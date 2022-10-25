Read full article on original website
NBC Los Angeles
Apple Has Another iPhone Update Coming on Monday. Here's What's New
Starting on Monday, Apple's iOS 16.1 update will allow iPhone, iPad and Apple TV users to access Fitness+ even if they don't have an Apple Watch. Apple is debuting its iCloud shared photo library. Unlike shared albums, everyone in the shared photo library will have the ability to add, delete, edit or favorite photos and videos.
KTAR.com
How to delete the hidden trackers invading your browser
As long as your phone is on, it’s sharing data. This happens whether you have an iPhone or Android, but one company is tracking much more than the other. Tap or click here to see if Apple or Google collects more data. I bet your home address, phone number...
The Verge
How to record a phone call on an iPhone
Are you trying to find a way to record your phone calls on an iPhone call, say, for an interview? Unfortunately, there’s no native feature or app that allows you to do that in a straightforward manner given the potential legal repercussions Apple could face. Thankfully, though, there are a few ways to get around that obstacle.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
10-25-22 The Need to Know Morning Show Hour 2
It's The Need to Know Morning Show with Alex Taylor and Kevin Flynn.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
10-25-22 The Chris Berg Show
Jim Kasper Republican Representative (ND House of Representatives) 33:40. Chris believes we need to start influencing the hearts and minds of Americans who are ready to take action. How can folks in our area stand up, organize and communicate effectively to help identify solutions to the big issues impacting their lives.
TechCrunch
Apple doesn’t want you trading NFTs on your phone (unless it makes them money)
We hopped on the mic for the Thursday episode of Chain Reaction to discuss the new rules and how they could make life harder for NFT exchanges and crypto companies looking to grow through mobile adoption. You can listen to the full episode below:. On this Thursday’s show, we also...
9to5Mac
9to5Mac Daily: October 25, 2022 – Apple’s ‘Freeform’ app, more
Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players. Sponsored by Addigy: The ONLY real-time Apple device management platform...
Spotify Announces Podcast Cancellations
From the Antü Plasma Suite, which released it explicitly under the Creative Commons. Spotify has announced that it is cancelling several of its original podcasts from its Spotify Originals podcast slate, according to TechCrunch.
Apple's New App Store Rules Over ‘Boosted Ads' Provoke Facebook Again
Apple recently updated its App Store guidelines with changes that yet again impact Facebook's ad business. The new rule says that companies like Meta can offer apps that allow people to buy and manage advertising campaigns in dedicated apps without using Apple's payment system, but it considers buying an ad in a social media app to be a digital purchase, from which Apple takes a 30% cut.
9to5Mac
Spotify caves to Apple’s demands, adds ’not ideal’ solution for audiobook purchases
Earlier this week, Spotify ran to the press to complain that Apple had rejected the latest version of its iOS app for skirting in-app purchase rules as it worked on adding audiobooks as a new feature. As we all expected, Spotify has now given in to Apple’s demands, but it couldn’t resist taking one more jab along the way…
The Verge
Spotify pulls audiobook purchases from iOS app after Apple blocks updates
An update for Spotify’s iOS app released Thursday had a big change for its audiobooks vertical — and not for the better. The app no longer indicates how you can buy any of the audiobooks in its store, posing a major roadblock for its new business. Now when...
The 4-1-1 on How to Turn on and off Ambient Mode on YouTube
Video-streaming platform and social media site YouTube is known for rolling out its share of new features for users. Over the years, fans have enjoyed the ability to link a specific point in a video for playback, to picture-in-picture support that allows people to work on other projects while watching videos in a small floating window, and more.
CNET
Try These Quick iPhone Tips to Get Rid of Ads and Distractions in Safari
Unlike a book, reading anything in Safari can be a bit of a challenge on your iPhone. Not only is text size usually an issue, but distractions are widespread. Advertisements, banners and autoplaying videos, to name just a few, are commonplace, and they all make it difficult to concentrate. :...
