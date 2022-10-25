Joseph B. Fay awarded monster contract to rebuild Pennsylvania Turnpike bridge in Beaver County

PITTSBURGH — One of the region’s largest construction firms has landed its largest individual project contract ever in the region.

Joseph B. Fay, the North Side-based subsidiary of S&B USA, recently was awarded a $270 million contract from the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission to take on its Beaver River Bridge project.

The project, slated for a stretch of the Beaver County community of North Sewickley Township, calls for replacing a steel deck truss bridge built in 1953 with “two new parallel cast-in-place segmental bridges.”

It’s a project expected to total 1,645 feet in length and include new 385-foot bridge spans.

