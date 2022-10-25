ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

WLNS

Storm wipes out staircase at Pictured Rocks beach

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Whether you want to go beach combing at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore in the fall and winter is up to you. But if you want to go, it will require a little extra effort. The National Park Service announced over the weekend that the...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

See Grand Rapids area 2022 trick-or-treat times

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Get those pumpkin buckets and pillowcases ready. It’s almost time to trick-or-treat. Halloween falls on a Monday this year, causing parents to ask whether their local area will have official trick-or-treating on Oct. 31 or the weekend before. Most municipalities went with the actual day of Halloween this year. Below are the official listed trick-or-treat times for the Grand Rapids area:
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

MDOT to introduce safety patrol program in West Michigan

A new traffic safety service is set to begin in Kent County. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will launch a new Safety Service Patrol program for freeways within the county beginning Nov. 1. With a goal to clear roadways as safely and quickly as possible, the service will assist...
KENT COUNTY, MI
mibiz.com

Grand Rapids movie studio plans move to Walker industrial building

WALKER — A movie studio that formerly operated in downtown Grand Rapids is eyeing a larger industrial space in Walker to accommodate local filmmakers seeking to rent out production space. Black Pigeon Studios LLC first opened in September 2021 at 342 Market Ave. SW in downtown Grand Rapids, offering...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
muskegonchannel.com

Ground Breaking at the New Community Choice CU Member Center

The morning began with a little rain and a few people wondering if any work would happen at all that day, but as the sun emerged and the rainbows appeared in the morning hours to welcome in a Monday, so unfolded the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Community Choice Credit Union Member Center that will open in the spring of 2023 on the main corridor of Harvey Street.
MUSKEGON, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Listening Room gets new name

A downtown Grand Rapids music venue has a new name to represent its expanding offerings. Studio C announced Wednesday, Oct. 26, Studio Park’s Listening Room transitioned to Midtown. The new name will help showcase the venue’s programming that draws regional, national and international acoustic shows, and also full bands and comedy shows.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Ford Airport opens new operations center

Gerald R. Ford International Airport completed its new operations center. The airport’s newest facility, a consolidated operations, communications and emergency operations center (EOC), will provide daily operations support and emergency capabilities for the airport. The facility is accessible air-side and public-side, making it reachable during an emergency and ideal...
KENT COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Crash causes traffic backups on Gull Road

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Traffic appeared to be detoured Wednesday after a crash caused major backups on Gull Road. A crash was reported near Elkerton Avenue around 4:25 p.m. Paramedics, firefighters from Kalamazoo Township, and police were on scene. Kent County: Semi truck driver dead after accident at Standale Lumber.
KALAMAZOO, MI

