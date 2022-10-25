Read full article on original website
wtae.com
wtae.com
Man's body found in Garfield
A man's body was discovered Wednesday morning in Pittsburgh's Garfield neighborhood. Pittsburgh Police were called to the 800 block of Aisbett Street at 10:15 a.m. where the man's body was discovered. Detectives from the Violent Crime Unit are investigating. The man's identity, as well as cause and manner of death,...
CBS News
wtae.com
Bodies recently found in Pittsburgh communities being investigated as homicides
Pittsburgh police continue to investigate the deaths of two men whose bodies were found earlier this week. Officers were dispatched at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday for reports of a dead man found along the 800 block of Aisbett Street in the city’s Garfield neighborhood. Public Safety spokeswoman Cara Cruz said...
Police investigating mysterious shooting death of 18-year-old in Highland Park
PITTSBURGH — Channel 11 has learned 18-year-old Omar McCord Jr. was killed in Highland Park either late Monday night or early Tuesday morning. McCord’s grandmother tells Channel 11 that her grandson is from Garfield and had just graduated in May. She came to the spot where her grandson died and wants to know why someone would shoot and kill him, why he was in Highland Park, and what happened before the trigger was pulled.
Pittsburgh Police searching for teen missing from North Side
Pittsburgh Police seek the public’s help locating a missing teen. Public Safety spokesman Maurice Matthews said Antonio Toliver, 13, was last seen Monday in the city’s central North Side neighborhood wearing a khaki pants, navy shirt, black hoodie and white shoes. He was described as 5 feet 3...
Bicyclist hit by school bus in Allegheny County; 1 injured
RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was transported to an area hospital after a school bus hit a bicyclist early Wednesday morning. It happened along William Flynn Highway in Richland Township around midnight. A medical helicopter was requested. The extent of the person’s injuries has not been released.
wtae.com
Channel 11 Exclusive: Brighton Heights man stopped by police 3 times after car was stolen
PITTSBURGH — Imagine coming out to your car in the morning to head to work, and your car is not sitting in your driveway because it was stolen. Once you get it back, you’re pulled over by police and held at gunpoint not once, but three times. That’s exactly what happened to a Brighton Heights man.
wtae.com
Man arrested for road rage shooting in Turtle Creek
Allegheny County police have made an arrest in a road rage shooting in Turtle Creek that took place over the weekend. Investigators say 23-year-old Matthew Alfaro was driving a Chevy Malibu that followed the victim’s
One killed in train accident in Westmoreland County
EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - One person is dead in a train accident in Westmoreland County. The accident occurred near the intersection of Huffman Lane and Johnny Love Road in East Huntingdon Township. The victim was identified as 29-year-old William Taylor. According to the coroner, Taylor was laying on the tracks when a train approached. While the train deployed its emergency braking system and sounded the horn, Taylor did not move and was ultimately hit and killed. An investigation into the accident is underway. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
wtae.com
Woman found dead after fire breaks out in Armstrong County home
MADISON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 79-year-old woman was found dead after fire broke out in a home in Madison Township, Armstrong County, on Sunday afternoon. The fire was reported a little before 1 p.m. at a house on Rimerton Road. The coroner said Judith Zahcerl, of Indiana, died of...
