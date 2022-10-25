ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallery: Halloween displays around the metro

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Looking for some free holiday fun for the whole family?. Consider getting in the car and make an evening touring around the Omaha metro to check out some spooky, scary, and adorably festive Halloween yards. A local Facebook Group, Omaha Halloween Yard Haunts, has put...
Let’s give ’em pumpkin to talk about. It's National Pumpkin Day!

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — National Pumpkin Day is celebrated just before Halloween on October 26, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. The gourd is popular in the autumn season as decorations and a nutritious food. Pumpkin can be very versatile when it comes to food. It can be put in bars, cookies,...
College of Saint Mary recognized as 2022/23 College of Distinction

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The College of Saint Mary (CSM) was recognized as a 2022/23 College of Distinction by a guide for students headed to college, according to a press release from the school. The selection process for the colleges includes in-depth research and very detailed interviews with the...
Beyond the Podium: Don Kleine Full Interview

Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — As we go beyond the podium to bring you deeper coverage of the 2022 election, Fox 42's Joe Harris had a one-one-one interview with Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine, the incumbent and Republican candidate for Douglas County Attorney. This is the full interview with Don...
NWS meteorologist talks October snowstorm 25 years on

OMAHA, Neb.—To put it bluntly, the blizzard of October 1997 was one for the books. That’s when a storm swept through and dumped 10-14 inches of snow on Omaha and Lincoln over one day, knocking out power, closing schools and canceling Halloween. "It was a very heavy, wet...
Metro offers free bus rides with Bus to Ballot on Election Day

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Metro Transit will be offering free bus rides with Bus to Ballot on Election Day, according to a press release. This means anyone can board a bus, MOBY, or ORBT and ride for free all day long on Tuesday, November 8. Not having access to...
Douglas County Election Commission reports a lot of voters have already cast their ballots

OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - Election Day isn't for another two weeks, but plenty of voters are already making their voices heard. According to the Douglas County Election Commission, more than 11 percent of voters in the county have already submitted a ballot. This data comes about three weeks after early ballots were mailed out and two weeks since in-person early voting began.
Big Red Rundown: Henrich out for the season with knee injury

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska Football head coach Mickey Joseph confirmed Tuesday that linebacker Nick Henrich is out for the rest of the season. The Huskers captain suffered a knee injury in the second quarter against Purdue and did not return in that game. Henrich had 37 tackles, three TFLs...
