fox7austin.com
Uvalde families call on Texas DPS chief to resign; director says DPS 'did not fail'
AUSTIN, Texas - Families of children murdered at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde pushed Texas Department of Public Safety Director Colonel Steve McCraw to resign at a Public Safety Commission meeting Thursday. Brett Cross, guardian of slain student Uziyah Garcia, pressed McCraw on a promise he made on CNN to...
fox7austin.com
Perfect weather for Halloween weekend in Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas - The weather is lovely for Sunday, Oct. 31, perfect for Halloween weekend!. Highs are in the mid-70s this afternoon, and winds are light from the northwest. Humidity is low Sunday, but will be on the rise as we move into a brand-new week. Make sure you go...
fox7austin.com
Cool temps in Central Texas
With showers and storms coming into Central Texas, it brought in a cold front. Adaleigh Rowe has the latest details.
fox7austin.com
The Issue Is: California AG Rob Bonta makes his final pitch to voters
The midterms are fast approaching, weeks have now turned to days. In this final stretch, California Attorney General Rob Bonta joins Elex Michaelson on The Issue Is to make his final pitch to voters. Bonta is seeking his first full-term as California’s A.G., having been appointed to the role in...
fox7austin.com
Severe weather possible as warnings issued for parts of Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas - Big changes from yesterday as the day starts with some rain. It's a rainy and stormy finish to the week with a cold front coming to town. A line of storms is likely this morning then we will get a break by noon. Then a few lingering showers are possible by late afternoon as they rotate around the exiting low-pressure system.
fox7austin.com
Authorities held National Drug Take Back Day event
Central Texans could get rid of those drugs at the event, no questioned asked. Local police hoped to highlight the dangers posed by holding onto them.
