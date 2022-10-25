ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Tribune-Review

Teen dies after being shot in head in Beechview

A 17-year-old boy was killed Wednesday after being shot in the head in Pittsburgh’s Beechview neighborhood, city police said. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s office identified the boy as Clayton Tierney of Pittsburgh on Thursday morning. He was found shot around 4:20 p.m. on the 1700 block of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Man's body found in Garfield

A man's body was discovered Wednesday morning in Pittsburgh's Garfield neighborhood. Pittsburgh Police were called to the 800 block of Aisbett Street at 10:15 a.m. where the man's body was discovered. Detectives from the Violent Crime Unit are investigating. The man's identity, as well as cause and manner of death,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS News

Man found dead in Highland Park

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man was found dead in Pittsburgh's Highland Park neighborhood Tuesday morning. First responders found the man after they were called to the intersection of Ionic and Millbrae Way for an unresponsive person around 6:45 a.m. Police said officers also found a "crime scene" next to the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Woman dies in Allegheny Township car crash

ALLEGHENY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Sarah L. Bowser, 45, has died following a car accident in Allegheny Township Wednesday afternoon. Bowser was driving north on Garvers Ferry Road when she struck a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the official release from the Westmoreland County coroner's...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police investigating mysterious shooting death of 18-year-old in Highland Park

PITTSBURGH — Channel 11 has learned 18-year-old Omar McCord Jr. was killed in Highland Park either late Monday night or early Tuesday morning. McCord’s grandmother tells Channel 11 that her grandson is from Garfield and had just graduated in May. She came to the spot where her grandson died and wants to know why someone would shoot and kill him, why he was in Highland Park, and what happened before the trigger was pulled.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Pittsburgh Police searching for teen missing from North Side

Pittsburgh Police seek the public’s help locating a missing teen. Public Safety spokesman Maurice Matthews said Antonio Toliver, 13, was last seen Monday in the city’s central North Side neighborhood wearing a khaki pants, navy shirt, black hoodie and white shoes. He was described as 5 feet 3...
wtae.com

Man found shot to death in Allegheny County

Allegheny County police are investigating after a man was found shot to death, slumped over the wheel of a car in Duquesne. The man, identified as 18-year-old Durobb Johnson, was found in the 900 block of High Street just before 6 a.m. Tuesday morning. First responders found Johnson suffering from...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Suspect charged in Oct. 16 South Side shooting

PITTSBURGH — A man is facing attempted homicide charges for a shooting on Pittsburgh's South Side that left a man in critical condition. The shooting happened back on Oct. 16. The victim was found with a gunshot wound to the chest. Police say witnesses and street cameras helped them...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Arrest warrant issued for suspect in connection to South Side shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a man in connection to a shooting that took place on the South Side earlier this month. According to a criminal complaint provided to KDKA, Nicklas Gay II is facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault, attempted homicide, and firearms violations. Back on October 16, a man was found shot in the chest at S. 14th Street and E. Carson Street just after 2 a.m. That victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.RELATED: South Side shooting leaves one man in critical conditionWitnesses described the shooter to police and using surveillance footage, police...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

One killed in train accident in Westmoreland County

EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - One person is dead in a train accident in Westmoreland County. The accident occurred near the intersection of Huffman Lane and Johnny Love Road in East Huntingdon Township. The victim was identified as 29-year-old William Taylor. According to the coroner, Taylor was laying on the tracks when a train approached. While the train deployed its emergency braking system and sounded the horn, Taylor did not move and was ultimately hit and killed. An investigation into the accident is underway. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA

