The NFL launched an investigation into an incident that took place between Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans and a pair of referees. After Week 7’s loss, a couple of referees were seen chasing Evans down the tunnel, calling after him until he turned around and began writing on a piece of paper. That led to speculation that Evans had signed an autograph for the referee, which would certainly be a questionable occurrence. After investigating the situation, the NFL has concluded that no such autograph was signed, and now Tom Pelissero reported the truth of what really went down.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO