Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A new restaurant from the team behind NYC's Carbone is opening at The Boca RatonBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
This Egg-Shaped Landmark in Florida is Part of an Iconic NeighborhoodL. CaneMiami, FL
A Meet and Greet with Rex Hausmann and Gabriel DelgadoNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
This Florida couple used empty mansions of top Venezuelan officials to defraud banksVictorMiami, FL
Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana now serving its coal fired apizza in PlantationBest of South FloridaPlantation, FL
Related
pureoldiesspencer.com
New VP of Nursing at Lakes Regional Healtcare
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — There’s a new Vice-President and Chief Nursing Officer at Lakes Regional Healthcare in Spirit Lake. CEO Jason Harrington says Bryan Wilson officially started on September 26th, and comes to the Dickinson County hospital from Mercy One North Iowa Medical Center where he served as the Air Med Program manager since 2019. He also previously served as Mercy One’s Chief Flight Nurse, and has coordinated emergency medical nursing services for the Department of Health and Human Services.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Storm Lake Man Arrested on Drug Offenses
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– A Storm Lake man is behind bars on drug charges after being identified as a wanted person by police early Thursday morning. The Storm Lake Police Department tells us an officer reportedly say 39-year-old Chuefue Xiong at a local laundromat around 3:30 knowing he was wanted in Franklin County for driving while barred.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Sheldon Business Named Finalist in Iowa’s Big Challenge
Sheldon, IA (KICD) — An O’Brien County Business is in the finals for the annual “Big Challenge” competition sponsored by Iowa’s West Coast initiative and Northwest Iowa Developers. Ashley Nwaokolo says her existing business in Sheldon already photographs businesses for online virtual tours. But she...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Three Arrests Made in Two Emmet County Traffic Stops
Estherville, IA (KICD)– Three people have been arrested following two separate traffic stops in Emmet County. The first stop was initiated in late September when an Emmet County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a vehicle east of Armstrong leading to 42-year-old David Schmidt of Jackson being arrested for driving with a suspended license as well as on outstanding warrant in Clay County.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Day Two of Van Der Wilt Trial Brings Acquaintances to the Stand
Estherville, IA (KICD)– The first day of testimony in the trial of Cee Jay Van der Wilt for 1st Degree Murder closed with several acquaintances of Van der Wilt and victim David McDowell detailing the relationship between the two. The witnesses present the night of the murder, Brooklyn James, Madison Valen, Skyler Tindall and Brandon Clabaugh all detailed an altercation between them that was caught on video.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Opening Statements Presented After Jurors Selected in Estherville Murder Case
Estherville, IA (KICD)– Proceedings have begun in the trial of one of two men accused of killing another man in Estherville last Fall. It took a large part of the day, but the final set of jurors in the case against CeJay Van Der Wilt were selected from a pool of more one hundred potential decision makers which gave just enough time for both sides to present opening statements on day one.
pureoldiesspencer.com
New Testimony in Estherville Murder Case Reveals Weapon Was Legally Obtained
Estherville, IA (KICD)– Testimony resumed this morning in the first-degree murder trial of CeJay Van Der Wilt. First to take the stand on day 3 of the trial was Mikah Van Otterloo a Special Agent with the Iowa Department of Alcohol and Firearms who noted the shotgun identified as the murder weapon in the case was legally purchased by Van Der Wilt about a month before it was used to kill 20-year-old David McDowell.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Allison Decker Scheduled to Be Back in Court Wednesday
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– The person convicted in the December 2020 killing of a Lake Park woman will be back in court on Wednesday. Allison Decker was found guilty of first degree murder back in May following a week long bench trial that included testimony from a number of individuals including co-defendant Justice Berntson who took the stand as part of plea deal that dropped his charge to attempted murder.
pureoldiesspencer.com
2022 Clay County Fair Shareholders Meeting
Spencer, IA (KICD) – Tuesday evening was the annual meeting of the Clay County Fair Association Shareholders. Nine individuals were elected to serve a 3-year term on the 27 member Board of Directors: Joanne Fallon; Marcia Langner; Dennis Larson; Greg Lear; Mark Rees; Karen Schwaller; Joe Simington; Kevin Tlam; and newly elected member Jeff Bohenkamp.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Upcoming Weekend Features Multiple Halloween Activities in Spencer
Spencer, IA (KICD)– There will be a number of Halloween themed activities taking place this weekend in Spencer. Spencer the Main Street is hosting “Maskerade on Main Street” with trick-or-treating in businesses between 3 and 4 Saturday afternoon. Spencer Community Theatre is again hosting a costume contest...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Short Chase In Spencer Leads To Arrest on Drug Charges
Spencer, IA (KICD)– A Spencer man is in custody on an active warrant following a short chase Wednesday evening. A Deputy with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop 45-year-old Thaddeus Currans on his bicycle a little after 9:30 but he failed to stop until reaching the 10 block of West 3rd Street.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Clifford Nicol, 93, of Estherville
Services for 93-year-old Clifford Nicol of Estherville will be Saturday, October 29th, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Estherville with burial at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Henry-Olson Funeral Home in Estherville is in charge...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Northwest Iowa Volleyball Regional Final Matchups
West Des Moines, Ia (KICD) – Here is what we have for Northwest Iowa Regional Volleyball Championships the next couple of days. All 1A and 2A matchups are on Wednesday. In Class 1A Region 1 Gehlen Catholic of LeMars will play Riverside at Denison-Schleswig High School. In Class 1A...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Spencer’s Director of School Improvement Breaks Down Recently Released Performance Numbers
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Iowa Department of Education last week released a new set of performance figures for school districts across the state as required at the federal level. Spencer’s Director of School Improvement Angie Hanson tells KICD News these numbers are more about seeing improvement in individual students...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Certified Enrollment Numbers Show Continued Growth For Spencer Community Schools
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Certified Enrollment numbers for schools across the state have been released and once again signs are positive for Spencer Community Schools. Superintendent Terry Hemann tells KICD News while the actual Certified Enrollment is the number most commonly looked at there are a lot of pieces that go into reaching that figure including looking at how many students are coming from or going to other districts.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Testimony Begins in Estherville Murder Trial
Estherville, IA (KICD)– Testimony began Wednesday morning in the case of CeJay Van Der Wilt, one of two people accused of killing David McDowell in Estherville last October. Among those taking the stand to start the case was the individual that discovered McDowell’s body along a road in rural Emmet County noting he had not seen anything suspicious when coming in from nearby fields the night before.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Unity Christian to Join Siouxland Conference
Orange City, Ia (KICD) – A few weeks ago George-Little Rock had submitted a request to join the War Eagle Conference and leave the Siouxland. The move would leave the Siouxland Conference with 9 schools. It was announced on Thursday that Unity Christian of Orange City would be accepted in to the Siouxland Conference effective in the 2023-24 School year according to nwestiowa.com.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Court Hears Post-Trial Motions in Allison Decker Murder Case
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– One of two people convicted in the December 2020 murder of a Lake Park woman was back in court on Wednesday to present a series of post-trial motions. Legal counsel for Allison Decker who was found guilty of first degree murder in May filed a...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Sports Schedule 10/25/22
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – Here is what is coming up for Sports this afternoon. High School Volleyball Regional Finals will take place today for Classes 3A, 4A, and 5A. It was released today that Online Ticket sales are available for Friday Night’s Spencer Tiger Playoff game against Glenwood at Dale Norton Field. Fans will have to purchase tickets ahead of time in order to attend the game. Go to iahsaa.org slash tickets to purchase.
Comments / 0