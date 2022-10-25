3 trapped under car that crashed into apartment

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland firefighters responded to a report of a car in a building Tuesday morning.

Initial calls went out around 10:45 a.m. in the 2300 block of Forestdale.

FOX 8 photo

Three people were in the apartment when the car drove through the wall. All three were trapped under the car.

Neighbor Miracle Hannah was woken up by the accident, prompting her to call 9-1-1.

“She was the only one pinned to the wall and the car, her son was underneath the car, and the other one was on the side of the tire, of the wheel, and couldn’t move. None of them could move, all of them was stuck,” Hanna said.

Devin Badley said his family was seriously hurt in the accident.

“When I first pulled in, I didn’t think that my brothers made it because how the car look inside the house,” Badley said. “My brother DeAndre, both of his legs looked swollen, like broken swollen.”

Police say the three adults and the driver were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police tell FOX 8 that speed was a factor, but they don’t know what caused the driver to go into the building.

Charges are possible for the driver. Police say she didn’t have a driver’s license.

Badley wants the driver to be held accountable for the accident.

“She definitely needs some kind of punishment,” Badley said. “You shouldn’t even be going fast through here to where the brakes couldn’t have stopped you, and you got through there. Why would you get behind the wheel of somebody’s car if you don’t know how to drive?”

