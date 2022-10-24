A Florida lawyer who fought the state’s helmet laws was killed in a motorcycle crash while not wearing one, authorities say.Ron Smith and his girlfriend Brenda Volpe both died when he lost control of the motorbike during a ride and crashed into a utility trailer.They had been on their way to an August memorial for a biker who died of cancer when the accident happened, according to The Tampa Bay Times.The Florida Highway Patrol stated in a report that Smith was travelling on US 19 in Pinellas County when he slowed in traffic, lost control of the bike and skidded.Officials...

