gojsutigers.com
Terrell Named SWAC Offensive Player of the Week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala.| Jackson State women's soccer athlete Kendyl was named Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Offensive Player of the Week after an outstanding weekend on the field. The Tigers defeated Prairie View A&M 3-1 Friday and Texas Southern 2-0 Sunday to hold on to their unblemished conference record and claim the SWAC Regular Season Title.
brproud.com
Southern prepares for toughest SWAC test yet at Jackson State
The Jags are preparing for a trip to Jackson State in their toughest SWAC test yet. The Tigers are leading the conference in both points and yards per game. Eric Dooley’s defense is playing it’s best football, on a streak of five straight games without allowing a second half touchdown.
mississippiscoreboard.com
Junction Deli Metro Jackson Player of the Week
Lanier High has been known for decades as a boys basketball powerhouse with an MHSAA record 17 state titles and plenty of Division I players who have been stars at the Maple Street school in mid-town Jackson. Now, there’s a rising young star on Lanier’s football team and if he...
gojsutigers.com
Men's Cross Country Claims 2022 SWAC Championship Title
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.| The Jackson State University men's cross country team is the 2022 Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Men's Cross Country Champions after an elite performance at the championship meet Monday morning in Florida. HOW IT HAPPENED. -Jackson State placed three runners in the top five of the event starting with...
Jackson State-Southern a showcase of offensive opposites
Long-time rivals Jackson State and Southern are opposites in how they like to move the ball heading into their showdown on Saturday. The post Jackson State-Southern a showcase of offensive opposites appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
gojsutigers.com
Miller Jr., Wilkerson Earn SWAC Honors
A pair of Jackson State University football players earned Southwestern Athletic Conference honors for their play in the win against Campbell. LB Aubrey Miller Jr. was named SWAC Defensive Player of the Week, and RB Sy'Veon Wilkerson earned SWAC Newcomer of the Week honors. Miller, who also was named FedEx...
Jackson State ranked top five in the FCS
Jackson State is officially in the top five in the latest FCS Coaches poll. And guess who they are creeping behind. The post Jackson State ranked top five in the FCS appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Jackson State hosts ESPN’s College GameDay for first time
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State is set to host ESPN’s “College GameDay” on Saturday, October 29. The traveling college football pregame show announced it will stop in the capital city for the Jackson State game against Southern on Twitter. The Clarion Ledger reported this will be Jackson State’s first time hosting the show. This […]
Bo Jackson Says Whether Deion Sanders Would Be Good Fit at Auburn
Jackson State is 7–0 under Sanders to start the year while Auburn is 3–4.
WAPT
Heavy traffic expected in Jackson as ESPN's College GameDay rolls into town
JACKSON, Miss. — ESPN's College GameDay will roll into Jackson this weekend, bringing with it heavy traffic. The Mississippi Department of Transportation is urging drivers to plan ahead now and allow for extra travel time when traveling in the metro. Jackson State is taking on rival Southern University at...
Third-party tickets purchased for JSU vs. SU football game will not be honored, JSU says
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Days before the BoomBox Classic matchup, Jackson State released a statement stating any tickets purchased through a third-party such as Ticketmaster, Seat Geek, or StubHub, will not be accepted for the game. School officials added tickets purchased only through their official ‘Impact Tickets’ site will...
Deion Sanders Talks HBCUs Touching the 'Majority, Not Just the Minority'
Deion Sanders on the importance of touching new demographics with HBCU sports.
blavity.com
Deion Sanders Aims To Broaden HBCU Sports Demographic: 'We Should Open Our Minds And Hearts To Everyone'
Some high-profile celebs popped in for the recent homecoming festivities at Jackson State University (JSU). Deion Sanders is speaking on what he learned from the cast of P-Valley about fostering an open-minded and accepting HBCU sports community.
WAPT
JSU homecoming put strain on Jackson's water system, mayor says
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba is asking residents to "be mindful" of the water they use ahead of the upcoming Jackson State University football game. The mayor said last weekend's homecoming game put a strain on the city's already fragile water system. "The high amount of...
Vicksburg Post
Port Gibson native Antoinette Gant promoted to Brigadier General, United States Army
Colonel Antoinette ‘Toni’ Gant, a Port Gibson native, will be promoted to Brigadier General (BG) in the United States Army this week. She is also the first African American female to serve as a division commander in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and will be the first AA Female (active duty) to reach the rank of Brigadier General in the history of the Engineer Regiment.
WAPT
Madison violinist to appear on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show'
JACKSON, Miss. — A Madison violinist will perform on a big stage. John Uzodinma II, a native of Madison, will appear on Monday's episode of "The Jennifer Hudson Show" to showcase his world-renowned violin skills. A graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi, Uzodinma's unique musical style has earned...
What Mississippi players would do with the $700M Powerball jackpot
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Powerball fever is ramping up in Mississippi as the jackpot continues to grow. The Powerball Jackpot is now up to $700 million, making it the 5th largest prize in Powerball history. With all the money, a winner would certainly have a lot of options when it comes to spending. For some […]
wtva.com
Fmr. Gov. Haley Barbour flown to Jackson hospital after crash
YAZOO COUNTY, Miss (WTVA) -- Former Mississippi Governor Haley Barbour was flown to a Jackson hospital after a crash Wednesday night. According to Yazoo County Sheriff Jake Sheriff, Barbour's black BMW SUV went up a culvert and overturned after he tried to avoid hitting a dog on Wolf Lake Road.
WLBT
Former Governor Haley Barbour airlifted to hospital after Yazoo Co. crash
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Former Governor Haley Barbour was airlifted to a Jackson hospital Wednesday evening. WLBT has confirmed with Yazoo County Sheriff Jake Sheriff that the former governor was involved in a one-vehicle accident around 5:30 p.m. in Yazoo County. It happened on Wolf Lake Road. The sheriff tells...
WLBT
Back-to-back shootings in Jackson send 2 men to the hospital
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Back-to-back shootings in the City of Jackson landed two men in the hospital Wednesday. The first shooting happened around 1 p.m. on University Boulevard. The male victim, Derrick Fields, was taken to UMMC where he was rushed into surgery. His current condition is unknown. The second...
