister Boston’s Board of Directors has appointed Annissa Essaibi George the new President & CEO of the 71-year-old girl-serving organization. Essaibi George’s appointment comes after an extensive search which commenced earlier this year. “The Board was extremely pleased with both the number of candidates and the broad...
BOSTON, MA
Watertown News

LETTER: Watertown Biosafety Committee Consultant Addresses Questions

Thank you for your letter and questions regarding the Watertown Biosafety Committee (WBSC). I consult for the Watertown Board of Health/WBSC, serve as the designee by the director of Public Health and would like to clarify some of the points you raised and answer your questions. The Biotechnology regulations were...
WATERTOWN, MA

