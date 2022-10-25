Read full article on original website
Vaticanus Fidelis
2d ago
Where was the LGBT people referred in his comments? Are the alphabet people victimizing themselves when they were not even mentioned?
2
Florida Sergeant Tweet Calling Black People One of ‘America’s Biggest Problems’ in Hot Water: Internal InvestigationBLOCK WORK MEDIAJacksonville, FL
Voter resource: Garrison, Jones vie for Florida House of Representatives District 11 seatZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Fleming Island woman arrested for resisting officers, battery on senior, deputies sayZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Family-friendly events planned at Orange Park’s Thrasher-Horne CenterDebra FineOrange Park, FL
Oakleaf High seeks state championship in girls weightlifting as popularity of sport growsAnthony SalazarClay County, FL
News4Jax.com
Black leaders call for investigation into what all JSO officers post on social media after racist tweets surface
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – More than a dozen Black leaders gathered on the steps of the Duval County Courthouse on Wednesday, demanding a more extensive investigation into a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office sergeant’s social media pages and what other officers are posting in public. The calls come after the...
Jacksonville faith leaders want answers from JSO officer on alleged degrading Black, LGBTQ+ tweets
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Local Jacksonville faith leaders are outraged over racially charged social media posts allegedly written by a current Jacksonville sheriff’s officer, and today those local faith leaders came together to talk about it. Many of these local pastors and community leaders are asking why JSO didn’t...
Officer's tweets about Black, LGBT community spark criticism in and outside JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — “Definitely inappropriate.”. First Coast News Crime and Safety Analyst Mark Baughman says JSO Sgt. Douglas Howell’s active, occasionally incendiary Twitter account reflects poorly on the agency. In tweets dating back nearly a decade, the profile associated with Howell, a ranking gang unit officer, asserts...
Community leaders call for action after tweets from JSO officer about Black people, LGBTQ community
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville faith and community leaders held a press conference on Wednesday to condemn the problematic tweets made by Sgt. Douglas Howell, who works for the sheriff's office. The tweets sparked controversy around the city due to potentially biased views about people of color and the LGBTQ community.
JSO searching for suspect involved in fraud purchases totaling almost $10,000
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating several cases involving fraudulent purchases totaling almost $10,000. The suspect pictured (supplied by JSO) somehow obtained the victim’s business credit account and purchased items at several local Home Depot stores. It is unknown at this time how the...
Thousands in Home Depot merchandise bought with fraudulent card, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from an unrelated story) The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says it's currently investigating several cases involving fraudulent purchases amounting to almost $10,000. Police say the pictured suspect somehow obtained the victim’s business credit account and purchased items at several local Home Depot...
Arrest warrant issued for teacher at Chappell Schools, the second instructor accused of molesting students
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Chappell Schools has been caught in a firestorm sorrounding two lawsuits filed by parents alleging their children were molested there. While one of the instructors is in custody and facing charges, there is now a warrant for a second instructors arrest. The first case at the...
Telecommunications employee found with multiple gunshot wounds outside business in Jacksonville, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An employee of Mobile Communications America is dead after shooting in the parking lot of the business on Jacksonville's Westside Thursday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police responded to 6609 Commonwealth Avenue around 11:45 p.m. in response to a shooting. Police say upon arrival they...
JSO is beginning an internal investigation into an employee
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An investigation has begun against an employee in the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office due to multiple reports of allegedly posting disparaging material on their personal social media account. Sheriff’s investigate if these post are legitimate and if the JSO employee is responsible for the posts.
'Let his temper take control': Nassau County correctional officer fired, charged with battery on inmate
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A former Nassau County correctional officer has been fired and charged after allegedly battering an inmate, according to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say on Oct. 15, Joshwa Edsall responded to an inmate disturbance inside the jail while he was working as a corrections...
Florida Sergeant in Hot Water for Tweet Calling Black People One of ‘America’s Biggest Problems’
(Correction: The original photo misidentified the officer in the story and has been updated.)A Florida sheriff’s office has launched an internal investigation into one of its own officers who’s been accused of sharing racist tweets online, including one post that insisted Black people were among “America’s biggest problems.”On Tuesday, Jacksonville Sheriff Pat Ivey told local news outlet First Coast News that the department was looking into social media posts linked to Sgt. Douglas Howell, a member of the force’s gang investigations unit. Depending on the outcome of the probe, the sheriff told the network that the officer could be reprimanded....
News4Jax.com
‘I can feel that something is coming’: Year after son’s death, Jacksonville mom hopeful arrest is near
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Nearly a year after their loved one was shot and killed, a Jacksonville family is still waiting for an arrest in the death of a 17-year-old. Jocori Jones was gunned down near his home on the Eastside on Halloween in 2021. His mother Courtney says she won’t stop her search for answers until someone is behind bars.
Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office searching for evidence, possibly human remains, on Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching on the Westside for evidence, which may include human remains. Police started searching off Chaffee Road South and Crystal Springs Road earlier Wednesday. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. JSO said it is hard to say how long...
JSO: Man in hospital after shooting in Wesconnett neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that a young man was shot on Catoma Street. According to detectives, at approximately 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the location and found a man in his 20s suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. The man was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Teen boy shoots 5-year-old after arguing with child’s father, Putnam deputies say
INTERLACHEN, Fla. — An argument on Tuesday night led to a 5-year-old being shot and a 17-year-old boy being arrested, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said. The 17-year-old is now facing the following charges: aggravated battery, three counts of aggravated assault and firing a missile into a vehicle. Action News Jax is not naming the teen because it has not yet been determined if he will be charged as an adult.
click orlando
Flagler County deputies arrest Georgia fugitive after hours-long manhunt
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A Jacksonville man wanted in the state of Georgia was arrested Monday night after Flagler County deputies spent more than six hours searching for him, according to the sheriff’s office. Flagler deputies said they’d found an unoccupied truck parked along John Campbell Road that...
First Coast News
Deputies: Video shows teacher touching child over 70 times in St. Johns County
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — In Northwest St. Johns County, Chappell Schools has a private preschool campus. The school's location is caught in a firestorm. It’s the subject of two lawsuits by parents alleging their children were molested there. The first case dealt with former Chappell Schools assistant...
News4Jax.com
JSO investigators searching for human remains near Westside gas station
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office confirmed Wednesday that investigators are searching for human remains on the city’s Westside. JSO said the area of interest is near Chaffee Road and Crystal Springs Boulevard, but declined to elaborate on the case related to the search. Sky 4...
fox35orlando.com
Georgia fugitive wanted on 10 felonies, captured in Florida
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A fugitive who was wanted out of Georgia was tracked down in Flagler County and now faces more felony charges after stealing from a Florida campground, deputies said. Deputies arrested 21-year-old Jerrod D. Oats of Jacksonville, along with a female companion, on Monday at 10 p.m....
Gregory Drive Elementary School in Jacksonville on lockdown due to police activity in the area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Gregory Drive Elementary School was placed on a lockdown Wednesday afternoon due to police activity. According to Duval County Public Schools, there was police activity in the neighborhood close to the school. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The school was on a lockdown out...
First Coast News
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville local newshttps://www.firstcoastnews.com/
