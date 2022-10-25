ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Family of 4 escapes Saginaw house fire

SAGINAW, MI-- A family of four is unharmed after a second-floor fire in their Saginaw home. More than a half-dozen firefighters arrived at the home at 2619 E. Genesee Ave. around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, after receiving a call about a fire in the second story of the home.
Car catches fire in QDOBA parking lot

SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A car caught fire Wednesday evening in the drive-thru of the QDOBA restaurant on Bay Road in Saginaw County’s Kochville Township as the passengers were pulling up to order food. “We moved fast. We got everybody out as fast as we could and let...
Three simultaneous house fires in Pinconning keep firefighters busy

PINCONNING, Mich. (WJRT) - Firefighters across northern Bay County were busy overnight battling three house fires in Pinconning reported at the same time. The Pinconning-Fraser Township Fire Department was dispatched to the first fire around 10:45 p.m. Monday at 516 S. Mercer St. That house was engulfed and flames spread to a neighboring residence.
TV5 News Update: Thursday Morning, Oct. 27th

A car caught fire Wednesday evening in the drive-thru of the QDOBA restaurant on Bay Road in Saginaw County’s Kochville Township as the passengers were pulling up to order food. |. Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your evening forecast. TV5 News update 10/26/2022. Updated: 17 hours ago. |. Here's...
Saginaw man facing nine felony charges

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A Saginaw man is facing nine felonies after shooting another man in his leg, Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office says. On Thursday, Oct. 27, Steven R. Adams, 60, appeared before Judge M. Randall Jurrens, the Saginaw County District Judge, for arraignment on his felony charges. He was charged with assault with intent to commit great bodily harm less than murder, single counts of possessing a firearm as a felon, possessing ammunition as a felon, carrying a concealed weapon, and assault with a dangerous weapon, and four counts of possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony-second offense, the Prosecutor’s Office said.
Swarm of police after car crashes into townhome in Bay City

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Multiple police agencies are surrounding a vehicle that crashed into a townhome in Uptown Bay City. A TV5 journalist on scene Tuesday a little before 9:30 p.m. reported there are at least a dozen cruisers, including those from the city, state and county. At one point, police were surrounding the vehicle with guns drawn.
Child reunited with family in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have located the family of a little girl found wandering alone in Flint on Wednesday morning. The 2-year-old was found around 6 a.m. in the 2500 block of Paducah Street. Police located her family by 11 a.m. after posting a public plea for information. The...
Mt. Pleasant man injured in color tour crash

A Mt. Pleasant man was seriously injured in a crash in Emmet County Sunday while participating in an annual color tour with family and friends. Jacob Malley, 32, is among the organizers of the annual trek in Northern Michigan. Malley was northbound on M-119 northeast of Petoskey when he lost...
Two Chemical Leaks on Same Day in Midland

Authorities in Midland are investigating a potential chemical spill into the Tittabawassee River. Around 6:45 P.M. yesterday, a bright green substance was discovered flowing from a storm sewer pipe on Main Street near State Street. A boom has been placed in the river near the spill location. City officials say...
Traffic alert: Major road closure in Bay Co.

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - Starting Thursday, Oct. 27, the Wilder Road railroad crossing near Shrestha Drive will be closed in Bay County. This is about a quarter mile from Euclid and Wilder Road. The Bay County Road Commission advises motorists to plan accordingly. The closure will add time to commutes as motorists will have to follow the detours posted.
15-year-old reported missing in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 15-year-old boy was reported missing in Flint. Czar Almani-Eugene Lembrick, also known as CJ, was last seen on Oct. 17 about 4 p.m. He was seen leaving the 4000 block of Greenbrook Lane. Czar is described as 6′1″, 240 pounds, brown eyes, and brown hair....
Midland identifies contaminant discharged into Tittabawassee River

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Midland has identified the contaminant that was discharged into the Tittabawassee River Tuesday night. Maintenance staff at Dow Diamond applied a fungicide and insecticide to the field as part of seasonal field maintenance on Tuesday, the city said. The tanks used to spread...
