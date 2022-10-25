Read full article on original website
Related
Family of 4 escapes Saginaw house fire
SAGINAW, MI-- A family of four is unharmed after a second-floor fire in their Saginaw home. More than a half-dozen firefighters arrived at the home at 2619 E. Genesee Ave. around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, after receiving a call about a fire in the second story of the home.
WNEM
Car catches fire in QDOBA parking lot
SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A car caught fire Wednesday evening in the drive-thru of the QDOBA restaurant on Bay Road in Saginaw County’s Kochville Township as the passengers were pulling up to order food. “We moved fast. We got everybody out as fast as we could and let...
WNEM
‘We heard ... a super loud crash’ in chase that ended inside Bay City townhome
Bay City, Mich. (WNEM) -Jenna Dean’s quiet Tuesday night ended abruptly. “My husband and I were going to bed. It was around 9:15. And we heard like a super loud crash,” said Dean, of Bay City. That took place across the street. “That was the scariest part for...
abc12.com
Three simultaneous house fires in Pinconning keep firefighters busy
PINCONNING, Mich. (WJRT) - Firefighters across northern Bay County were busy overnight battling three house fires in Pinconning reported at the same time. The Pinconning-Fraser Township Fire Department was dispatched to the first fire around 10:45 p.m. Monday at 516 S. Mercer St. That house was engulfed and flames spread to a neighboring residence.
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Thursday Morning, Oct. 27th
A car caught fire Wednesday evening in the drive-thru of the QDOBA restaurant on Bay Road in Saginaw County’s Kochville Township as the passengers were pulling up to order food. |. Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your evening forecast. TV5 News update 10/26/2022. Updated: 17 hours ago. |. Here's...
WNEM
Saginaw man facing nine felony charges
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A Saginaw man is facing nine felonies after shooting another man in his leg, Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office says. On Thursday, Oct. 27, Steven R. Adams, 60, appeared before Judge M. Randall Jurrens, the Saginaw County District Judge, for arraignment on his felony charges. He was charged with assault with intent to commit great bodily harm less than murder, single counts of possessing a firearm as a felon, possessing ammunition as a felon, carrying a concealed weapon, and assault with a dangerous weapon, and four counts of possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony-second offense, the Prosecutor’s Office said.
Amish Buggy Hit By Truck, Injuring 2 Passengers
The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office says two people in an Amish buggy were injured in a crash with a truck. Deputies say the horse-drawn buggy pulled out of a private drive in front of the truck. The driver was not able to stop in time and hit the buggy....
WNEM
Swarm of police after car crashes into townhome in Bay City
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Multiple police agencies are surrounding a vehicle that crashed into a townhome in Uptown Bay City. A TV5 journalist on scene Tuesday a little before 9:30 p.m. reported there are at least a dozen cruisers, including those from the city, state and county. At one point, police were surrounding the vehicle with guns drawn.
WNEM
Crime Stoppers searching for accused murderer considered ‘armed and dangerous’
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers is on the lookout for a man considered armed and dangerous. Authorities say 39-year-old Charles Crutcher has several warrants out for his arrest, including first degree premeditated murder for a homicide that occurred on October 19. Police described Crutcher as 6′1″ weighing 175 pounds....
abc12.com
Child reunited with family in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have located the family of a little girl found wandering alone in Flint on Wednesday morning. The 2-year-old was found around 6 a.m. in the 2500 block of Paducah Street. Police located her family by 11 a.m. after posting a public plea for information. The...
Midland investigating after bright green substance found flowing into Tittabawassee River
MIDLAND, MI -- Midland City staff is investigating after a bright green substance was seen flowing into the Tittabawassee River from a storm sewer pipe. Midland issued an alert about the situation about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25. City staff said they are working to contain the substance, test and...
Two people & horse injured in Amish buggy crash in Michigan
The truck was unable to stop before hitting the buggy.
Morning Sun
Mt. Pleasant man injured in color tour crash
A Mt. Pleasant man was seriously injured in a crash in Emmet County Sunday while participating in an annual color tour with family and friends. Jacob Malley, 32, is among the organizers of the annual trek in Northern Michigan. Malley was northbound on M-119 northeast of Petoskey when he lost...
wsgw.com
Two Chemical Leaks on Same Day in Midland
Authorities in Midland are investigating a potential chemical spill into the Tittabawassee River. Around 6:45 P.M. yesterday, a bright green substance was discovered flowing from a storm sewer pipe on Main Street near State Street. A boom has been placed in the river near the spill location. City officials say...
WNEM
Traffic alert: Major road closure in Bay Co.
BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - Starting Thursday, Oct. 27, the Wilder Road railroad crossing near Shrestha Drive will be closed in Bay County. This is about a quarter mile from Euclid and Wilder Road. The Bay County Road Commission advises motorists to plan accordingly. The closure will add time to commutes as motorists will have to follow the detours posted.
Suspect in fatal hit-and-run of Saginaw man pulled over in van with ‘completely caved in’ side
SAGINAW, MI — Responding to a hit-and-run on Saginaw’s West Side early one summer morning, police arrived to find a deceased man in a driveway. Hours later, one of the first officers on the scene spotted the vehicle allegedly used to kill the man, still containing the suspect prosecutors say perpetrated the killing.
WNEM
15-year-old reported missing in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 15-year-old boy was reported missing in Flint. Czar Almani-Eugene Lembrick, also known as CJ, was last seen on Oct. 17 about 4 p.m. He was seen leaving the 4000 block of Greenbrook Lane. Czar is described as 6′1″, 240 pounds, brown eyes, and brown hair....
Saginaw County woman died of asphyxiation, though the manner of death is ‘indeterminate’
CARROLLTON TWP, MI — Closing in on a year since a woman was found dead in her Carrollton Township home, details of what caused her death have been released. What’s still unknown is the manner in which she died, though police say they are treating the death as a homicide.
WNEM
Midland identifies contaminant discharged into Tittabawassee River
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Midland has identified the contaminant that was discharged into the Tittabawassee River Tuesday night. Maintenance staff at Dow Diamond applied a fungicide and insecticide to the field as part of seasonal field maintenance on Tuesday, the city said. The tanks used to spread...
Woman pleads to assaulting man in Saginaw County road rage incident
SAGINAW, MI — Last fall, a Lansing woman allegedly conspired with her brother to shoot at a motorist in an act of road rage in Carrollton Township. While she has accepted a plea deal that may keep her from having a felony on her record, her brother — who allegedly was the one to open fire on the man — remains at large.
Comments / 0