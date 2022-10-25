Not a Pie Person? Give This Spiced Pumpkin Rum Cake a Try This Fall

iStock

Fall, AKA pumpkin season, is my favorite. Once August hits, I'm pretty much over summer and ready to pull out the sweaters and pumpkin lattes. If you're with me, one of your first pumpkin ventures of the season should be this super easy pumpkin rum cake. You need only three ingredients (pumpkin puree, black spiced rum and a box of gingerbread mix) and 10 minutes (or less!) to get it in the oven. You can't beat that, and it's so moist and flavorful.

I'm not proud to say that I literally ate almost this entire cake by myself in about two days. I mostly enjoyed it in little slivers at a time while standing over the pan in the kitchen. We all know that eating tiny pieces while standing nearly negates all cake calories. It's when you get a plate and have a seat that your waistline is in trouble.

On one occasion, we did treat ourselves to sundaes with pumpkin cake topped with ice cream and warm caramel sauce. SHUT THE FRONT DOOR. That was about as good as it gets as far as I'm concerned. Good. Stuff. Don't miss this one the next time you want a spicy fall treat with almost no effort!