Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Syracuse basketball 2022-23 roster, bios: Get to know the new-look Orange
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here’s a look at the 2022-23 Syracuse basketball team:. 2021-22: IMG Academy (Florida) Strengths: Copeland is fun to watch. He’s a skilled, inventive passer who can get into the lane and either find open teammates or finish at the rim. And he is a legit big guard with the kind of positional size that Michael Carter-Williams had when he played for the Orange. Syracuse recruited him as a point guard, but his size enables him to play a couple different positions.
cuse.com
Orange Meet Wolfpack At SU Soccer Stadium
Game Details: Thursday, October 27, Syracuse, N.Y., 7:00 p.m. Syracuse (8-7-2, 1-6-2) returns home to the SU Soccer Stadium to take on North Carolina State (7-7-4, 2-6-1) on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 7:00 p.m. This is the final match of the regular season for the Orange. The Syracuse-NC State Series.
cuse.com
Volleyball Welcomes Florida State and Miami
Syracuse vs Florida State: Friday | Oct. 28 | 7 p.m. | Syracuse, N.Y. | Women's Building. Syracuse vs Miami: Sunday | Oct. 30 | 1 p.m. | Syracuse, N.Y. | Women's Building. SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Syracuse volleyball returns home to the Women's Building with a pair of matches lined up for this weekend. The Orange will face Florida State on Friday (Oct. 28th) at 7 p.m. and Miami on Sunday (Oct. 30th) at 1 p.m. Both matches will be streamed live on ACCNX.
cuse.com
Conference Play Begins Thursday
Thursday, October 27 at Tennity Ice Pavilion (6 pm) Saturday October 29 at Gene Polisseni Center (7:30 PM) Watch: Thursday: Cuse.com Saturday: https://www.flohockey.tv/events/7957026-2022-syracuse-vs-rit-womensFloHockey. Live Stats: Thursday Saturday:. Twitter: @CuseIce. Syracuse: News | Roster | Schedule | Notes. Syracuse will begin defense of its 2022 College Hockey America championship on Thursday,...
cuse.com
Orange Take Down Crimson Hawks In Exhibition
Syracuse emerged victorious in an exhibition matchup with Division II Indiana (Pa.), 86-68, inside the JMA Wireless Dome on Tuesday night. Four Syracuse starters put up double-figures -- senior guard Joseph Girard III (17), senior center Jesse Edwards (16), sophomore forward Benny Williams (15), and freshman guard Judah Mintz (14) each topped 10 points.
Syracuse Basketball: Judah Mintz like Jonny Flynn, ‘but he’s much bigger’
When 2022 four-star prospect Judah Mintz committed to Syracuse basketball at the end of March, I read a ton of commentary from national recruiting analysts and scouts that spoke to Mintz likely making an immediate impact for the Orange in his freshman campaign. If recent thoughts provided by ‘Cuse head...
Mike Williams Sets Commitment Date
Syracuse basketball recruiting target Mike Williams, a class of 2023 guard, has set his commitment date. Williams will announce on November 6th following official visits to Clemson, DePaul, LSU, Syracuse and Wake Forest along with an unofficial visit to VCU. Williams officially visited the ...
First Look: A vacant Syracuse gas station comes back to life as a premium deli
(In First Look, we visit to a new restaurant or bar in Central New York to give readers an idea of what to expect. Our food critics might visit these places eventually and give us their take, but we want to highlight what’s new in our area. If you know of a new place, email me at cmiller@syracuse.com or call/text me at 315-382-1984. If I take your suggestion, I just might buy you a meal.)
cuse.com
Saturday's Game is Sold Out
For the second-straight Syracuse football game, the JMA Wireless Dome will have a sellout crowd on hand. Syracuse Athletics' allotment of tickets for the general public is now sold out for Saturday's game vs. Notre Dame. Fans still seeking tickets can purchase verified resale tickets on the secondary market via Ticketmaster. Only a limited number of student tickets remain, which can be purchased here: student tickets.
Man shot multiple times on Syracuse’s South Side
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A 33-year-old man was shot multiple times on Syracuse’s South Side Tuesday night, police said. Around 9:14 p.m., police were called to the 100 block of Hope Avenue for reports of a shooting, according to a new release from Syracuse police on Wednesday. Officers found the...
buffstaterecord.com
Cheektowaga pizzeria doesn’t budge on wing prices
The prices of pizza and wings have taken an astronomical jump recently. The times of reasonably priced pizza pies and chicken wings seem to be long gone. It’s a real task now to find a pizzeria that makes their food affordable for families. However, one establishment in Cheektowaga has...
Here Are The Top 5 Crimes Committed in Buffalo This Year, So Far
With all the headlines about murders lately, you might think that homicide is the biggest crime in Buffalo, but that's not actually the case. Murder did not make the top 5 crimes list (but Buffalo does have a high murder rate, see below). Larceny is the crime committed the most in the 716. Wikipedia describes larceny as,
15-year-old shot in Syracuse sent to hospital
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 15-year-old was shot in the stomach and arm on Tuesday, October 25, according to Syracuse Police. Around 3:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Grant Ave. Once they arrived, they found a 15-year-old who had been shot in the stomach and arm. He was taken […]
15-year-old shot in Syracuse’s Strathmore neighborhood, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A teenager was shot Tuesday in the city’s Strathmore neighborhood, police said. The 15-year-old was shot in the midsection and arm around 3:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Grant Avenue, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said. The teen was taken to Upstate University...
Buffalo woman stable after Sunday morning shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 52-year-old Buffalo woman is in stable condition after a shooting early Sunday morning in Buffalo, according to police. Police say the incident happened just before 4 a.m. at Bailey Avenue and Kermit Avenue, where the woman was struck in the elbow while inside a vehicle. The woman was transported to […]
Buffalo man sentenced for injuring 2 people in shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was sentenced to nine years in prison and five years of post-release supervision after injuring two people in a shooting, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced. At around 2:04 a.m. on May 21, 2022, Kyle Mickens, 24, fired multiple shots from an illegal gun into a moving […]
3 women handcuffed in brawl after Syracuse murderer’s stoic sentencing: ‘He doesn’t care!’
Syracuse, N.Y. — A brawl immediately after a Syracuse murder sentencing Tuesday afternoon left three women in handcuffs. The fracas started seconds after Rayquan Williams, 26, stoically took his 16-year-to-life sentence for the murder of Quintell Stepney, 23, in August 2021.
Arrest made in Bailey-Kermit Ave. shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arrested in connection to a shooting that occurred at the intersection of Bailey and Kermit Avenues, the Buffalo Police Department announced Thursday. Following an investigation by the Gun Violence Unit, Andrew Bostic, 59, was identified as a suspect in the Oct. 23 shooting where a 52-year-old woman […]
Man sentenced for Pearl St. shooting
A Buffalo man will spend 9 years in prison for a May shooting that wounded two people 24-year-old Kyle M. Mickens fired multiple shots from an illegal gun into a moving vehicle on the 400 block of Pearl Street in the City of Buffalo.
Buffalo man arrested on gun charge following search
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is facing a gun charge following a search at an apartment on Fargo Street. Following an anonymous tip, police say they initiated an investigation into the activities of 33-year-old Gerard Gisendaner and conducted a search Wednesday. During the search, a loaded pistol was recovered. He was charged with […]
Comments / 0