13 WHAM
Third-prize Powerball ticket sold in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — Someone who recently visited a local business has a winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000. The third-prize ticket was sold at A1 Food & Meat Market on South Plymouth Avenue. The winner's identity has not been announced. The winning numbers for Wednesday's drawing were: 19-36-37-46-56 and a...
Cooler for the next couple days
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Over the next couple days, temperatures will remain much cooler than where they have been recently. Sunshine will win out for much of the day today. But even with that sunshine, temperatures will remain quite chilly for this time of year. High temperatures will range from near 50 to the lower 50s. The average high for this time of year is in the upper 50s.
The start of November looks warm
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - We've had a recent stretch of much warmer than normal weather. Starting last Friday, the high temperature has been around 10-15 degrees warmer than normal in WNY. The normal high temperature for this time of year is only in the upper 50s, but the last 4...
Bright Spot: William Carter
Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on Boys & Girls Clubs of Rochester member William Carter. After high school, Carter joined O'Connell Electric at the invitation of a company vice president and club board member. Carter jumped at the chance to accompany crews in recovery efforts in Florida,...
Lowe's breaks ground on community garden at RMSC
Rochester, N.Y. — Tuesday marked Red Vest Day, but some local Lowe's employees took their vests off to help break ground on a new garden at the Rochester Museum & Science Center. When finished, the garden will provide a learning experience. "We're building an educational-style community garden, and we...
Drying out in WNY
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - We've had a bright and unseasonably warm stretch of weather in WNY recently. We've also had a stretch of dry weather as well. You've probably noticed that creek and stream levels are low for this time of year and you've probably also noticed how dry the top soil is too.
Warm late October weather
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - If the weather has seemed unusually mild to you recently, you're right! The normal high temperature this time of the year in Rochester is 58 degrees. Looking back at our weekend weather, Saturday reached 72 degrees and Sunday reached 71 degrees in the afternoon. The high...
Businesses react to city's new anti-panhandling campaign
Rochester, N.Y. — A new city campaign meant to crack down on panhandling is getting some pushback. The campaign, called Be the Change, Keep the Change, encourages the community to donate directly to nonprofit organizations providing services to the homeless — rather than paying panhandlers directly. Some business...
Police: Bicyclist struck by vehicle, killed
Rochester, N.Y. — Police are investigating a fatal crash on the city's north side. Police said a man in his 50s was riding a bicycle on North Street near Roycroft Drive, just before 8 p.m. Wednesday, when he was struck by a vehicle and killed. We're told the driver...
Town hall event to discuss turning RG&E into public utility
Rochester, N.Y. — City Council Vice President Mary Lupien and Metro Justice will host a town hall event Thursday to address the future of Rochester Gas and Electric. The meeting is meant for community members and leaders to discuss turning RG&E into a public utility. It comes as RG&E...
Rochester Business Hall of Fame welcomes new inductees
Rochester, N.Y. — Three local business leaders were inducted Monday night into the Rochester Business Hall of Fame. The honorees included Andrew Gallina, president of Gallina Development Corporation; Eric Johnson, CEO of Baldwin Richardson Foods; and the Zweigle family. The inductees were selected based on their leadership and contributions...
Livonia Central School District will no longer allow non-residents to attend
Livonia, N.Y. — For years, the Livonia Central School District has allowed some families who live outside the district to attend its schools without paying Livonia taxes. The district plans to end this policy beginning in the 2023-24 school year. Livonia's interim superintendent, Jeremy Lonneville, could not say how...
Missing CNY man last seen in Wayne County
Wolcott, N.Y. — The Wayne County Sheriff's Office is joining the DeWitt Police Department in the search for a missing man from the Syracuse area. David Benz, 68, was reported missing after he presumably left his home and failed to pick up his daughter from work Thursday. Police said...
Monroe Country Executive details first ever county Veterans Days parade
Monroe County Executive Adam Bello joined Good Day Rochester to talk about the first ever Veterans Day Parade, expected to be held Saturday, Nov. 12. The parade will kick off at 10:30 a.m. at the corner of South Goodman Street and Highland Avenue and proceed to the Greater Rochester Vietnam Veterans Memorial on South Avenue in Gary Beikirch Memorial Park.
Kanye West's comments spark concern in Rochester's Jewish community
Rochester, N.Y. — Antisemitic words from rapper Kanye West are prompting concerns among the Jewish community in the Rochester area and across the country. West's comments sparked outrage across the country and put the spotlight and hateful words. Demonstrators dangled antisemitic banners over a Los Angeles freeway in support...
Local health leaders warn of 'tripledemic' colliding with already strained hospitals
Rochester, N.Y. — Health leaders are issuing an expanded warning for local hospitals as we head closer to winter. Hospitals are already at full capacity, which could worsen as the colder months bring the combination of flu and COVID cases, along with an already spiking number of child respiratory illnesses.
Brighton's Tyler Martinovich earns UR Medicine Sports Medicine Play of the Week
Tyler Martionvich made his best Josh Allen impression on Friday night. As the Brighton QB leapt into the end zone to help his team beat Irondequoit 42-26. with his exciting TD, Martinovich earned the UR Medicine Sports Medicine Play of the Week.
Webster parent reacts to blackface photo
Webster, N.Y. — Webster Central School District leaders are investigating a photo circulating on social media showing three students who appear to be in blackface. The incident purportedly happened during Webster Thomas High School's homecoming game, which had a "blackout" theme, Oct. 15 against Spencerport. The incident has sparked...
National expert shares advice on abuse prevention, in wake of Ashton verdict
Rochester, N.Y. — One day after Kirk Ashton, former principal of Northwood Elementary School, was convicted of sexually abusing 21 boys, a national expert is weighing in on the importance of abuse prevention. Robert Shoop has co-authored 20 books, including Sexual Exploitation in Schools: How to Spot it and...
Suspended PAB leader 'validated' by state investigation
Rochester, N.Y. — An investigation by the New York State Division of Human Rights has found probably cause that suspended Rochester Police Accountability Board Executive Director Conor Dwyer Reynolds was discriminated against, after he alleged he was being sexually harassed by board Chair Shani Wilson. Dwyer Reynolds filed the...
