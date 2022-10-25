Read full article on original website
From JoJo Siwa to Millie Bobby Brown, See How Stars Are Getting In on the Halloween Fun
It's officially spooky season, and stars are wasting no time dressing up for the holiday. Even though we still have a few more days until Halloween, Hailey Bieber recently gave us a glimpse at pal Kylie Jenner's witchy costume, which appears to be from an upcoming episode of her "Who's in My Bathroom?" YouTube series. Megan Thee Stallion was also one of the first to get in the spirit, kicking off the month by popping a jack-o'-lantern on her head for a fun at-home photo shoot. But they aren't the only celebrities getting in on the Halloween fun — keep reading to see how more stars, including JoJo Siwa, Millie Bobby Brown, Vanessa Hudgens, Jordan Fisher, Kurt Russell, and Goldie Hawn are dressing up this year. Perhaps they'll even inspire your costume!
ETOnline.com
Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon's 'Diva' Daughter Shares a Mommy-and-Me Twinning Moment
Mariah Carey is sharing a matchy-matchy moment with her daughter! Mimi and "Roe Roe," as the songstress calls daughter Monroe, posed for a cute mommy-and-me snapshot while rocking braids and gorgeous curls and adorably similar ensembles. "Roe Roe Diva!👑…And MImi!!🦋💎" Carey captioned one image, in which the mother-daughter duo strike...
Andrew Lloyd Webber Calls a Masked Singer Contestant's Performance of His Song 'Absolutely Wonderful'
Maize, Mermaid and Robo Girl took the stage for the first time Wednesday during Andrew Lloyd Webber Night This post contains spoilers from Wednesday's episode of The Masked Singer. Broadway greatness came to The Masked Singer for Andrew Lloyd Webber Night Wednedsay. The English composer, 74, even showed up for the occasion and joined Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke on the panel. RELATED: 20 of the Wildest Rules You Didn't Know Contestants Have to Follow on The Masked Singer Maize started off the evening by mentioning in his clue package "doing impressions of the greats" and "hoping to be...
A.V. Club
Casket company takes full, appropriately ghoulish advantage of appearing in a Taylor Swift video
It’s not only obsessive Taylor Swift fans who are picking through every minute detail and accompanying bit of promo material associated with her latest album, Midnights. The casket makers of America, it turns out, are also paying close attention to Swift’s latest offering—and finding, in the process, that the video for the record’s “Anti-Hero” includes the appearance of a burial product they’re very excited to see recognized.
Selena Gomez Calls BFF Taylor Swift A ‘Mastermind’ As She Supports ‘Midnights’
Taylor Swift‘s bestie Selena Gomez is showing her some love on the release day of her 10th studio album, Midnights! The 30-year-old Only Murders in the Building star took to her Instagram Story on Friday, Oct. 21 to share a screenshot of Tay’s new song, “Mastermind”, playing on Spotify. She said so much by writing just three words: “That she is”.
Chop! Avril Lavigne says goodbye to her signature long hair
Avril Lavigne’s long locks have been a cornerstone of her style since the Canadian singer-songwriter first gained fame as a teen. As the 38-year-old revealed in a video she shared on Instagram Tuesday, Oct. 25, she recently let her pal and musical collaborator, Yungblud, give her a hair makeover.
digitalspy.com
Ariana Grande reveals hair transformation for Wicked movie adaptation
Ariana Grande has unveiled a hair transformation as she gears up to star in the film adaptation of Wicked. In a picture posted to Instagram, the singer can be seen posing as she shows off her new blonde hair in her signature massive ponytail. She captained the post by writing:...
