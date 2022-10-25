Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Fish Fry in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
If You're Looking for Cambodian Food in the Suburbs of Cleveland, You Should Check Out This Place in North OlmstedIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
Councilman Richard Trojanski and Maple Heights Public Works & Safety Committee Host City-Wide Domestic Violence ForumBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
3 Places To Get Pizza in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
For Cleveland Guardians, Small Ball Might Not Be the Best Fall BallIBWAACleveland, OH
Scare up your best pet stories to share with our readers
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Halloween is nearly upon us, and that means we – and our pets – are ready for a howling good time. Our dogs and cats are all about treats (not the chocolate kind, of course), so why not give those little beggars a shout-out on cleveland.com and in the Sun Newspapers?
We can all bear a little history lesson: Yenke Peddler antiques
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Today we celebrate the birthday of our 26th president -- Theodore Roosevelt. Honored as a great statesman, naturalist, conservationist and author of over 35 books, this leader of the Rough Riders was awarded the Medal of Honor posthumously for the battle of San Juan Hill. He also...
Lakewood Black Caucus hosting allyship program built around race relations
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Considered the next step out of the Black Lives Matter movement to enlighten the public about racial struggles in America, Lakewood Black Caucus is hosting its inaugural allyship program. “Lakewood always pushes the idea of being a very diverse city,” Lakewood Black Caucus President Patricia Wellborn said....
Buy local, shop small, shop smart: Strong Points
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- The holidays will be here before you know it. It takes a lot of advanced planning when it comes to prepping for the holidays, but it’s the Avant-Garde Art & Craft Shows’ belief that buying the perfect present shouldn’t be a hassle. Luckily, four...
Zagara’s is becoming Dave’s – but what will become of my wheat berry salad? Bert Stratton
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- My wife cooks. I do the dishes, and I also shop, but mostly for prepared foods. I once had a conniption at Heinen’s in University Heights when I couldn’t find my favorite prepared food -- wheat berry salad. The deli-counter staff had replaced the tried-and-true wheat berry salad with a newfangled recipe.
South Euclid welcomes all to OctoberFeast Oct. 29 at Bexley Park
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- Nothing says fall like pumpkins, Halloween costumes and the sounds of laughter. Those things, and more, can be found at South Euclid’s OctoberFeast, to be held from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 29). The event, which will take place at Bexley Park, 1630 Wrenford...
Weymouth Preservation Society Donates Plaque to Northrop Elementary School
MEDINA, Ohio -- Who was Eliza Northrop? Thanks to the Weymouth Preservation Society, students and staff at Eliza Northrop Elementary School know a little bit more about Medina County’s first teacher. On Oct. 21, Principal Amanda Dodez welcomed a small group of guests to the school at 950 E....
North High Brewing Co. shifts to event space only in COhatch Beachwood location
BEACHWOOD, Ohio – North High Brewing Co.’s Beachwood location turned into an event-space-only venue in mid to late September, a representative for neighboring partner business COhatch confirmed Thursday. The Columbus-based businesses shared a space at 26300 Cedar Road. COhatch, which offers offices and meeting rooms on a temporary...
Planned Chipotlane at Shaker Heights would be 8th for Chipotle in Greater Cleveland
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio - A Chipotle restaurant with a drive-thru window is heading back to the Shaker Heights Planning Commission for final approval. Chipotle is seeking a sign variance to add multiple signs to its 2,500-square-foot project. Ace Lighting Services is working with the fast-casual burrito restaurant chain on getting the signage approvals.
Cleveland Consignment Shoppe in Woodmere to celebrate 10th anniversary Nov. 15
WOODMERE, Ohio – Julie Leddy, CEO and co-owner of Cleveland Consignment Shoppe, believes it’s a rarity for a boutique to remain open for 10 years and to still be going strong. “I feel like retail in Cleveland is tough, in general,” she said. “Being a boutique is tough,...
New luxury lodge reeling in anglers for guided fishing, hunting in Northeast Ohio
The Covered Bridge Outfitters & Lodge, which opened to the public in Conneaut last week, offers guided fly fishing tours on their 135-acre property as well as nearby hot spots.
Cleveland Beer Brunch set at Der Braumeister
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Der Braumeister will hold a Cleveland Beer Brunch on Sunday, Nov. 27. Der Brau is teaming up with the folks at Merchant du Vin for the brunch, which is at noon and will feature European beers. Ticket purchase includes four beers, four paired brunch bites and...
cleveland19.com
European man travels to Westlake to meet 16-year-old girl
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Westlake police arrested a 21-year-old United Kingdom national after he allegedly traveled to the United States to meet a teenaged girl he met online. Westlake police said Alexander Dunn and the 16-year-old girl were found at Barnes and Noble in Crocker Park around 4 p.m. on Oct. 24.
Pioneer names Matthew Spinner as executive chef
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Matthew Spinner has been named executive chef at Pioneer in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood. The Harbor Bay Hospitality concept opened with Brian Whalen as executive chef. Whalen has relocated to Jaja, which also is in Intro Cleveland - the company’s residential-commercial building at Lorain and Gehring avenues.
‘Hackathon’ 2022: TECH CORPS will be bringing its annual statewide competition to Cleveland students in November
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- TECH CORPS, a nonprofit organization geared toward helping K-12 students become tech-savvy, will host its sixth annual “Hackathon” in Cleveland on Nov. 12. The TECHCORPShack coding event will take place from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m at Cuyahoga Community College’s Eastern Campus. The annual coding...
Mike DeWine and Nan Whaley sharply disagree in their only face-to-face meeting: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Gov. Mike DeWine and his opponent, Democrat Nan Whaley, squared off Thursday in their only face-to-face (virtual) meeting during the 2022 election campaign. We’re talking about their statements on abortion, gun control and redistricting on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts our...
21 things to do in Cleveland this Halloween weekend
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- So, you’ve spent the last few weeks putting together the perfect Halloween costume, well, here’s your chance to show off. This weekend boasts a plethora of Halloween-related events. But if you’d rather see a play, go to a concert, check out a museum or do something else, there are plenty of options, too.
Anti-vax doc who said COVID-19 shots magnetize hosts facing medical board investigation
COLUMBUS, Ohio – A Cleveland area physician who told an Ohio House committee in the summer of 2021 that coronavirus vaccines could “interface” with cell towers and magnetize recipients now is in danger of losing her license to practice medicine in Ohio. A state board that licenses...
Tickets for Country Lights Drive-thru at Lake Metroparks Farmpark go on sale this weekend
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Lake Metroparks Farmpark’s popular holiday lights display is set to return again in 2022 with tickets going on sale this weekend. The Country Lights Drive-thru features 30 displays that guests can enjoy from their vehicles and runs Wednesdays - Sundays beginning November 30th through December 11th, continuing daily from December 14th through December 23rd. Half-hour time slots begin at 6 and continue every 30 minutes with the last admissions of the night at 8:30.
Join “The Wild Party” at Chagrin Falls High School
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio — If you’re looking for a wild party this weekend, look no further than the Academy for the Performing Arts’ production of Andrew Lippa’s “The Wild Party” which will be onstage October 27, 29 & 30 at the Chagrin Falls High School Performing Arts Center.
