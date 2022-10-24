ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

gojsutigers.com

Terrell Named SWAC Offensive Player of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.| Jackson State women's soccer athlete Kendyl was named Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Offensive Player of the Week after an outstanding weekend on the field. The Tigers defeated Prairie View A&M 3-1 Friday and Texas Southern 2-0 Sunday to hold on to their unblemished conference record and claim the SWAC Regular Season Title.
JACKSON, MS
brproud.com

Southern prepares for toughest SWAC test yet at Jackson State

The Jags are preparing for a trip to Jackson State in their toughest SWAC test yet. The Tigers are leading the conference in both points and yards per game. Eric Dooley’s defense is playing it’s best football, on a streak of five straight games without allowing a second half touchdown.
JACKSON, MS
mississippiscoreboard.com

Junction Deli Metro Jackson Player of the Week

Lanier High has been known for decades as a boys basketball powerhouse with an MHSAA record 17 state titles and plenty of Division I players who have been stars at the Maple Street school in mid-town Jackson. Now, there’s a rising young star on Lanier’s football team and if he...
JACKSON, MS
gojsutigers.com

Men's Cross Country Claims 2022 SWAC Championship Title

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.| The Jackson State University men's cross country team is the 2022 Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Men's Cross Country Champions after an elite performance at the championship meet Monday morning in Florida. HOW IT HAPPENED. -Jackson State placed three runners in the top five of the event starting with...
JACKSON, MS
gojsutigers.com

Miller Jr., Wilkerson Earn SWAC Honors

A pair of Jackson State University football players earned Southwestern Athletic Conference honors for their play in the win against Campbell. LB Aubrey Miller Jr. was named SWAC Defensive Player of the Week, and RB Sy'Veon Wilkerson earned SWAC Newcomer of the Week honors. Miller, who also was named FedEx...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson State hosts ESPN’s College GameDay for first time

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State is set to host ESPN’s “College GameDay” on Saturday, October 29. The traveling college football pregame show announced it will stop in the capital city for the Jackson State game against Southern on Twitter. The Clarion Ledger reported this will be Jackson State’s first time hosting the show. This […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

JSU homecoming put strain on Jackson's water system, mayor says

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba is asking residents to "be mindful" of the water they use ahead of the upcoming Jackson State University football game. The mayor said last weekend's homecoming game put a strain on the city's already fragile water system. "The high amount of...
JACKSON, MS
Vicksburg Post

Port Gibson native Antoinette Gant promoted to Brigadier General, United States Army

Colonel Antoinette ‘Toni’ Gant, a Port Gibson native, will be promoted to Brigadier General (BG) in the United States Army this week. She is also the first African American female to serve as a division commander in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and will be the first AA Female (active duty) to reach the rank of Brigadier General in the history of the Engineer Regiment.
PORT GIBSON, MS
WAPT

Madison violinist to appear on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show'

JACKSON, Miss. — A Madison violinist will perform on a big stage. John Uzodinma II, a native of Madison, will appear on Monday's episode of "The Jennifer Hudson Show" to showcase his world-renowned violin skills. A graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi, Uzodinma's unique musical style has earned...
MADISON, MS
wtva.com

Fmr. Gov. Haley Barbour flown to Jackson hospital after crash

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss (WTVA) -- Former Mississippi Governor Haley Barbour was flown to a Jackson hospital after a crash Wednesday night. According to Yazoo County Sheriff Jake Sheriff, Barbour's black BMW SUV went up a culvert and overturned after he tried to avoid hitting a dog on Wolf Lake Road.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Back-to-back shootings in Jackson send 2 men to the hospital

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Back-to-back shootings in the City of Jackson landed two men in the hospital Wednesday. The first shooting happened around 1 p.m. on University Boulevard. The male victim, Derrick Fields, was taken to UMMC where he was rushed into surgery. His current condition is unknown. The second...
JACKSON, MS

