Washington Post Journalist Dead at 35News Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks Who Saved MillionsAndrei TapalagaBaltimore, MD
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
Zero Tuition For Some In-State University of Maryland StudentsCadrene HeslopCollege Park, MD
Takoma, Maryland Offers One-Time $1,000 PaymentCadrene HeslopTakoma Park, MD
247Sports
Maryland Football's 2023 Schedule Announced
Maryland football's 2023 schedule was revealed on Wednesday, including seven home games and some new Big Ten inter-divisional matchups. The Terps will face Illinois, Northwestern and Nebraska from the conference's West Division, along with long-scheduled non-conference games against Virginia, Towson and Charlotte. Via a Maryland press release:. "Maryland will play...
testudotimes.com
The magic and cost behind Maryland women’s basketball’s nonconference scheduling
Maryland women’s basketball hopes to be undefeated by the time mid-November rolls around. But it won’t be free. Here’s what it will cost the program to get there and how those games came to fruition. In 2022, the women’s basketball program will spend $76,000 to play nonconference...
Maryland Basketball: 2022-23 season preview and outlook for Terrapins
The 2021-22 season was certainly one to forget for Maryland Basketball. The Terrapins had high hopes to open the campaign and were ranked No. 21 in the Preseason AP Poll. However, an uninspiring start to the year and increasing dissatisfaction from the fanbase led Mark Turgeon to resign eight games into the season.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt Offers Virginia Tech 2023 Commit Dante Lovett
An interesting recruiting item to keep your eye on over the upcoming weeks. Pitt extended an offer to 2023 3-star cornerback Dante Lovett from DeMatha Catholic High School in Hyattsville, Maryland. Lovett received the offer from Andre Powell. This is an interesting offer because Lovett is already committed to Virginia...
foxbaltimore.com
The Third Longest High School Rivalry in America Happens in Baltimore for the 133rd Year
Baltimore City College vs Baltimore Polytechnic Institue Homecoming Football Game is going down Saturday October 29. Bmorelifestyle caught up with Kevin Ingram and other alum to talk about it.
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best BBQ in Maryland
You must consider a few factors when finding the best BBQ in Maryland. These include the climate, the type of meat, and the food quality. If you are visiting Maryland, trying authentic BBQ is a must. It is one of the most enjoyable activities you can do here. Wagon Wheel...
Wbaltv.com
WBAL-TV's Stan Stovall to conclude 50+-year broadcasting career in November
WBAL-TV 11 and veteran journalist and news anchor Stan Stovall have set a date for his retirement. Stovall will deliver his final newscast,"11 News at 6:00 p.m.," with co-anchor Deborah Weiner on Nov. 23. In addition to tributes during his final newscast, Stovall's career as a local journalist will be...
worldatlas.com
7 Most Beautiful Historical Towns in Maryland
Maryland is a stunning state located in the Mid-Atlantic region of the country. It is named after Queen Henrietta Maria, the wife of King Charles I of England and Scotland. The name Maryland comes from Henrietta Maria’s maiden name: Marie de’ Medici. Maryland is home to many important...
fox5dc.com
New details in Gaithersburg-Northwest High School football fight
A complaint to file an assault charge in the Northwest-Gaithersburg High School braw has now been dropped. That fighting ended with two coaches and an athletic director being let go. FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez reports live from Northwest High School.
Topgolf to open its doors Friday in South Baltimore
Topgolf will officially be opening in South Baltimore this Friday. They plan to hire 500 employees.
University of Maryland to cover tuition and fees for in-state students
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The University of Maryland College Park announced Monday that they were increasing efforts to bring affordability to in-state students by launching a need-based financial aid program called Terrapin Commitment. The program will provide up to $20 million a year to students from the state of...
