SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A Saginaw man is facing nine felonies after shooting another man in his leg, Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office says. On Thursday, Oct. 27, Steven R. Adams, 60, appeared before Judge M. Randall Jurrens, the Saginaw County District Judge, for arraignment on his felony charges. He was charged with assault with intent to commit great bodily harm less than murder, single counts of possessing a firearm as a felon, possessing ammunition as a felon, carrying a concealed weapon, and assault with a dangerous weapon, and four counts of possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony-second offense, the Prosecutor’s Office said.

SAGINAW, MI ・ 5 HOURS AGO