Forensic Handwriting Analysis of Darrell Brooks Uncovered
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
6 dead at Wisconsin apartment
This Town in Wisconsin Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Visit in the Entire State
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Wisconsin
ktalnews.com
Elephants have gourd time with large pumpkins at Milwaukee zoo
Wisconsin’s Milwaukee County Zoo said its elephants enjoyed their “annual smash and squash” on October 17. Video shared on Facebook shows elephants smashing and stomping on the pumpkins before snacking on them. The zoo told Storyful its elephants were treated to three pumpkins, which weighed 347 lbs,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Country Christmas coupon: Save $6 on carload admission, 2022 season
PEWAUKEE, Wis. - FOX6 is once again teaming up with Country Christmas to help bring a little slice of the North Pole to a winter wonderland in Wisconsin. We’re giving you the opportunity to drive through Country Christmas (2810 Golf Road, Pewaukee) at The Ingleside Hotel on Tuesday, Nov. 29 and Tuesday, Dec. 6. – and get $6 off the carload rate (normally $20 for a carload or minivan).
CBS 58
First-ever Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee comes to Red Arrow Park with a full lineup of activities
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- MKE Downtown is hosting the first ever Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee at Red Arrow Park on Saturday, Oct. 29. Put on your costume and carve out some time to celebrate with the kids. Pumpkins will be provided to the first 500 kids, and they'll be able to paint them with the help of Artists Working in Education.
This Wisconsin Museum Is Haunted By At Least Two Different Ghosts
I'm pretty sure every town, city, or village in the World has its own haunted stories to tell, but have you ever heard about the infamous haunts of the Milwaukee Public Museum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin? YIKES!. Milwaukee Public Museum's Most Infamous Ghost. Whenever you go on a hunt for the...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
‘Super Steak’ menu now part of Chubbie’s
RACINE — More than a year after a fire forced his Super Steak & Lemonade location in Racine to shut down, Taysir Mustafa is bringing his menu of cheesesteaks, loaded nachos and lemonade slushies back to town, with the help of a familiar face. Watch now: Fire at Super...
The Waukesha victims included an 8-year-old boy, a loving grandmother and a woman excited to make her debut in the Dancing Grannies
Six people ranging in age from the elderly to a child have died in the Waukesha Christmas parade incident from November 21, 2021.
uwmpost.com
What’s New in Milwaukee’s Riverwest Neighborhood
After a slew of restaurant closures, it looks like business is picking up in Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood. Early risers are going to appreciate having Seven Swans Creperie in the neighborhood. The new creperie and cafe, moving into the former Dino’s building (808 E. Chambers St.), will be the second location opened and operated by Riverwest native Kate Bryan. Her first location, in Kansas City, Missouri, opened in January of 2020. Less than three years later, she’s bringing her eclectic crepes back to her hometown of Milwaukee. Seven Swans Creperie is set to open to the public winter of 2023. And if the menu in the new location looks anything like the first, we’re all going to be in for a great treat.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee makes National Geographic's 2023 'Best of the World' list
MILWAUKEE - National Geographic named Milwaukee one of its "Best of the World" destinations for 2023 – one of only five places in the U.S. and 25 across the globe. According to a news release, Milwaukee is part of the publication's new "community" destinations category. It mentioned the city's support of the local arts community, Deer District, RiverWalk, Harley-Davidson Musuem and the forthcoming Bronzeville Center for the Arts.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Blue lights up Waukesha after Brook's Christmas parade attack conviction
Since the Waukesha Christmas parade attack, blue lights have become a symbol of strength and togetherness. After Darrell Brooks' conviction on all counts Wednesday, Waukesha was again lit up in blue, a symbol of "Waukesha Strong."
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Menomonee Falls, WI
Menomonee Falls is a suburb of Milwaukee located in Waukesha County, Wisconsin, named after the Menomonee River. In the early 1800s, Native Americans lived in Menomonee Falls before European settlers arrived. Menomonee Falls combined rural living, active citizenship, and economic expansion in the industrial, health, and service sector. In the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Darrell Brooks verdict: Waukesha's blue lights return, community responds
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A Waukesha County jury found Darrell Brooks guilty Wednesday, Oct. 26 on all counts he faced in connection to the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade attack. Following the much-awaited verdict, a resurgence of the "Waukesha Strong" movement was seen across the city. Since the parade attack, blue lights have become a symbol of that strength and togetherness; victims and families are asking everyone to keep their blue lights on Wednesday night.
milwaukeemag.com
7 Local Places to Take Cozy Craft Classes
Fiberwood Studio offers no-experience-needed weaving classes. The classes run for about six weeks and are offered at various times throughout the afternoon and evening. There are still openings available for Fiberwood’s fall class session, winter session and the one-day “Hello Loom” class on Oct. 22. 2. Milwaukee...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Cedarburg family buys orchard, opens it to the public
CEDARBURG - After years of hard work together, a family has started its own orchard in Cedarburg. Honey Creek Orchard, 8210 Pioneer Road, has all to offer families looking for some fall fun. Grace and Joe Kassander built their home and farm from a blank slate of land they bought...
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, and you also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place, so keep on reading. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin native horses; Ojibwe ponies return to Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - It is an animal you have probably never seen before – a creature some believe dates back to the Ice Age. The rare mammal returned home to Milwaukee – with four legs and a hearty appetite. "Furry, and when people think of mastodons and that kind...
CBS 58
'I can't tell you how lucky we are to have the community and family': Freese's Candy Shoppe endures through the decades in West Allis
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Freese's Candy Shoppe is a place that’s been serving up tasty goodness since 1928 in West Allis. "It's longevity, we are very fortunate. We work very hard. It's not an easy business," said owner Wendy Matel. "We make most of our candy. It's made from scratch. It’s a lot of work we put all of our heart and soul into it."
spectrumnews1.com
Christmas Fantasy House opens its doors for the 29th year
MILWAUKEE — Christmas is coming to town, with a mission of giving back. The Christmas Fantasy House in Milwaukee is opening its door for its 29th year. This year, the annual event is themed “Christmas Spirit,” and the house itself is created with the spirit of giving in mind.
JamBase
Widespread Panic Closes Milwaukee Run With 1st ‘Ace Of Spades’ Cover Since 2017
Widespread Panic rolled through The Riverside Theater in Milwaukee on Sunday to cap a three-night stand at the venue. Panic busted out a Lemmy Kilmister classic, as the band’s cover of “Ace Of Spades” by Motörhead saw action for the first time in nearly five years.
wpr.org
Run, Forrest, Run! Racine high school students design a new paw for puppy Forrest Stump
At a Racine high school, a group of seniors are taking on a high-stakes assignment — building a prosthetic paw for a 4-month-old puppy. A Wisconsin rescue group found the dog, Forrest Stump, living under a camper with his mom and siblings in a rural area near Houston, Texas. Out of his seven-puppy litter, only Forrest and two others survived.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
It’s time to move in; Trail’s Edge Apartments could be your new home
West Bend, WI- Trail’s Edge Apartments move-in date commenced on July 1, 2022, for Phase 1 of the project. Tours are by appointment; please contact the Director of Management, Shane Murphy, at 414-687-5258 [email protected] to sign up. The new Trail’s Edge Apartments are a great place for anyone...