Road worker second to die after enhanced 'Move Over' law in Maryland
ADELPHI, Md. — An outpouring of support for the family of a road worker killed in Prince George’s County late last week is building momentum. Christopher Carter, 52, was killed by a car that crossed into a marked construction zone on New Hampshire Avenue Thursday, according to Prince George’s County Police.
insideradio.com
WOLB Baltimore Morning Host Larry Young Sets Retirement.
Larry Young, the former Maryland State Senator turned radio host, will retire from Radio One talk WOLB Baltimore (1010) after 25 years with the station. Young will be celebrated on Thursday, Oct. 27 at a special anniversary and retirement dinner attended by Urban One founder and chairwoman Cathy Hughes and the Rev. Al Sharpton. “The Larry Young Morning Show” will officially sign off at the end of the year.
whatsupmag.com
DR. NISH PATEL & DR. VEERA PATEL
Starting in high school, Dr. Nish Patel began his first days working at Peepers Eyecare, filing and working as a tech. At the time, it was owned by Dr. Erick Gray, who was Dr. Nish Patel’s mentor growing up. He later went on to receive his undergraduate training at Northwestern University in Chicago and soon after, his doctorate degree at the New England College of Optometry in Boston. It was here in Boston in 2010 where he met his now wife, Dr. Veera Patel - a hard working California girl with an eye for fashionable eyewear! Dr. Veera Patel received her undergraduate degree at the University of California San Diego. After they both graduated from the New England College of Optometry, Dr. Veera Patel and Dr. Nish Patel got married in Santa Barbara, California and soon began working in Maryland for many years. Eventually, as Dr. Erick Gray retired, they took full ownership of the Peepers Gambrills and Peepers Bowie locations in 2018.
Hilltop
Howard University Hosts Its First Yardfest in Years, Welcoming Chloe and Halle Bailey
Howard University hosted its first major Yardfest since 2019. Alumni, students, Bison parents, vendors and other kinds of visitors crowded on the Yard to eat food, shop clothes and accessories and listen to artists perform on the stage in front of Founders Library. On Oct. 21, about 50 product and...
WTOP
Secret Alexandria pool hall attracts world’s top players
It looks like a typical office building along South Whiting Street in Alexandria, Virginia, but inside is a secret pool hall where the world’s top players come to practice. Street Lights Billiards Academy, which is billed as “the first and only private billiards academy on the East Coast,” has attracted some of the most famous and highest-ranked pool players in the U.S. as well as top players from Russia, Poland, Germany and the Philippines.
Lucky Numbers Lead To $1M Maryland Lottery Win On 21 Tickets In One Day
It turns out that 21 isn’t only a lucky number for gamblers playing blackjack. A Prince George's County man played the same number on 21 “Pick 5” Maryland Lottery tickets and hit big, cashing in to the tune of $1 million. The newly minted millionaire bought 21...
$700 million Powerball drawing offers lottery ticket holders 1 in 24 odds of winning something
BALTIMORE -- By Thursday morning, someone could be $700 million richer from a Powerball drawing that takes place on Wednesday night.That $700 million Powerball has some Marylanders dreaming big.A lot of people have said that they would donate a portion of the proceeds to charity. After that, they might buy a house or travel the world.It has been exactly 12 weeks since someone with a Powerball ticket that they purchased in Pennsylvania won the last grand prize.Since then, the jackpot has grown to 700 million, making it the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot and the eighth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot in history.Doug Lloyd, who...
Pharrell Williams and the Mayor announce new name for Baltimore Arena
Pop star Pharrell Williams, Mayor Brandon Scott, and Ravens legend Ray Lewis announced that the Baltimore Arena will now be known as CFG Bank Arena.
readjunk.com
ZZ Top @ MGM National Harbor, Oxon Hill, Maryland
Dusty Gibbons has been gone since last July, and thus the question has been paramount if his surviving brother and bandmate Billy Gibbons could keep ZZ Top and its Texas tunes rolling on. Judging by the stellar show put on by Gibbons alongside drummer Frank Beard and guitarist Elwood Francis backing him up this weekend, the answer is a resounding yes!
