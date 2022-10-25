ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

thecomeback.com

Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady

The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day confirms another Ohio State RB is out for the season

Ryan Day discussed during his weekly press conference that freshman running back TC Caffey is out for the year per Griffin Strom with Eleven Warriors. Caffey joins sophomore Evan Pryor, who suffered a knee injury in training camp, as running backs for Ohio State who are out for the year.
COLUMBUS, OH
atozsports.com

Bills hand Aaron Rodgers brutal news just days before matchup

Josh Allen and the Bills are on the warpath. With a top-five offense and defense in the NFL, all things are pointing in the right direction. Buffalo has luckily overcome a nasty injury bug over the past few weeks. Luckily, the team is coming off a bye week and is near full strength.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Look: Barry Switzer Names The Best Player He Ever Coached

Barry Switzer coached plenty of phenomenal players during his 16 seasons at Oklahoma and four with the Dallas Cowboys. For all the talent he led across two decades, he identified former defensive lineman Lee Roy Selmon as "the best player I ever coached and probably the best to ever play" at Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
atozsports.com

Eagles’ name needs to be left out of one conversation

The Philadelphia Eagles are in the middle of what could be a historic season. They are 6-0 at the bye, and the only undefeated team remaining. Not to mention, they are everyone’s favorite to win the NFC and make it to the Super Bowl. The Eagles have a shot...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thecomeback.com

Roquan Smith gets very emotional after huge Bears trade

As the NFL’s Nov. 1 trade deadline nears, there is a lot of movement around the league, including a few blockbuster moves as postseason contenders try to pull away from the pack and teams at the bottom of the standings trade away their assets to try and rebuild for the future. But as players move from team to team, sometimes there is a reminder that the players are still human, just like Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith gave us on Wednesday afternoon.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

The truth behind Buccaneers WR Mike Evans’ exchange with referees after Week 7 loss

The NFL launched an investigation into an incident that took place between Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans and a pair of referees. After Week 7’s loss, a couple of referees were seen chasing Evans down the tunnel, calling after him until he turned around and began writing on a piece of paper. That led to speculation that Evans had signed an autograph for the referee, which would certainly be a questionable occurrence. After investigating the situation, the NFL has concluded that no such autograph was signed, and now Tom Pelissero reported the truth of what really went down.
TAMPA, FL
saturdaytradition.com

Joel Klatt provides Penn State blueprint for how to beat Ohio State

Penn State has little-to-no shot of upsetting No. 2 Ohio State this weekend, right? Maybe so if it doesn’t follow Joel Klatt’s blueprint. The Fox Sports commentator recently spoke of Saturday’s matchup in Happy Valley that will air on FOX during a segment on his podcast “The Joel Klatt Show.” Klatt would be the first to admit that taking down Ryan Day’s offense is a challenge within itself, but it’s impossible after reviewing the tape.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa announces honorary captain for homecoming bout vs. Northwestern

Former Iowa running back Leshun Daniels, Jr., will serve as honorary captain for the Iowa-Northwestern game on Saturday, per Iowa Hawkeyes football. Daniels played his final season for the Hawkeyes in 2016, which included some stellar stats. For his overall career in Iowa, he had 1,888 rushing yards and 19 total touchdowns. One of his prominent performances happened in 2015 during the Iowa-Minnesota game, where Daniels rushed 26 times for 195 yards with 3 touchdowns.
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Marcus Spears lays into Chicago Bears for finally finding 'best way' to utilize Justin Fields

Marcus Spears was thrilled to finally see what he was hoping to see out of the Chicago Bears. Justin Fields played one of the best games in his young NFL career as he led the Bears to a stout 33-14 road win over the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football. Spears was on ESPN’s Get Up on Tuesday morning to complement the athleticism of the former Buckeye and the Bears’ ability to use Fields in the passing and running game.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Colin Cowherd: Steelers must deal with this reality

The Steelers don't like to admit to rebuilding. However, after a 2-5 start, Fox Sports broadcaster Colin Cowherd believes they should come to terms with it. He calls this season a "year of discovery" for Pittsburgh, which is starting rookie Kenny Pickett at QB. "It's bumpy and you should lose,"...
PITTSBURGH, PA

