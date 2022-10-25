ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

SFGate

Oakland Man Arrested In Connection With Multiple Robberies

San Mateo County Sheriff's deputies investigating a September armed robbery arrested a 27-year-old Oakland man, who was later arrested for additional robberies in Oakland, Santa Clara County and Fresno. Deputies responded to the initial incident involving an 8:13 p.m. report of an armed robbery Sept. 8 in the 2000 block...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Man arrested after 2 women are struck by driver, killing 1, in SF

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A 47-year-old Hayward man was arrested after allegedly hitting two women, killing one and seriously injuring the other, with a vehicle in San Francisco's Sunset District on Monday morning, according to police. The collision was reported shortly after 10:50 a.m. Monday in the area of 24th Avenue...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Suspect in domestic shooting fatally shot by Hayward police after chase

A suspect in a domestic dispute is dead following a chase by Hayward police Monday morning, police said. Events unfolded before 10 a.m. on Gary Drive near Strobridge Elementary School in Hayward and ended with police shooting the suspect as he tried to carjack a vehicle near Interstate Highway 580 and Eden Canyon Road.
HAYWARD, CA
SFGate

Police Arrest Suspect In July Fatal Shooting

RICHMOND (BCN) Richmond police have arrested a suspect found with the gun used to kill a man in July. The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office filed a murder charge Thursday against 37-year-old Bobby Dee Dozier, according to a news release Monday from the Richmond Police Department. Police arrested Dozier...
RICHMOND, CA
SFGate

1 Dead, 3 Injured, Including Firefighter, In Early Morning House Fire

SAN JOSE (BCN) A woman died and three other people were injured, including a firefighter, in a fire at a home in San Jose early Tuesday morning, a fire captain said. Crews responded shortly after 3:30 a.m. to the fire reported at a two-story home in the 3000 block of Via Montez, San Jose Fire Capt. Jesse Allread said.
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

Vallejo Man Sentenced To 9 Years In Prison For Dealing Crack Cocaine

A Vallejo man was sentenced in a Sacramento federal court Thursday to nine years in prison for selling crack cocaine, according to an announcement Monday from U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert of the Easter District of California. Lewis Clarence McCutcheon, 51, was sentenced Thursday following his conviction. The announcement reports...
VALLEJO, CA
SFGate

Police Warn Residents Of Phone Scam From Callers Posing As Officers

DANVILLE (BCN) Someone is posing as a Danville Police officer to scam callers, Danville Police Chief Allan Shields warned residents on Monday. Callers are told that they have missed jury duty and that they need to pay a fine or a warrant for their arrest will be issued, Shields said.
DANVILLE, CA
SFGate

Magnitude 5.1 quake strikes in San Francisco Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A magnitude 5.1 earthquake rattled the San Francisco Bay Area on Tuesday, causing delays of some commuter trains. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. The U.S. Geological Survey said the 11:42 a.m. quake was centered 12 miles (19 kilometers) east of San...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Judge Denies Gag Order In Alleged Serial Killer Case

A gag order requested by the attorney representing the suspect in alleged serial killings in Stockton was denied by a judge Tuesday morning. Wesley Brownlee, 43, of Stockton, was detained on Oct. 15 in the area of Village Green Drive and Winslow Way in connection with six homicides, five in Stockton and one in Oakland, in addition to a suspected attempted murder.
STOCKTON, CA
SFGate

Who Will Replace Tom Butt As Richmond's Mayor?

Richmond Mayor Tom Butt is the longest continuously serving member of the City Council in Richmond's history. Term limits are about to end his 27 years in office -- the last eight of which were as mayor. At first glance, Butt's longtime colleague Nathanial Bates has the advantage to replace...
RICHMOND, CA
SFGate

The Daily 10-26-22 Experts predict California will see extremely rare La Niña event

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said in its U.S. winter weather outlook that La Niña will make an appearance from December through February for the third year in a row. It's not unusual to see two consecutive winters marked by La Niña, but what U.S. forecasters are calling a "triple dip" is uncommon. Going back some 70 years, this has occurred only two other times.  Here's what that means for the water-starved Bay Area.  
CALIFORNIA STATE

