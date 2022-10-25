Read full article on original website
nbc16.com
House fire in Eugene Thursday morning
EUGENE, Ore. — A house fire sparked early Thursday morning on 1595 W. 28Th Place. The fire had started in a bedroom of the home and spread to the attic and walls. The family got out of the house safely and then called 911. Fire officials blocked off the...
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOLLOWING ALLEGED RECKLESS DRIVING INCIDENT
Roseburg Police jailed a man following an alleged reckless burning incident on Monday. An RPD report said at about 11:30 p.m. the 43-year old allegedly started a box on fire about two feet away from Chen’s Restaurant in the 900 block of Northeast Stephens Street. This created a substantial risk for the building to start on fire. The sidewalk was damaged from the fire.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED AFTER INCIDENT AT BUSINESS
A Roseburg man was jailed by Roseburg Police following an incident at a business on Tuesday. An RPD report said at 2:00 p.m. officers responded to the 500 block of Northeast Stephens Street where a caller said a man was yelling at employees. Officers spoke to the suspect and learned he had two warrants for his arrest. The 43-year old was taken into custody without incident.
kezi.com
Eugene police make “largest fentanyl seizure in department history”
EUGENE, Ore. – About 18 pounds of fentanyl and several guns were seized after what at first appeared to be a routine traffic stop, the Eugene Police Department reported. According to EPD, at about 10:49 on October 19, an officer showed up at the intersection of east 11th Avenue and High Street for a welfare check on a driver who was allegedly slumped over the steering wheel at a stop light.
2 victims of fatal I-5 crashes that closed freeway for hours identified by police
The identities of two people who died after multiple multi-vehicle crashes Wednesday on Interstate 5 in Linn County have been released by law enforcement. The first fatality came in the first pileup, which started about 8 a.m. near Halsey at the Oregon 228 interchange, according to a news release from Oregon State Police.
Oregon man going to prison for selling LSD that wound up in hands of 13-year-old boy who died
A Eugene man who sold liquid LSD that ended up in the hands of a 13-year-old boy who died after using the drug was sentenced Wednesday to three years in federal prison. Kevin Michael Harris was 22 when he sold the LSD to a 17-year-old high school student on March 28, 2019, who in turn sold 22 LSD tabs for $95 to younger high school teenagers.
nbc16.com
Safety is the priority for Eugene Police, Halloween weekend
EUGENE, Ore. — Halloween is almost here with plenty of festivities, candy, and get-togethers for the spooky weekend. But Eugene Police want to make sure the community knows the difference between tricks and treats this year. "Basically, it's monitoring what your kids are doing. Are they in dark or...
kqennewsradio.com
STOP FOR TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS LEADS TO DRIVER GOING TO JAIL
A stop for traffic violations led to the driver going to jail early Monday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 2:00 a.m. a deputy stopped a sedan in the 18000 block of Highway 38 in north county. The driver, a Florence man, had an active warrant for his arrest. Dispatch confirmed the warrant and he was taken into custody without incident. His vehicle was towed and his dog was taken to Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center.
kezi.com
Sutherlin burglary suspect arrested after allegedly attempting to escape hospital
SUTHERLIN, Ore. -- A man already in custody for trespassing and theft was arrested a second time after attempting to escape from a hospital where he was being medically evaluated before heading to jail, the Sutherlin Police Department said. According to Sutherlin police, the incident began at about 11:20 a.m....
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOLLOWING ALLEGED DISTURBANCE
Roseburg Police jailed a man following an alleged disturbance on Saturday. An RPD report said at 10:00 p.m. a female teenager was having a birthday party at her apartment in the 100 block of Northeast Sunshine Road with multiple family members present. A man at the event became heavily intoxicated and wanted to fight another man that was there. The teenager demanded that the first man leave the apartment, which led to a disturbance.
True Crime Tuesday: What happened to Michael Bryson?
On this week's True Crime Tuesday, the Lane County Sheriff's Office needs help in the disappearance of 27-year-old Michael Bryson.
nbc16.com
Eugene Police: Assume any street drug contains fentanyl
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department is warning the public that, because of the increased presence of fentanyl, no street drug is safe to take. EPD says it should be assumed that any illicit drug could contain fentanyl. Fentanyl contamination has been found in cheap, counterfeit pills sold...
nbc16.com
Oakridge fire camp begins transition to smaller fire organization; Cedar Creek Fire
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Community Meeting at the Oakridge Highschool Auditorium planned for Thursday at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will also be shared through the Cedar Creek Fire Facebook page. Tuesday evening brought heavy rain fall to the fire area, continuing to reduce the amount of active fire. Officials say...
lebanonlocalnews.com
Fatal fire in Lacomb leaves one dead
A Lebanon man died late Saturday night, Oct. 22, after a fire started in his double-wide mobile home in rural Lebanon. LFD did not immediately identify the victim. The occupant’s roommate was able to escape the blaze and call 911. The Lebanon Fire District incident commander learned that there was a possibility of a victim in the home with a dog and arrived at the location on Mount Hope Road in Lacomb to find the mobile home fully involved.
klcc.org
Trial of anti-masker charged with assaulting co-owner of Eugene's "Crumb Together" bakery begins today
UPDATE: Amy Hall's trial has been delayed until Jan. 25, 2023. In an online hearing today, Hall told Lane County Circuit Court Judge Jay A. McAlpin that she has COVID, and needs time to review 4,000 pages and video footage gleaned during the discovery phase of the trial. (original story...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR WARRANT AFTER SUNDAY CONTACT
A Roseburg man jailed for a warrant after being contacted by a Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday. A DCSO report said at 10:45 p.m. a deputy was called to the 100 block of Colton Lane in the Winchester area on a different matter. The deputy learned the 19-year old had a warrant for failing to appear that came out earlier in the month. The man was taken to Corrections. Bail was set at $200,000.
nbc16.com
Precautions in place to protect voters in Lane County
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — As election day quickly approaches, the Lane County Clerk’s Office has partnered with the Secretary of State’s office to ensure voters feel safe. So far, the clerk’s office has been alerted to one instance of someone being photographed while turning in their ballot.
nbc16.com
New bridge pylons light the way through Scottsburg
SCOTTSBURG, Ore. — Lined with steep hills and tall trees, Oregon Highway 38 can be a dark and challenging drive for some travelers. But ODOT has lit the way for those who pass through the small town of Scottsburg. Last week, ODOT turned on the lights of the pylons...
nbc16.com
Coburg Mayor Ray Smith passes away after battle with cancer
COBURG, Ore. — The City of Coburg has announced Thursday morning the passing Mayor Ray Smith who passed away after his battle with cancer. Ray was a shining light and an outstanding leader for our community. The City of Coburg thrived under his leadership. He will be greatly missed.
klcc.org
Burn Season begins in Lane County and others
This weekend’s change in weather has flipped the switch on outdoor burning bans. LRAPA spokesperson Travis Knudsen told KLCC outdoor burn season for Lane County normally runs for the entire month of October, but the start had been delayed because of continued fire danger. “With the arrival of rain...
