Read full article on original website
Related
anothermag.com
“IMAGINARY CLUB” Celebrates Off-White™ c/o Church’s New Capsule Collection
Earlier this month during Frieze Art Fair, an event by Off-White™ and Church’s brought together an eclectic crowd to celebrate the latest fruits of a groundbreaking partnership. In London, home to a vibrant and storied fashion and culture scene, the two brands took over St John’s Smith Square, transforming the historical venue with an atmospheric, signature Off-White™ blue-hued light, and soundtracked by an evening of modern jazz. Titled the “IMAGINARY CLUB”, their third collaboration brought with it a new event format, following from their previous formats "IMAGINARY TV", "IMAGINARY FM" and "IMAGINARY DINNER", with guests like Letitia Wright and Jourdan Dunn in attendance and performances by Yussef Dayes, cktrl and George Riley.
The Best Books of 2022, According to Barnes & Noble
As the end of 2022 draws nearer, you may find yourself looking back on your yearly reading goal. Whether you’ve read 1 book or 100 this year, we can all agree: Figuring out what to read next is never easy. With so many great books coming out each month, crafting your TBR pile can feel like a full-time job.
5 new books to read this week
Barbara Kingsolver, author of cult book The Poisonwood Bible, is back with her take on a classic…Fiction1. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver is published in hardback by Faber & Faber, priced £20 (ebook £12.99). Available now#demoncopperhead by @barbara.kingsolver arrives in store in all its indie glory @faberbooks pic.twitter.com/45l4IARNQy— Dulwich Books (@DulwichBooks) October 17, 2022In this angry, funny, completely engrossing novel, Barbara Kingsolver transplants the David Copperfield story to 1990s Appalachia. It’s a perfect analogue – here too, the poor and disadvantaged struggle daily for survival, in a world where the odds are stacked against them and dangerous temptations are legion....
Radio host dies on air while doing morning show
A longtime British radio host died of a suspected heart attack on Monday, while presenting his daily segment on the air, his radio station announced. Tim Gough, 55, died early Monday morning while his show "Tim Gough at Breakfast" aired live, GenX Radio said in a news release. Gough was presenting the show from his home in Suffolk, the county in east England where he was born.GenX Radio said staff members are "shocked and devastated beyond words" over the loss of their colleague, whom the station described as "a hugely experienced and highly talented broadcaster with an army of fans for his...
crimereads.com
14 New and Upcoming Books Featuring Witches
Witches in novels, and in real life, are having a moment. While last summer was defined by the nap dress and Cottagecore, this year’s end to Roe V. Wade makes “goth witch” the only reasonable aesthetic to embrace. After all, the original witch crazes, according to Silvia Federici’s essential theory book Caliban and the Witch, were meant as methods of reproductive control—village women steeped in herblore understood how to terminate a pregnancy, and the capitalist need for new workers, soldiers, and prisoners, (or as Amy Comey-Barrett calls it, the “production of infants”) demands that women with enough knowledge to end a pregnancy be themselves terminated. Paradoxically, as our rights are taken away, witchcraft becomes ever more important for the power of magical thinking alone—sometimes, the only power in an increasingly disenfranchised nation.
Slipped Disc
An American composer at 99
Ned Rorem has an auspicious birthday this weekend. He has known everyone in a century of American music. Yet, despite writing large symphonies, he is known chiefly for his songs, his chamber music and his diaries. Is that a fair assessment for posterity?
For Your Fall TBR List, 30 New Books We're Reading This Autumn Season
Dystopian societies, murder mysteries, psychological thrillers, steamy romances and the year’s most anticipated sequel (we see you, Colleen Hoover) have all been on our reading lists this fall. As the cooler weather sets in and the leaves begin to change, the cozy reading nooks start calling our names, and we’re ready with piles of the season’s newest books.
anothermag.com
Martin Parr’s Anthropological Portrait of a Quaint English Village
“We were there on the 1st of January and we were still there, dancing away at midnight on 31st December,” says Martin Parr, recalling the year he spent documenting Chew Stoke village in 1992. Initially published as a mammoth, 16-page spread in The Telegraph Magazine in 1993, today Parr’s photographs – as well as text from the original article, penned by the journalist Robert Chesshyre – are the subject of a new monograph from RRB Photobooks, A Year in the life of Chew Stoke Village.
