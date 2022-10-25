Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
my40.tv
Rain brings a little relief, but not enough: Wildfire dangers remain for Asheville area
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Western North Carolina has been dealing with a dry October, and fire crews remain on high alert, despite the rain that fell overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. The rain was much needed, but it wasn’t enough to put a damper on wildfire concerns, fire officials...
WMBF
FIRST ALERT: NOAA predicts ‘rare triple dip’ La Niña for this upcoming winter season
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Grand Strand and Pee Dee are in store for a warm and dry winter, according to the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration, also known as NOAA. Last week, the agency released an annual winter outlook that spans the country. Meteorologist Matt Bullock explains how the...
my40.tv
Trails closed in GSMNP so black bears can feed
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) — Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials have closed a couple of trails until further notice to allow a large concentration of black bears to feed on acorns. The park says the Gatlinburg Trail between Gatlinburg and Sugarlands Visitor Center and the Twin Creeks Trail between...
NC seafood could become more expensive - or unavailable - as ocean temperatures increase
You may not live near the ocean, but rising sea levels and warming water temperatures could impact your next seafood dinner. Craving oysters, flounder or Atlantic cod? Certain seafood options may cost you quite a bit more – or not be available at all. Almost all of the heat...
wkml.com
Did You Feel That? Earthquake Rumbles North Carolina Early Tuesday
Around 5AM on Tuesday, Geologists reported a 2.6 magnitude earthquake near the North Carolina-Virginia border. On October 25, 2022, about 70 people are said to have even been aware and feel the quake!. The earthquake was about 1.74 miles deep, and according to the U.S. Geological Survey, it hit 6...
my40.tv
Ecusta Trail hits benchmark in completing 30% design phase
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Planning for the Ecusta Trail in Henderson County hit a big milestone in the month of October. The project is now at the 30% design phase, which is an important benchmark for federal and state funding sources. This includes determinations of the trail width,...
WYFF4.com
Bibles thrown around, pumpkins smashed inside North Carolina church, pictures show
YANCEY COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina church is cleaning up and trying to figure out who vandalized its sanctuary. The Yancey County Sheriff’s Office says the Halls Chapel Baptist Church was vandalized Monday night. Pictures of the damage show a pumpkin smashed in a doorway, Bibles and...
my40.tv
2 WNC towns help fictional place come to life in Amazon series 'The Peripheral'
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A new Amazon series features some familiar sights in Western North Carolina. "The Peripheral" debuted Friday. The science fiction thriller is set in London and the fictional mountain town of Clanton, North Carolina. The series was shot in Marshall and Burnsville. The NAPA Auto Parts...
Bear breaks into locked holiday cabin and mauls man near Great Smoky Mountains
The bear broke in during the middle of the night, likely in search of food
WYFF4.com
Earthquake in Virginia felt in North Carolina early Tuesday morning
SPARTA, N.C. — An earthquake in Virginia Tuesday morning was felt in parts of North Carolina, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). The 2.6 magnitude quake was reported at about 5:25 a.m. in Independence, Virginia, which is near the North Carolina border. The USGS is reporting about 80...
hendersonville.com
City of Hendersonville Adding Trees to Neighborhoods and Yards During Fall’s Prime Planting Season
More than 78 trees are being added to Hendersonville’s tree canopy during October. The trees are supplied at no charge to homeowners and communities through the City of Hendersonville’s NeighborWoods program, which is coordinated by Hendersonville Tree Board. The NeighborWoods program aims to protect and provide tree cover,...
my40.tv
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — North Carolina's state health department has reported the first flu-related death of the 2022-23 flu season. Officials say an adult in the western part of the state died due to complications of influenza during the third week of October. To protect the privacy of the family, the person's hometown, county, age and gender will not be released.
my40.tv
Students get a tasty lesson in growing and harvesting during 'Apple Crunch Day'
WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Students at Weaverville Primary School recently took part in "Apple Crunch Day!" Students throughout Asheville and Buncombe County celebrated at their respective schools. Those at Weaverville Primary took a field trip to an apple orchard and learned all about how to grow and harvest apples,...
my40.tv
Ingles Markets project in South Asheville put on hold
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Ingles Market project has been put on hold in South Asheville. The project would have demolished the older market at South Forest Shopping Center and replaced it with a new one. The plan included three parcels with three different owners, and it would have...
ourstate.com
Old Made New in Polk County
In many ways, Jennifer Perkins is like most dairy farmers: up before sunrise, enjoying some calm quiet with the cows before a busy day of tending animals. But Looking Glass Creamery, the dairy that Jennifer owns with her husband, Andy, doesn’t simply sell its milk to be processed elsewhere. Instead, the Perkins bring their consumers to them on this heritage farm, where visitors can enjoy farm-made products surrounded by the natural beauty of Polk County.
my40.tv
Early morning earthquake reported in Virginia, near North Carolina state border
INDEPENDENCE, Va. (WLOS) — Did you feel it? An early morning earthquake in southwestern Virginia has prompted over a hundred responses from the public. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reports a magnitude 2.6 earthquake struck Independence, Virginia around 5:25 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25. As of 1:45 p.m.,...
Record fish caught in South Carolina
Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their […]
my40.tv
Asheville Red Cross storage container damaged in fire
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Fire damaged a storage container at the Red Cross off Edgewood Road about 2 a.m. Tuesday. Asheville Fire Department officials said no injuries were reported and no other buildings were damaged. Red Cross officials said they were aware of the fire but would not make...
iheart.com
Massive Early Voter Turnout in NC, Brush Fire Warning, Booze it and Lose It
(Asheville, NC) -- More than half-a-million people have voted in North Carolina so far. Latest numbers from the State Board of Elections show over 465-thousand people have filled out a ballot in one-stop early voting, while nearly 65-thousand have mailed theirs in. Turnout in the mountain region is around eight-percent for many counties.
My Fox 8
PHOTOS: Wiener dogs take over North Carolina beach for races and chaos
TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WGHP) — Beachgoers got a treat this weekend in North Carolina, as their stroll on the beach might have been disrupted by dachshunds!. On Saturday, NCWeens held their second annual “beach takeover” where over thirty dachshunds from across North Carolina came together for races, fun and to cause chaos at a wiener dog party for the ages!
