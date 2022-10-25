Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
New restaurant for dogs opening soon in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Related
Power restored to thousands in GR, Walker, Tallmadge Twp.
More than 5,000 Consumers Energy customers in Walker and Tallmadge Township are without power Wednesday morning.
Shoreline Drive road narrowing study changes lanes in Muskegon
MUSKEGON, MI – The experimental narrowing of a Muskegon thoroughfare is switching lanes starting this week. One lane in each direction of Shoreline Drive/Business U.S. 31 are being shut down for several weeks as part of a road diet study. The city of Muskegon decided to coincide the first...
WLNS
Storm wipes out staircase at Pictured Rocks beach
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Whether you want to go beach combing at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore in the fall and winter is up to you. But if you want to go, it will require a little extra effort. The National Park Service announced over the weekend that the...
See Grand Rapids area 2022 trick-or-treat times
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Get those pumpkin buckets and pillowcases ready. It’s almost time to trick-or-treat. Halloween falls on a Monday this year, causing parents to ask whether their local area will have official trick-or-treating on Oct. 31 or the weekend before. Most municipalities went with the actual day of Halloween this year. Below are the official listed trick-or-treat times for the Grand Rapids area:
Is Fulton Street Dairy Queen Closed For Good?
This is the time of year that you expect to see the ice cream shops in the area closing up for the winter. Most re-open again in the spring. There are rumors that one Grand Rapids area Dairy Queen will not be returning in the spring of 2023. There has...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
MDOT to introduce safety patrol program in West Michigan
A new traffic safety service is set to begin in Kent County. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will launch a new Safety Service Patrol program for freeways within the county beginning Nov. 1. With a goal to clear roadways as safely and quickly as possible, the service will assist...
So When Exactly Will They Be Finished ‘Fixing The Damn Roads’ This Fall?
One of the biggest campaign promises that current Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer made was the pledge to 'fix the damn roads'. A promise that a majority of Michigan was begging for as we swerved and dodged potholes on our daily commutes. But, that promise of fixing the roads comes with...
Meijer Sports Complex announces $11M expansion
The West Michigan Sports Commission, which owns the Meijer Sports Complex that serves youth and adult amateur athletes, announced an $11 million expansion set to begin construction in 2024.
mibiz.com
Grand Rapids movie studio plans move to Walker industrial building
WALKER — A movie studio that formerly operated in downtown Grand Rapids is eyeing a larger industrial space in Walker to accommodate local filmmakers seeking to rent out production space. Black Pigeon Studios LLC first opened in September 2021 at 342 Market Ave. SW in downtown Grand Rapids, offering...
muskegonchannel.com
Ground Breaking at the New Community Choice CU Member Center
The morning began with a little rain and a few people wondering if any work would happen at all that day, but as the sun emerged and the rainbows appeared in the morning hours to welcome in a Monday, so unfolded the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Community Choice Credit Union Member Center that will open in the spring of 2023 on the main corridor of Harvey Street.
Have You Tried The Best Sandwich Shops in Grand Rapids?
As a self-proclaimed sandwich conisseour, I have been on a journey to find the best sandwich shops in Grand Rapids. I have been told by Grand Rapids native that these sandwich shops are the best in town. Better than Two Beards!?. Schnitz Deli. This was the most recommended spot for...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Couple wins $100,000 from Airbnb to build recycled tire house in Southwest Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS — A couple from Chicago will put their passion for recycling and DIY design to use as they build an Airbnb rental out of old tires on their property south of Grand Rapids. Kim Sullivan and Clayton Brown last week received $100,000 from a $10 million contest...
Additional stop signs to be installed at dangerous Ottawa County intersections
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Crews will install additional stop signs at two Ottawa County intersections that have experienced above average crash rates. The change will lead to stop signs for traffic traveling from all directions at those intersections. Stop signs to create all-way stops will be installed Monday, Oct....
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Listening Room gets new name
A downtown Grand Rapids music venue has a new name to represent its expanding offerings. Studio C announced Wednesday, Oct. 26, Studio Park’s Listening Room transitioned to Midtown. The new name will help showcase the venue’s programming that draws regional, national and international acoustic shows, and also full bands and comedy shows.
Man drives U-Haul into Muskegon River, arrested for OUI
Deputies say they got a call on Tuesday from two fishermen, who told them that a U-Haul truck had crashed over the embankment and dropped into the Muskegon River near Elder and Pierce Road.
‘Pathway to Peace’ program launching to help West Michigan seniors settle conflicts
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI - Northern Ottawa County seniors and their loved ones will soon be able to get help learning how to settle conflicts. The Grand Haven Area Community Foundation (GHACF) is making a long-term financial commitment to support the new program promoting peace for seniors. The community foundation awarded...
Ottawa Co. Road Commission adds 4-way stops to 2 troubled intersections
Crews from the Ottawa County Road Commission are making changes to two key intersections across the county in the name of safety.
Fall Foliage: Why colors are more vibrant than last year
The fall foliage has been exceptionally vibrant in West Michigan compared to last year. Our seasonal temperatures and rainy August are to blame.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Ford Airport opens new operations center
Gerald R. Ford International Airport completed its new operations center. The airport’s newest facility, a consolidated operations, communications and emergency operations center (EOC), will provide daily operations support and emergency capabilities for the airport. The facility is accessible air-side and public-side, making it reachable during an emergency and ideal...
WWMTCw
Crash causes traffic backups on Gull Road
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Traffic appeared to be detoured Wednesday after a crash caused major backups on Gull Road. A crash was reported near Elkerton Avenue around 4:25 p.m. Paramedics, firefighters from Kalamazoo Township, and police were on scene. Kent County: Semi truck driver dead after accident at Standale Lumber.
Comments / 0