Maren Morris Shares 'Lunatic Country Music Person' Costume in Subtle Nod to Brittany Aldean Feud
Maren Morris is embracing her identity as a "lunatic country music person" this Halloween, and she has just the costume. The country star, 32, took to Instagram on Thursday, Oct. 27 to share a mock Spirit Halloween costume—part of the new meme trend—of a "lunatic country music person," in reference to her bad blood with Brittany Aldean, who was accused of making transphobic remarks on her Instagram page earlier this year.
Waterstones Book of the Year shortlist unveiled
An impressive piece of historical fiction, hit graphic novel Heartstopper and the true story of an Auschwitz escapee are among the 10 books vying for the title of Waterstones Book of the Year 2022.The accolade, which was first presented in 2012, is awarded annually to a book published in the previous 12 months and is voted for by a panel of Waterstones booksellers.This year’s shortlist includes The Marriage Portrait, a historical novel set in Renaissance Italy by previous winner Maggie O’Farrell.The 50-year-old Northern Irish author scooped Book of the Year for Hamnet in 2020.Also on the line-up is Bonnie Garmus’s...
Where to start with: Sylvia Plath
Within Sylvia Plath’s short life, she produced works that, decades on, are still read and studied across the globe. Known for her confessional poetry, which won her a Pulitzer prize, awarded posthumously in 1982, she also wrote exceptional fiction and memoir. In honour of the 90th anniversary of her birth, Elin Cullhed, whose novel Euphoria is a fictional portrayal of Plath’s last year, has put together an insightful guide to the great American writer’s works.
The Ann and Gordon Getty Collection Auction: The Pieces Designers Are Eyeing
The much-anticipated Ann and Gordon Getty Collection is now open for bidding at Christie’s. The exceedingly impressive and seemingly unending collection of treasures has been sundered into 10 sales, sorted by subjects such as “The Art of the Table: Ceramics, Silver, and Table Decorations” and “Indian, Ottoman, Global Works of Art, Jewelry and Textiles,” with closing dates beginning on October 20.
comicon.com
Dark Horse Books Announces ‘Merry-Go-Round,’ Presented For The First Time In English
Dark Horse Books has announced a partnership with writer Sergio Rossie and illustrator and colorist Agnese Innocente to present Merry-Go-Round for the first time in English. ‘Life as a teenager is full of challenges and learning moments, from love triangles to missed appointments and beyond. Merry-Go-Round features the stories of a group of young people just trying to get through their day-to-day life, all while romance and simply growing up are throwing roadblocks along the way. Based on the Arthur Schnitzler play by the same name, this volume is a perfect encapsulation of growing up, and trying to figure everything out.’
Moon Sugar by Angela Meyer review – blending the wonder of fantasy with the thrill of crime fiction
Reminiscent of David Mitchell, this life-affirming, magical novel sees two people travel to Berlin to piece together the final days of a mysteriously missing friend
These high school "classics" have been taught for generations — could they be on their way out?
This article was originally published on The Conversation. If you went to high school in the United States anytime since the 1960s, you were likely assigned some of the following books: Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet," "Julius Caesar" and "Macbeth"; John Steinbeck's "Of Mice and Men"; F. Scott Fitzgerald's "The Great Gatsby"; Harper Lee's "To Kill a Mockingbird"; and William Golding's "The Lord of the Flies."
Smithonian
Reexamining Edward Hopper—and the Woman Behind His Career
A woman with gleaming copper hair in a red dress sits in a well-lit diner on a city corner. Only two other patrons, both men wearing dark suits and hats, sit at the counter. The woman may or may not be touching the hand of the man sitting next to her; they don’t look at each other, but their body language indicates that maybe they came together. The uniformed man behind the counter is perhaps in discussion with them, though neither of them are making eye contact. The light from the diner seeps through the large glass windows out onto the dark, deserted city streets.
newyorkalmanack.com
Documentary: The Great American Novel, Truman Capote & Che Guevara
The author, a former Union Army Captain, composed his essay with the intention of identifying a “canonical” work that encompassed America’s diversity and energy, whilst reflecting its national character (at a time that for many of his countrymen “America” was still a vaguely determined concept). In search of that narrative De Forest referred to Harriet Beecher Stowe’s Uncle Tom’s Cabin (1852) as a possible candidate, but he eventually concluded that the Great American Novel had not been written as yet.
petapixel.com
Photo Book of Henri Cartier-Bresson’s Life’s Work Now in Its 11th Edition
A new edition of Henri Cartier-Bresson’s career retrospective photo book has been published in France, two decades after the great photographer’s death. Henri Cartier Bresson: Photographe is the 11th edition of a set of 155 photographs taken by the man who was dubbed “the eye of the century.”
Comments / 0