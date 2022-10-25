Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania Elections: 2022Dayana SabatinPennsylvania State
Walmart Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Hempfield Area HS to Raise Money for Pediatric Cancer ResearchAlex's Lemonade StandWestmoreland County, PA
Pittsburgh’s Only Walmart ClosesBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
blink-182 Featuring Tom DeLonge Head to Pittsburgh in 2023Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Related
thecomeback.com
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Buccaneers need to make legend an offer he can’t refuse
The Buccaneers are dying on offense with Byron Leftwich. They need to make a change, and the good news is they have an easy replacement option. The Buccaneers need to cut ties with Byron Leftwich as soon as humanly possible. If not tonight, tomorrow is the next-best option. There is...
Dolphins Deep Dive: Tua Tagovailoa returned, so why is offense still struggling?
The South Florida Sun Sentinel’s Chris Perkins and Dave Hyde discuss the return of Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa but still seeing Miami’s offense struggle and not be consistent. ©2022 South Florida Sun-Sentinel. Visit sun-sentinel.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Steelers get good and bad injury news in one fell swoop
The Pittsburgh Steelers are having a tough beginning to their season, going 2-5 and now facing changes that may make things even more difficult. The Pittsburgh Steelers have some injury updates, both good and bad. On the plus side, linebacker T.J. Watt has returned to practice as of Wednesday, but he remains on the reserve/injured list.
FOX Sports
Why 2022 is a year of discovery for the Pittsburgh Steelers
Mike Tomlin's Pittsburgh Steelers probably are headed for the first losing season during the coach's 16-year tenure. The squad currently sits at 2-5 after a tough loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, and with a remaining slate that includes AFC North battles plus the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, a below-.500 record looks increasingly likely.
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
The Dolphins offensive lineman and linebacker who are blossoming. And what Csonka noticed
A six-pack of Miami Dolphins notes on a Tuesday:
Tyreek Hill’s 4-word guarantee amid massive campaign will fire up Miami Dolphins fans
Following a tight Week 7 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night, the Miami Dolphins season is back on track with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa again under center. However, for one player, this recent success is unsatisfactory. Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill posted a cryptic tweet on Wednesday that simply reads, “I will be better.”
Week 8 NFL power rankings: How low do Tom Brady's Buccaneers and Aaron Rodgers' Packers go?
As we approach Halloween, the top 10 is almost entirely unchanged – but that's partially because Tampa Bay and Green Bay had already tumbled from those ranks.
Yardbarker
Jalen Hurts Presents "Awesome Challenge" for Steelers
Mike Tomlin isn't used to losing. This is Tomlin's 16th season as the head coach in Pittsburgh, which is the NFL's definition of continuity. Since Chuck Noll showed up to take over the Steelers in 1969, the organization has only had three head coaches and all of them have won Super Bowls. Tomlin, who hasn't had a losing campaign in his first 15 tries, is almost sure to join Noll and Bill Cowher in the Pro Football Hall of Fame down the road.
Chiefs reveal secret weapon to team chemistry that Kyler Murray is going to hate
The Kansas City Chiefs have revealed their secret weapon to improving team chemistry, and it’s one that took a jab at Kyler Murray. The Kansas City Chiefs have revealed their secret weapon to improving team chemistry, and it’s one that took a jab at Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.
Eagles add Robert Quinn, and Marcus Spears reaction is priceless
Just in case you haven’t noticed, there’s a buzz in the Delaware Valley and everywhere else Philadelphia Eagles fans reside. What you may not know is that the vibe extends to Marcus Spears’ home address. The former Dallas Cowboys defensive end never lost his affinity for the team that drafted him, but his beautiful wife is from the City of Brotherly Love.
Miami Dolphins: 4 bold predictions for Week 8 vs. Lions
The Miami Dolphins Week 8 matchup against the Detroit Lions should be just what the doctor ordered. The Dolphins got quarterback Tua Tagovailoa back healthy last week in a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. But he did not appear to be in sync with his receivers at times. Miami was only able to muster 16 points against a lackluster Steelers defense.
Pros and cons to signing Odell Beckham Jr.
For NFL teams in need of a wide receiver, Odell Beckham Jr. is the best option available. But, there are pros and cons in attempting to sign him. The NFL is entering its eighth week of the 2022 season, and teams will likely begin making some changes once the games go final. Why is that? Well, the league’s trade deadline takes place on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 4:00 p.m. ET.
New Bills stadium renderings are here and NFL fans have thoughts
For a time, the Buffalo Bills were threatening to leave town, despite the loyal almost cult-like devotion of the fanbase. Buffalo is one of the smaller metro areas housing a professional sports team, let alone an NFL franchise. The weather also doesn’t help the city’s case or make it a highly desirable landing spot for top-notch free agents; though Von Miller who signed a six-year contract with the Bills this past offseason may think differently.
FanSided
293K+
Followers
557K+
Post
148M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0