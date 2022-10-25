ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Vaticanus Fidelis
2d ago

Where was the LGBT people referred in his comments? Are the alphabet people victimizing themselves when they were not even mentioned?

TheDailyBeast

Florida Sergeant in Hot Water for Tweet Calling Black People One of ‘America’s Biggest Problems’

(Correction: The original photo misidentified the officer in the story and has been updated.)A Florida sheriff’s office has launched an internal investigation into one of its own officers who’s been accused of sharing racist tweets online, including one post that insisted Black people were among “America’s biggest problems.”On Tuesday, Jacksonville Sheriff Pat Ivey told local news outlet First Coast News that the department was looking into social media posts linked to Sgt. Douglas Howell, a member of the force’s gang investigations unit. Depending on the outcome of the probe, the sheriff told the network that the officer could be reprimanded....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Teen boy shoots 5-year-old after arguing with child’s father, Putnam deputies say

INTERLACHEN, Fla. — An argument on Tuesday night led to a 5-year-old being shot and a 17-year-old boy being arrested, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said. The 17-year-old is now facing the following charges: aggravated battery, three counts of aggravated assault and firing a missile into a vehicle. Action News Jax is not naming the teen because it has not yet been determined if he will be charged as an adult.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

Deputies: Video shows teacher touching child over 70 times in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — In Northwest St. Johns County, Chappell Schools has a private preschool campus. The school's location is caught in a firestorm. It’s the subject of two lawsuits by parents alleging their children were molested there. The first case dealt with former Chappell Schools assistant...
fox35orlando.com

Georgia fugitive wanted on 10 felonies, captured in Florida

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A fugitive who was wanted out of Georgia was tracked down in Flagler County and now faces more felony charges after stealing from a Florida campground, deputies said. Deputies arrested 21-year-old Jerrod D. Oats of Jacksonville, along with a female companion, on Monday at 10 p.m....
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

First Coast News

Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville local news

