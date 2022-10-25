(NEW YORK, N.Y.) — NEWS: Looking for a cozy way to stay warm this winter? Say Goodbye to Old, Chunky, Inconvenient traditional heated blanket, say hi to Zonli’s battery powered heated blanket! perfect for snuggling up on the couch or staying toasty in bed. So why not treat yourself (or someone you love) to a little luxury this winter? With Zonli home’s heated blanket, you can enjoy the warmth without worrying about cords or batteries.

3 DAYS AGO