Harry Styles is an Octopus-Merman in Video for “Music For a Sushi Restaurant”
After lighting up the silver screen the past few months, Harry Styles has returned to the music video circuit, releasing the latest visual from Harry’s House. The opening track, “Music For a Sushi Restaurant” got the video treatment Thursday morning (Oct. 27) and it’s a doozy…
seventeen.com
Selena Gomez Reveals She Has COVID and Will Drop Out of Her ‘Tonight Show’ Appearance
Selena Gomez's Tonight Show appearance with Jimmy Fallon—scheduled two days after her close friend Taylor Swift stopped by the talk show—is off because she has COVID, Gomez announced on her Instagram today. “I’m not going to be on Fallon tonight,” she wrote. “I ended up getting COVID but...
Billie Eilish Hits The Gym In Biker Shorts & Tank Top After New Romance Confirmed: Photos
Billie Eilish, 20, hit the gym in an all-black outfit and looked happy with how the workout went on Monday, October 24. The “Bad Guy” songstress was photographed smiling as she left the gym in Studio City, California, and walked to her car with her trainer. Her outfit included a tank top and a pair of matching biker shorts.
Vogue
Rihanna Teases Her First Solo Track In 6 Years
Rihanna has played coy about fresh music for the better part of a decade now, but on 26 October, the Fenty mogul officially confirmed that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will feature an original song. Released six years on from her last EP, ANTI, “Lift Me Up” will be the lead single for the Marvel sequel’s soundtrack – and Ri’s first solo track since “Sledgehammer” in 2016. It follows Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s “All The Stars” for the original 2018 blockbuster, which received both Oscar and Grammy nominations.
toofab.com
Matthew Perry Apologizes After Keanu Reeves Passages in New Book Leave Fans Baffled
"Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?" After much confusion and speculation as to why Matthew Perry repeatedly mentions Keanu Reeves in his memoir in seemingly disparaging ways, the "Friends" star has released a statement for clarifcation.
iheart.com
Lookin' At Girlzzz: Britney, Katy Perry, Madonna, Margot, Ciara, Mariah
Britney Spears was back on Instagram Sunday with a racy topless shot, just ten days after deactivating her account. "Dark Horse," "Firework," "Part of Me," and "Wide Awake." Carly Pearce was asked about her favorite and least favorite Halloween candy. I think you'll agree with both choices. Margot Robbie sleeps...
Popculture
Celebrity Game Show Unceremoniously Canceled
Game shows — and especially game shows with celebrities — have become a mainstay on broadcast and cable TV, but now there will be one less star-studded competition on the air. Arena, the competitive game show that saw celebrities team up with WWE Superstars in madcap series of challenges, is now canceled. The cancellation comes with the entire shutdown of G4TV, which produced the program in partnership with WWE.
Taylor Swift's "Bejeweled" Cinderella Takes on Laura Dern and HAIM in Star-Studded Music Video
Watch: Taylor Swift Reveals Meaning Behind Lana Del Rey Collab. Taylor Swift just made the whole place shimmer. Swifties got visit from their fairy godmother when the clock struck midnight on Oct. 25, as TayTay dropped the dazzling video for "Bejeweled" off her record-breaking new album Midnights. Hours earlier, the...
Did Olivia Rodrigo Just Pay Tribute to Britney Spears?
Olivia Rodrigo held a meet and greet at Glossier’s West Hollywood outpost on Monday and the singer wore a riff on the classic school uniform for the occasion. She wore a baby tee with the bedazzled message “VOTE!,” a pleated micro skirt, a grey cardigan with feathered sleeves, and Mary Janes. (She masterfully prevented it from feeling too costume-y by wearing these trendy pieces). The homeroom-inspired look would surely be grounds for detention at your average private school. But on Rodrigo, it is School of Rock chic.
People Are Sharing The Movies They Think Are Absolutely And Utterly Perfect — Here Are 17 Of Them
"I was absolutely captivated from start to finish."
toofab.com
Leslie Jordan Dead at 67: Hollywood Mourns
"He provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times." Leslie Jordan has died at age 67. The actor and comedian died after crashing his car into the side of a building, TMZ reported. Law enforcement sources told the outlet they suspect Jordan had been suffering from a medical emergency which caused him to lose control of his vehicle.
