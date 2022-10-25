Read full article on original website
Gallery: Halloween displays around the metro
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Looking for some free holiday fun for the whole family?. Consider getting in the car and make an evening touring around the Omaha metro to check out some spooky, scary, and adorably festive Halloween yards. A local Facebook Group, Omaha Halloween Yard Haunts, has put...
Let’s give ’em pumpkin to talk about. It's National Pumpkin Day!
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — National Pumpkin Day is celebrated just before Halloween on October 26, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. The gourd is popular in the autumn season as decorations and a nutritious food. Pumpkin can be very versatile when it comes to food. It can be put in bars, cookies,...
"They want their independence," New driver's education program available for refugee women
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - Thanks to a $40,000.00 grant from AAA, Omaha's Refugee Women Rising (RWR) organization will now be offering driving courses for local refugee women. “They want that independence to be able to go to the store, go to work, and not have to wait on a bus,” said Claire O'Kane, Treasurer for Refugee Women Rising.
College of Saint Mary recognized as 2022/23 College of Distinction
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The College of Saint Mary (CSM) was recognized as a 2022/23 College of Distinction by a guide for students headed to college, according to a press release from the school. The selection process for the colleges includes in-depth research and very detailed interviews with the...
Beyond the Podium: Don Kleine Full Interview
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — As we go beyond the podium to bring you deeper coverage of the 2022 election, Fox 42's Joe Harris had a one-one-one interview with Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine, the incumbent and Republican candidate for Douglas County Attorney. This is the full interview with Don...
OPD: Man barricades himself in bathroom of hotel holding woman and baby against will
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — A man is accused of barricading himself in the bathroom of a hotel after holding a woman and baby against their will, according to a press release from Omaha Police Department (OPD). Officers in the area of 108th and L streets around 2:00 a.m. Wednesday...
NWS meteorologist talks October snowstorm 25 years on
OMAHA, Neb.—To put it bluntly, the blizzard of October 1997 was one for the books. That’s when a storm swept through and dumped 10-14 inches of snow on Omaha and Lincoln over one day, knocking out power, closing schools and canceling Halloween. "It was a very heavy, wet...
Metro offers free bus rides with Bus to Ballot on Election Day
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Metro Transit will be offering free bus rides with Bus to Ballot on Election Day, according to a press release. This means anyone can board a bus, MOBY, or ORBT and ride for free all day long on Tuesday, November 8. Not having access to...
DCSO: Increased law enforcement presence at Elkhorn school after anonymous threat
Douglas County (KPTM) — There is an increased presence of law enforcement officers at an Elkhorn school after an anonymous threat of a school shooting, according to a press release from Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO). DCSO is investigating the threat to find out the person(s) who made the...
DCHD: Douglas County is seeing a large increase in RSV cases compared to fall of 2021
OMAHA, Neb.—The respiratory virus RSV is getting around in the community. The Douglas County Health Department said there were 205 positive cases during the most recent week, which is up from the 182 new cases from the previous week. Both weeks show higher numbers than the same period last year.
Douglas County Election Commission reports a lot of voters have already cast their ballots
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - Election Day isn't for another two weeks, but plenty of voters are already making their voices heard. According to the Douglas County Election Commission, more than 11 percent of voters in the county have already submitted a ballot. This data comes about three weeks after early ballots were mailed out and two weeks since in-person early voting began.
Thompson, Huskers face big challenge this weekend against Illinois' top ranked defense
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — This weekend marks the beginning of a crucial final five weeks for Nebraska as they need to win three of their final five games to become bowl eligible for the first time since 2016. The Huskers' attention, however, will be fully focused on what lies...
Operational Deputies in the Douglas County Sheriff's Office are equipped with body cameras
(Omaha,Neb) — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office now has over 100 operational deputies equipped with body cameras. “This is an independent witness as to what happened,” said Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. A body camera ready to record almost every move. The...
DCHD: Douglas County's death toll from COVID-19 reaches new, grim milestone
Douglas County (KPTM) — Douglas County's death toll from COVID-19 has reached a new, grim milestone as over 1,200 people have died since March 2020, according to a press release from Douglas County Health Department (DCHD). The health department reports four new deaths which brings the death toll for...
Big Red Rundown: Henrich out for the season with knee injury
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska Football head coach Mickey Joseph confirmed Tuesday that linebacker Nick Henrich is out for the rest of the season. The Huskers captain suffered a knee injury in the second quarter against Purdue and did not return in that game. Henrich had 37 tackles, three TFLs...
