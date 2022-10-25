ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, CT

Salisbury Woman Who Sexually Exploited Friend's Baby Gets 17 Years: Feds

By Josh Lanier
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago

A 26-year-old Salisbury woman who admitted to sexually exploiting a baby she was taking care of and sharing the photos online will spend the next 17 years in prison, authorities said.

Desiree Daigle was arrested by the FBI in 2018 after agents found she shared naked photos of the young girl in a chatroom, the US Attorney for Massachusetts said. Agents later learned she took the child to a hotel for the sexual gratification of a man, the prosecutor said. She pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation in June.

The infant's parents asked the judge for the harshest sentence possible, according to court records per MassLive .

“Even though four years have passed, I will never heal completely from the pain, deceit, and trauma,” the mother said. “... I regretted and hate myself for letting my child be watched by this monster.”

Court documents say Daigle was a close friend of the parents, but they are not related.

Daigle told the judge she was in a "dark hole" at the time she did these things, and she wished she could go back in time to stop herself from being in that position. Daigle said she was sexually abused as a child, which contributed to her problems, but she's getting treatment, per the report.

“Ms. Daigle is not the same person that committed this crime,” her attorney Jessica Hedges said, according to MassLive. “And she has made that choice. She has worked very hard to look at herself, to look at her past."

