Middlesex County, NJ

Central Jersey's Gables Plaza Seeks New Retail Tenants

By Jon Craig
 2 days ago
Photo Credit: Renaissance Properties

A mall in Central Jersey is looking for additional retail tenants.

Gables Plaza in Middlesex County is 90 percent leased.

"With just over 5,000 square feet of prime retail space remaining at Gables Plaza, now is the time for interested businesses to make their move and capitalize on the best of what’s waiting for them in Monroe Township," said Robert Adinolfi, chief operating officer at Renaissance Properties.

One of the two remaining commercial suites at Gables Plaza was designed with a new restaurant in mind.

“Though many restaurants were forced to offer outdoor dining during the pandemic, very few are formally permitted and designed to accommodate it permanently," Adinolfi said.

The suite would join the successful NaaMo Thai restaurant and the soon-to-be-open Tacos El Tio restaurant.

In addition to the restaurant space, a single additional suite of approximately 1,550 square feet is also available and could accommodate a variety of different uses.

Adinolfi said that Dunkin Donuts — the first tenant who signed on before construction started — opened in late 2017 along with a handful of other businesses. The other five buildings were built and completed over the last several years, he said.

Other existing businesses include Amboy Bank, Hackensack Meridian Urgent Care and Medical Suites, Domino’s, a pharmacy, marital arts studio, hair salon, and many others.

To learn more about Gables Plaza, call Robert McDaid, director of Commercial Properties, at 732-970-9400, extension 121.

