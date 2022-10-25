Read full article on original website
Tampa City Council Considers ADU ReformsModern GlobeTampa, FL
Downtown Tampa Offers Free Fitness ClassesModern GlobeTampa, FL
Eggs Up Grill Keeps it Fresh for Brunchers with a New MenuAloha MelaniRiverview, FL
La Tropical Beer Returns to Ybor CityModern GlobeMiami, FL
A Florida Ex-Marine Stands Accused of Killing then Burning the Body of His Ex-Wifejustpene50Tampa, FL
thecomeback.com
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day confirms another Ohio State RB is out for the season
Ryan Day discussed during his weekly press conference that freshman running back TC Caffey is out for the year per Griffin Strom with Eleven Warriors. Caffey joins sophomore Evan Pryor, who suffered a knee injury in training camp, as running backs for Ohio State who are out for the year.
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
atozsports.com
Bills hand Aaron Rodgers brutal news just days before matchup
Josh Allen and the Bills are on the warpath. With a top-five offense and defense in the NFL, all things are pointing in the right direction. Buffalo has luckily overcome a nasty injury bug over the past few weeks. Luckily, the team is coming off a bye week and is near full strength.
Look: Barry Switzer Names The Best Player He Ever Coached
Barry Switzer coached plenty of phenomenal players during his 16 seasons at Oklahoma and four with the Dallas Cowboys. For all the talent he led across two decades, he identified former defensive lineman Lee Roy Selmon as "the best player I ever coached and probably the best to ever play" at Oklahoma.
profootballnetwork.com
NFL Week 8 Predictions and Picks Against the Spread: Assessing Injury Impacts for Breece Hall, DK Metcalf, Ryan Tannehill, and Others
We went 8-5 on both point spreads and moneylines in Week 7. Here’s an early look at our NFL Week 8 predictions and picks for all 15 games, with the Chiefs and Chargers on byes. The following betting odds are for picks against the spread, as well as moneylines based on DraftKings Sportsbook.
atozsports.com
Eagles’ name needs to be left out of one conversation
The Philadelphia Eagles are in the middle of what could be a historic season. They are 6-0 at the bye, and the only undefeated team remaining. Not to mention, they are everyone’s favorite to win the NFC and make it to the Super Bowl. The Eagles have a shot...
thecomeback.com
Roquan Smith gets very emotional after huge Bears trade
As the NFL’s Nov. 1 trade deadline nears, there is a lot of movement around the league, including a few blockbuster moves as postseason contenders try to pull away from the pack and teams at the bottom of the standings trade away their assets to try and rebuild for the future. But as players move from team to team, sometimes there is a reminder that the players are still human, just like Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith gave us on Wednesday afternoon.
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day says Buckeyes will use tried and true method to prepare for raucous Penn State crowd
Ryan Day is in the process of preparing his Ohio State Buckeyes for a huge B1G matchup at Penn State. Day recently spoke on the volume in Beaver Stadium, saying “you can’t communicate with anybody” in the stadium due to the intense crowd noise. To prepare his...
Officials weren’t seeking Mike Evans’ autograph after Sunday’s game, NFL finds
TAMPA — The NFL has found the two officials who appeared to be seeking an autograph from Bucs receiver Mike Evans immediately after Sunday’s game against the Panthers were guilty only of bad optics. The league released a statement Tuesday morning stating that the interaction between Evans and...
Yardbarker
Jerry Jones, trade for a wide receiver, so you can stop screaming into your pillow
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones recently told ESPN, "If you hear an eerie sound coming across Dallas, that's me with my head in my pillow screaming, wanting to get into a position to win a Super Bowl." Jerry, trade for a wide receiver, so you no longer have to wail into...
The truth behind Buccaneers WR Mike Evans’ exchange with referees after Week 7 loss
The NFL launched an investigation into an incident that took place between Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans and a pair of referees. After Week 7’s loss, a couple of referees were seen chasing Evans down the tunnel, calling after him until he turned around and began writing on a piece of paper. That led to speculation that Evans had signed an autograph for the referee, which would certainly be a questionable occurrence. After investigating the situation, the NFL has concluded that no such autograph was signed, and now Tom Pelissero reported the truth of what really went down.
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 8: Cowboys hit top five; Packers' plunge continues into bottom half of league
Week 6 will forever be remembered as the Sunday that broke the NFL Power Rankings. Week 7 was about picking up the pieces. The Eagles and Bills, each idle, remain the cream of the crop. The Chiefs' resounding victory in San Francisco further entrenched Andy Reid's team among the Big Three. The Cowboys won with Dak Prescott, mercifully stabilizing the top four.
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt provides Penn State blueprint for how to beat Ohio State
Penn State has little-to-no shot of upsetting No. 2 Ohio State this weekend, right? Maybe so if it doesn’t follow Joel Klatt’s blueprint. The Fox Sports commentator recently spoke of Saturday’s matchup in Happy Valley that will air on FOX during a segment on his podcast “The Joel Klatt Show.” Klatt would be the first to admit that taking down Ryan Day’s offense is a challenge within itself, but it’s impossible after reviewing the tape.
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa announces honorary captain for homecoming bout vs. Northwestern
Former Iowa running back Leshun Daniels, Jr., will serve as honorary captain for the Iowa-Northwestern game on Saturday, per Iowa Hawkeyes football. Daniels played his final season for the Hawkeyes in 2016, which included some stellar stats. For his overall career in Iowa, he had 1,888 rushing yards and 19 total touchdowns. One of his prominent performances happened in 2015 during the Iowa-Minnesota game, where Daniels rushed 26 times for 195 yards with 3 touchdowns.
saturdaytradition.com
Marcus Spears lays into Chicago Bears for finally finding 'best way' to utilize Justin Fields
Marcus Spears was thrilled to finally see what he was hoping to see out of the Chicago Bears. Justin Fields played one of the best games in his young NFL career as he led the Bears to a stout 33-14 road win over the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football. Spears was on ESPN’s Get Up on Tuesday morning to complement the athleticism of the former Buckeye and the Bears’ ability to use Fields in the passing and running game.
Yardbarker
Colin Cowherd: Steelers must deal with this reality
The Steelers don't like to admit to rebuilding. However, after a 2-5 start, Fox Sports broadcaster Colin Cowherd believes they should come to terms with it. He calls this season a "year of discovery" for Pittsburgh, which is starting rookie Kenny Pickett at QB. "It's bumpy and you should lose,"...
‘Around the Second Week of Camp’: Marvin Jones Quickly Realized Urban Meyer Was a Mistake
The longtime collegiate coach embarked on an NFL rollercoaster, one mired with controversy and ineptitude.
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt explains criticism of Clemson's ranking, claims no other team has 'an easier path to the Playoff'
Joel Klatt was pretty critical of Clemson earlier on social media. Klatt went on to further explain where he puts the Tigers in the College Football Playoff contender conversation. Klatt originally stated that Clemson would finish third at best in either the B1G East or SEC East. He highlighted how...
saturdaytradition.com
Paul Finebaum, Heather Dinich update their top 4 teams entering Week 9
Paul Finebaum and Heather Dinich updated their top 4 teams in college football heading into Week 9. The top 4 teams will reach the College Football Playoff in December at the end of the regular season. The top 4 could see a major change in the final month of the season.
