'Monster High the Movie': Nickelodeon greenlights sequel to TV musical

By Annie Martin
 2 days ago

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Nickelodeon has greenlit a sequel to the TV musical Monster High the Movie .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fo5yf_0ilya6aN00
Nayah Damasen plays Draculaura in the "Monster High" live-action movies. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

The network said in a press release Tuesday that the new film will begin production in Vancouver, B.C., in January 2023 and air on Nickelodeon later that year. The movie will also stream on Paramount+.

Monster High the Movie is a live-action adaptation of the Mattel fashion doll franchise. The film follows Clawdeen Wolf, Frankie Stein and Draculaura, three friends attending Monster High, a school for the children of famous monsters.

Miia Harris, Nayah Damasen, Ceci Balagot, Case Walker, Kyle Selig and Steve Valentine star.

The movie premiered Oct. 6 on Nickelodeon and Paramount+ and was the No. 1 kids and family movie on Paramount+ during its launch week. It also reached more than 4 million total viewers across its premiere weekend on linear (Nickelodeon, Nick at Nite, Nicktoons and TeenNick).

"We are ecstatic to tell the monstrous next chapter of this beloved franchise to our audience," Nickelodeon live-action co-heads Zack Olin and Shauna Phelan said. "Monster High's message of embracing one's unique self is as important as ever and we look forward to expanding the stories or these fan-favorite characters."

Todd Holland will return as director and executive producer.

More ghoul things are coming #MonsterHigh pic.twitter.com/1Bzi7HKOdS — Nickeldeon (@Nickelodeon) October 25, 2022

In addition, a Monster High animated series will premiere Friday at 7 p.m. EDT on Nickelodeon. The network shared a trailer for the show earlier this month.

