CHP asks for help identifying driver that hit 6-year-old in East Bay
CHP is calling on the public to help identify a driver who hit and injured a 6-year-old boy Tuesday evening.
SFGate
Oakland Man Arrested In Connection With Multiple Robberies
San Mateo County Sheriff's deputies investigating a September armed robbery arrested a 27-year-old Oakland man, who was later arrested for additional robberies in Oakland, Santa Clara County and Fresno. Deputies responded to the initial incident involving an 8:13 p.m. report of an armed robbery Sept. 8 in the 2000 block...
Speeding driver in San Francisco hits, kills woman on a walk, police say
A man was speeding and under the influence when he ran a stop sign, officials said.
SFGate
Man arrested after 2 women are struck by driver, killing 1, in SF
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A 47-year-old Hayward man was arrested after allegedly hitting two women, killing one and seriously injuring the other, with a vehicle in San Francisco's Sunset District on Monday morning, according to police. The collision was reported shortly after 10:50 a.m. Monday in the area of 24th Avenue...
SFGate
Suspect in domestic shooting fatally shot by Hayward police after chase
A suspect in a domestic dispute is dead following a chase by Hayward police Monday morning, police said. Events unfolded before 10 a.m. on Gary Drive near Strobridge Elementary School in Hayward and ended with police shooting the suspect as he tried to carjack a vehicle near Interstate Highway 580 and Eden Canyon Road.
SFGate
Police Arrest Suspect In July Fatal Shooting
RICHMOND (BCN) Richmond police have arrested a suspect found with the gun used to kill a man in July. The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office filed a murder charge Thursday against 37-year-old Bobby Dee Dozier, according to a news release Monday from the Richmond Police Department. Police arrested Dozier...
SFGate
1 Dead, 3 Injured, Including Firefighter, In Early Morning House Fire
SAN JOSE (BCN) A woman died and three other people were injured, including a firefighter, in a fire at a home in San Jose early Tuesday morning, a fire captain said. Crews responded shortly after 3:30 a.m. to the fire reported at a two-story home in the 3000 block of Via Montez, San Jose Fire Capt. Jesse Allread said.
PG&E turns lights back on after more than 5,000 without power in SF
PG&E restored power to more than 5,000 customers in San Francisco after an outage on Wednesday afternoon.
Workers accuse San Francisco Boba Guys of illicit surveillance
In an email to workers about the controversy, Boba Guys owners pledged to "listen more closely."
SFGate
Vallejo Man Sentenced To 9 Years In Prison For Dealing Crack Cocaine
A Vallejo man was sentenced in a Sacramento federal court Thursday to nine years in prison for selling crack cocaine, according to an announcement Monday from U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert of the Easter District of California. Lewis Clarence McCutcheon, 51, was sentenced Thursday following his conviction. The announcement reports...
SFGate
Police Warn Residents Of Phone Scam From Callers Posing As Officers
DANVILLE (BCN) Someone is posing as a Danville Police officer to scam callers, Danville Police Chief Allan Shields warned residents on Monday. Callers are told that they have missed jury duty and that they need to pay a fine or a warrant for their arrest will be issued, Shields said.
SFGate
San Jose Spotlight: Santa Clara County Races To Stop Fentanyl Overdoses
For one Santa Clara County supervisor, the fight against fentanyl addiction is personal. About a year ago, Supervisor Otto Lee lost a 29-year-old cousin to an overdose. Lee describes him as being bright and energetic. "It's just very sad," he told San Jose Spotlight. "It was truly an awakening moment...
SFGate
Magnitude 5.1 quake strikes in San Francisco Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A magnitude 5.1 earthquake rattled the San Francisco Bay Area on Tuesday, causing delays of some commuter trains. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. The U.S. Geological Survey said the 11:42 a.m. quake was centered 12 miles (19 kilometers) east of San...
Magnitude 5.1 earthquake gives SF Bay Area a big shake
A magnitude 5.1 earthquake was felt widely across the San Francisco Bay Area on Tuesday.
SFGate
Judge Denies Gag Order In Alleged Serial Killer Case
A gag order requested by the attorney representing the suspect in alleged serial killings in Stockton was denied by a judge Tuesday morning. Wesley Brownlee, 43, of Stockton, was detained on Oct. 15 in the area of Village Green Drive and Winslow Way in connection with six homicides, five in Stockton and one in Oakland, in addition to a suspected attempted murder.
SFGate
Who Will Replace Tom Butt As Richmond's Mayor?
Richmond Mayor Tom Butt is the longest continuously serving member of the City Council in Richmond's history. Term limits are about to end his 27 years in office -- the last eight of which were as mayor. At first glance, Butt's longtime colleague Nathanial Bates has the advantage to replace...
Lost for a century, an unbelievable Bay Area ghost story resurfaces
Who knew that San Leandro had two of the best ghost stories in the Bay Area?
A historic San Francisco landmark, Golden Gate Park's Stow Lake, may be renamed
"These are not San Francisco values."
Super Star Restaurant in San Francisco is feeding an entire neighborhood
"I ordered the Hong Kong-style pork chop plate and spent less than $7. Is this the cheapest meal in San Francisco?"
The Daily 10-26-22 Experts predict California will see extremely rare La Niña event
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said in its U.S. winter weather outlook that La Niña will make an appearance from December through February for the third year in a row. It's not unusual to see two consecutive winters marked by La Niña, but what U.S. forecasters are calling a "triple dip" is uncommon. Going back some 70 years, this has occurred only two other times. Here's what that means for the water-starved Bay Area.
