South Euclid, OH

Cleveland.com

Cleveland Beer Brunch set at Der Braumeister

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Der Braumeister will hold a Cleveland Beer Brunch on Sunday, Nov. 27. Der Brau is teaming up with the folks at Merchant du Vin for the brunch, which is at noon and will feature European beers. Ticket purchase includes four beers, four paired brunch bites and...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

European man travels to Westlake to meet 16-year-old girl

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Westlake police arrested a 21-year-old United Kingdom national after he allegedly traveled to the United States to meet a teenaged girl he met online. Westlake police said Alexander Dunn and the 16-year-old girl were found at Barnes and Noble in Crocker Park around 4 p.m. on Oct. 24.
WESTLAKE, OH
Cleveland.com

Pioneer names Matthew Spinner as executive chef

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Matthew Spinner has been named executive chef at Pioneer in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood. The Harbor Bay Hospitality concept opened with Brian Whalen as executive chef. Whalen has relocated to Jaja, which also is in Intro Cleveland - the company’s residential-commercial building at Lorain and Gehring avenues.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

21 things to do in Cleveland this Halloween weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- So, you’ve spent the last few weeks putting together the perfect Halloween costume, well, here’s your chance to show off. This weekend boasts a plethora of Halloween-related events. But if you’d rather see a play, go to a concert, check out a museum or do something else, there are plenty of options, too.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Tickets for Country Lights Drive-thru at Lake Metroparks Farmpark go on sale this weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Lake Metroparks Farmpark’s popular holiday lights display is set to return again in 2022 with tickets going on sale this weekend. The Country Lights Drive-thru features 30 displays that guests can enjoy from their vehicles and runs Wednesdays - Sundays beginning November 30th through December 11th, continuing daily from December 14th through December 23rd. Half-hour time slots begin at 6 and continue every 30 minutes with the last admissions of the night at 8:30.
LAKE COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio.

