Flint, MI

East Village Magazine

A resolution that will allocate $3.25 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding towards Ashley Capital’s redevelopment of the Buick City brownfield was approved Oct. 24 by the Flint City Council. The City of Flint administration had submitted a resolution to allocate the funds. At the same meeting,...
FLINT, MI
Banana 101.5

Will Grand Blanc Ever Get Cannabis Shops?

Since moving back to Michigan, a couple of months ago, I've noticed cannabis shops on many corners in Flint and Burton... and the unmistakable scent in many public places. Genesee County and Michigan residents, in general, are enjoying marijuana. Many states are still in the process of legalizing. Weed is slowly, but surely, losing its "gateway drug" image from the 1980s.
GRAND BLANC, MI
The Saginaw News

EGLE grants Saginaw $425K for electric street sweeper

SAGINAW, MI— As many Michigan residents slowly make the transition to the electric vehicle market, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) will be helping Saginaw take another step towards that future. Saginaw City Council approved on Oct. 24 a purchase agreement with MTech Company worth...
SAGINAW, MI
cityofflint.com

$3.25 million allocated to redevelop Buick City brownfield

FLINT, Mich.—October 25, 2022. The City of Flint has allocated $3.25 million in ARPA funding towards Ashley Capital’s redevelopment of the Buick City brownfield. The City of Flint administration submitted a resolution to allocate the funds and the City Council approved the resolution during its Oct. 24 meeting. At the same meeting, Flint City Council voted to accept a $2 million grant from CS Mott Foundation for the Ashley Capital project.
FLINT, MI
Flint Beat

Flint, MI – After much deliberation, Flint City Council approved a plan for the city’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds at its Oct. 24, 2022 meeting. The council also voted on several grants, budget amendments, and resolutions to extend a contract with a consulting firm and recognize November as homeless awareness month.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Midland identifies contaminant discharged into Tittabawassee River

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Midland has identified the contaminant that was discharged into the Tittabawassee River Tuesday night. Maintenance staff at Dow Diamond applied a fungicide and insecticide to the field as part of seasonal field maintenance on Tuesday, the city said. The tanks used to spread...
MIDLAND, MI
WNEM

New development for Flint Township

Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your Tuesday evening forecast. A virus is hitting children across the country and filling up pediatric hospital beds. Now, the concerning trend is making its way to mid-Michigan. Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your evening forecast!. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your...
US 103.1

Imagine: A New Dort Hwy In Flint & Burton, Michigan

Over the weekend I drove down Dort Highway from Lapeer Road to Grand Blanc Road. It was early Sunday. Traffic was light. So, I was able to truly see just how much has been left for ruin & abandon along a once industrious and business laden stretch of highway. Dort...
BURTON, MI
WNEM

Flint city council continues debate over ARPA budget

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint city council held a special affairs committee meeting to discuss the allocation plan of American Rescue Plan Act funding. This comes after the council presented their ARPA budget on October 17th. Council members Ladel Lewis and Judy Priestley presented the council’s budget as a response to the proposed ARPA budget from Mayor Sheldon Neeley’s office.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Multiple agencies on scene of armed standoff in Bay City

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - There’s been a report of an armed standoff at a residence in the 200 block of Garfield Ave, the Bay City Department of Public Safety said. The Bay City Department of Public Safety Officers attempted to arrest a person who had felony warrants, Public Safety said.
BAY CITY, MI
Cars 108

Little Miss Flint Talks Water & Climate With President Joe Biden

Little Miss Flint isn't quite so little anymore. The now 15-year-old Mari Copeny sat down with President Joe Biden to discuss Flint's ongoing water crisis and climate change. Mari Copeny has been an advocate for clean drinking water in Flint since the water crisis began in 2014. At just eight years old, the ever-articulate Little Miss Flint helped bring international attention to lead-tainted drinking water in her hometown.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Child found in Flint this morning reunited with family

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A little girl was found alone in Flint Wednesday morning. The Flint Police Department took to social media to track down her family. The girl was found just before 6 a.m. in the 2500 block of Paducah Street in Flint. Shortly before 11 a.m., police announced...
FLINT, MI

