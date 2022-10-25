Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Over the next couple days, temperatures will remain much cooler than where they have been recently. Sunshine will win out for much of the day today. But even with that sunshine, temperatures will remain quite chilly for this time of year. High temperatures will range from near 50 to the lower 50s. The average high for this time of year is in the upper 50s.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO